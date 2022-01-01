Go
O’Learys Seafood Restaurant is arguably the best fresh-fish seafood restaurant in the region, and without a doubt the best seafood restaurant here in Annapolis. Located off of Spa Creek facing Historic Annapolis and the U.S. Naval Academy, in the historic Eastport section of Annapolis, O’Learys is an intimate haunt that offers seafood cuisine that is strictly nouveau/fresh, along with “the best small wine list in Annapolis”!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

310 Third Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1217 reviews)

310 Third Street

Annapolis MD

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Forward Brewing

Eastport's own nano-brewery and restaurant.

Eastport Kitchen

A fun neighborhood gathering place for good food, drinks and friendly people! Serving breakfast and lunch daily. Dinner is served Thursday-Sat nights and features a menu that changes monthly, celebrating seasonal & local food and craft beer & wine. Come join us!

Vin 909 Winecafé

Bringing local, food, drink and friends together

Latitude 38

Located in beautiful downtown Annapolis, MD. overlooking City Dock. Outdoor dining and a scenic deck make for a memorable dining experience.

