Go
Toast

Nod Hill Brewery

We are a small batch, family-owned brewery making beer on a 10bbl solar-powered brewhouse in northern Fairfield County, CT. We gravitate towards brewing dry, hop-forward ales, crisp eminently drinkable German-style lagers, and a variety of both clean & mixed fermentation Belgian-inspired beers. We are also obsessed with session-strength, traditionally-served cask ale. We opened our brewery in 2017 with the intention of crafting expressive, balanced, and unique beers that encourage a spirit of thoughtful enjoyment. We are the first 100% solar-powered brewery in the state and we strive to operate our business mindfully, respectfully, & sustainably.

137 Ethan Allen Hwy, • $

Avg 4.7 (144 reviews)

Popular Items

Geobunny [4pk]$15.99
6.5% NE IPA dry-hopped with Citra & Mosaic. Soft & fluffy with notes of tropical fruit, sweet citrus, and bready malt.
Chesterfield Bitter [4pk] collab w/ Little House Brewing$13.99
3.5% English-style Ordinary Bitter. Chesterfield (a portmanteau of our two hometown names) is a balanced, traditionally-minded Ordinary Bitter Ale brewed with Golden Promise & Crystal Malts, gently hopped with East Kent Goldings, and fermented with a London ale yeast suggested by Sam & Carlisle from Little House. This low-gravity pub ale finds an elegant balance of malt sweetness, mild earthy hop aromatics, and easy-drinking lightness of body.
Apocryphon [4pk]$15.99
7.5% Dopplebock. Notes of almond, toffee, toast, and fig. Fermented for two weeks & lagered for an additional ten. Dry & clean as a whistle! Brewed with Munich, Caramelized & Melanoidin Malts, Noble Hops, & Bavarian Lager Yeast.
How About a Nice Hoppy Lager? [4pk]$15.99
5% Hoppy Lager. A smooth & toasty beer with unique aromatic notes of white wine, resin and fruit from dry-hopping. Brewed with Nelson Sauvin, Vic Secret & Motueka Hops, Pilsner, Munich & Vienna Malts, Lager Yeast
First Run [N/A] [4pk]$11.99
LIMIT (4) 4PKS PER ORDER. Non-alcoholic seltzer made entirely from maple, hickory, walnut, and oak sap from Ridgefield trees, pasteurized & carbonated with nothing added but C02. Created in collaboration with the Hickories. PLEASE NOTE, IF YOU ADD MORE THAN (4) 4PACKS TO YOUR CART, WE WILL REFUND THE ADDITIONAL 4 PACKS.
Super Mantis [4pk]$17.99
8.7% NE Double IPA dry-hopped with Citra & Galaxy. Saturated hop aromas, tropical fruit, intensely juicy & dank.
Cozy Snug [4pk]$15.99
4.1% Nitro Irish Stout. A traditionally-minded dry stout, best enjoyed on a chilly wet day in a pub somewhere on the west coast of Ireland.
Eynsham [4pk]$11.99
3.5% English-style Dark Mild Ale. A classic style from the UK that’s readily suited to drink in quantity. We get notes of caramel & chocolate along with some fruity esters. The finish is dry with a moderate bitterness that invites another taste.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

137 Ethan Allen Hwy,

Ridgefield CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tusk & Cup Ridgefield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HEIBECK'S STAND

No reviews yet

Come get your eat on. Cookin' it up since 1931.

Milestone

No reviews yet

Milestone Restaurant, a vibrant eatery in the heart of Georgetown, is the newest hot spot in the Fairfield County food scene. Conveniently located near neighboring towns: Weston, Wilton, Ridgefield, Easton, and Westport.

Wire Mill BBQ - New

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston