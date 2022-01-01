Norman sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Norman
More about NASHBIRD Norman
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
NASHBIRD Norman
214 E Main St, Norman
|Popular items
|HOT! Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Boneless breast, lemon mayo, slaw, pickles on a brioche bun + 1 side
|The Nashvillain
|$12.50
Boneless breast, mac n' cheese, bacon, crispy onion rings, and house made ranch + 1 side!
|Hot Dang Salad
|$12.00
Hot Chicken, romaine, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and bacon with your choice of buttermilk ranch or honey lemon vinaigrette!
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
577 Buchanan Ave, Norman
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.