Fish and chips in North Hollywood
North Hollywood restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about The Comedy Chateau
The Comedy Chateau
4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
More about THE FAT DOG
THE FAT DOG
11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
5.5 oz of pacific farm raised cod is dredged in flour, then tempura batter & deep fried. It is served with potato wedges that have been double fried, a lemon wedge, malt vinegar and tarter sauce( mayo, caper, pickle).