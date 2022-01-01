Noodles @ Boba Tea House
Fresh Vietnamese food made just like we do at home.
7355 North Beach Street
Popular Items
Location
7355 North Beach Street
Fort Worth TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Posado's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Fort Worth
Governors Lounge
The Governors Lounge is Tarrant County’s premier Social Club for safe and legal Poker. Our goal is to give our members an upscale and relaxing atmosphere for Social Poker.
JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy! We are a local mexican restaurant bringing new flare to the area.