Maize at the Station

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS

100 N. Chestnut • $

Avg 4.4 (1001 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Tradicional$4.00
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Salsa & Chips$3.00
Burrito Carne Asada (Steak)$10.00
Taco Americano$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Side of Guacamole$5.00
Taco Mexica$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
Quesadilla$6.00
Taco Veggie$3.25
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.
Guacamole$10.00
Guacamole Served with Chips
Extra Salsa 2oz$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 N. Chestnut

Champaign IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
