Go
Nuckleheadz Bar & Grill image
American
Bars & Lounges

Nuckleheadz Bar & Grill

Open today 3:00 PM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

210 Reviews

$$

3680 County Hwy NN

West Bend, WI 53095

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 am

Location

3680 County Hwy NN, West Bend WI 53095

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Timmer's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Iconic and generationally-historic, Timmer’s Resort has been providing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests and families visiting the resort for nearly 150 years. Our beautiful lodge has fireplaces in each dining room, as well as beautiful views of Big Cedar Lake and its surrounding pines and native foliage.

Bibinger's

No reviews yet

The food at Bibinger's is made with nothing but the best locally and seasonally-inspired ingredients that are prepared fresh everyday by our dedicated culinary team. The menu offers food for any occasion, from scratch-made appetizers and sandwiches to our signature entrees including steaks and seafood. We also offer a kid's menu as well as gluten-free and vegetarian options.
To go along with our awesome food, we might be even better known for our mneu of hand-crafted, creative Old Fashioneds! We've won the past two Greater Milwaukee Old Fashioned contests hosted by The Shepherd Express. And we are now offering several of these as To-Go Drink Kits!

The Oaken Hogg

No reviews yet

Enjoy over 200 whiskeys, a great bourbon selection and fantastic signature cocktails!

BlondiePop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nuckleheadz Bar & Grill

orange star4.5 • 210 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston