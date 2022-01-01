Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0378
Nothing Bundt Cakes
408 W. Town Center Blvd
Popular Items
Location
408 W. Town Center Blvd
Champaign IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Neil St Blues
Enjoy Southern Style Cuisine with a Cajun Flair! Comfortable atmosphere!
Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34
Barrelhouse offers a distinct selection of beers on draft, bottles and craft cocktails. A warm, woodsy interior offers a cozy environment for any time of year. Check out our rooftop patio or just deck out at street-level.
Seven Saints
A Menu Unlike Any Other. Enjoy Sliders, Salads, Sandwiches and Your Favorite Appetizers Every Day of the Week
Hamilton Walker's
Hamilton Walker's weaves premium ingredients, time honored recipes, traditional culinary crafts, classic 1940's Hollywood ambiance, and exceptional service into a vivid dining experience for every taste.