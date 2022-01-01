O'Learys Seafood Restaurant
O’Learys Seafood Restaurant is arguably the best fresh-fish seafood restaurant in the region, and without a doubt the best seafood restaurant here in Annapolis. Located off of Spa Creek facing Historic Annapolis and the U.S. Naval Academy, in the historic Eastport section of Annapolis, O’Learys is an intimate haunt that offers seafood cuisine that is strictly nouveau/fresh, along with “the best small wine list in Annapolis”!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
310 Third Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
310 Third Street
Annapolis MD
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
