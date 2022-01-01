Nine Below - Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Build-Your-Own Mini Golf Bar.
1905 East North Avenue
Location
1905 East North Avenue
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Simple Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Crossroads Collective
Unlike food courts or a public market, Crossroads Collective is a Food Hall, offering local, made from scratch options from eight individual vendors, as well as two bars.