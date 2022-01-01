Wallace Lake Supper Club

Go
Classic Supper Club delights including cocktails to start your evening right, friendly waitstaff to take your dinner order, a satisfying meal, ending with a great dessert or ice cream drink

Poorman's Lobster$16.00
Haystack Onions$6.00
Sweet Onions, sliced thin, lightly battered and stacked high
Atlantic Salmon Fry$16.00
Mozzarella Rolls$8.00
Flour Wonton-wrapped mozzarella sticks, served with marinara
Supper Club Burger$11.00
½ lb Angus Beef grilled to your liking served on a Sheboygan hard roll
Fresh Lake Perch$17.00
Cheese Curds$8.00
White Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried
Beer Battered Cod Fish Fry$13.00
Bavarian Pretzel Chicken$18.00
Pretzel crusted chicken breast served with house made hollandaise sauce
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Four golden brown breaded tenders and served with a choice of dipping sauce
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2472 Wallace Lake Road

West Bend WI

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
