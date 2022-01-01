Go
  • Annapolis
  • O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

Annapolis Maryland has an abundance of historical locations. From the oldest Statehouse in the union to the landing place of Kunte Kinte. Annapolis has history covered. So, of course the town’s favorite bar and grill is is deeply embedded in the history of the city as well as the United States itself. In fact, you might argue that the history piled in every brick of the building is what makes O’Brien’s so good.

Popular Items

SIDE SALAD$6.95
FIRE ROASTED CORN$4.95
PRIME BURGER$15.95
Prime rib rub with onion, lettuce,
tomato, and pickles, fries
Hot Dog$4.95
HOUSE FRENCH FRIES$5.95
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$7.95
MARYLAND CRAB$10.95
SPICY CAJUN SEAFOOD PASTA$28.95
Penne pasta with shrimp and scallops tossed with spicy Cajun
cream sauce
STUFFED SHRIMP IMPERIAL$36.95
Butterflied large shrimp, stuffed with lump crab meat imperial
served with mashed potatoes and brocollini.
Sliders (2)$5.95
111 Main St.

Annapolis MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
