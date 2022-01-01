Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in North Hollywood

Go
North Hollywood restaurants
Toast

North Hollywood restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Comedy Chateau image

 

The Comedy Chateau

4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
More about The Comedy Chateau
THE FAT DOG image

 

THE FAT DOG

11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
5.5 oz of pacific farm raised cod is dredged in flour, then tempura batter & deep fried. It is served with potato wedges that have been double fried, a lemon wedge, malt vinegar and tarter sauce( mayo, caper, pickle).
More about THE FAT DOG

Browse other tasty dishes in North Hollywood

Short Ribs

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Map

More near North Hollywood to explore

Toluca Lake

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston