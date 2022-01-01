Go
Toast
  • /
  • Omaha
  • /
  • Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone

Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone

New York Style - Omaha Nebraska
- 'It's the Water' -

4001 Farnam St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grandma Polpette$16.00
House Salad$5.00
Romaine & Spinach blend with Carrots, Celery & Croutons. Try the Famous Momo's Poppyseed, A recipe passed down from our Momo!
SpinArt Flatbread$12.00
Did someone say Spinach & Artichoke? We spread this classic dip onto Noli's flatbread, Easy to share & Enjoy!
DiManzo NY Pie$34.00
Our Finest Hour, begins with Filet Mignon, House Gorgonzola Sauce, Portobello, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Garlic oil, Balsamic glaze, topped with Fresh Basil.
Bianco Nolita$13.50
Herb ricotta, Goat cheese, feta, fresh mozzarella, garlic olive oil.
Nolita 12"$12.00
The Classic Size of a Traditional Neapolitan, we introduced our "little Noli" to satisfy a smaller crowd, or order a few and enjoy an array of flavors!
Capricosa NY Pie$28.00
Salami, Portobello, black olive, tomato sauce, grated mozzarella.
Grandma Pizza 9"x12"$14.00
Hearty Pan Pie, Just like Grandma made. Includes our Mozzarella blend & Fresh Sauce (vegan options available:)
See full menu

Location

4001 Farnam St

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Lion Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl

No reviews yet

Late nite mini bowing alley & arcade with full bar and food truck. Located in the Blackstone District of Omaha, NE.

ROAST Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Real Coffee. Real People.

The Sports Hall

No reviews yet

Every Fu@!king Game!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston