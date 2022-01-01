Go
Ohana Kitchen

Your Aloha for the Day

SUSHI • POKE

75 Portsmouth Ave

Avg 4.3 (127 reviews)

Popular Items

Please Add Soy Sauce Packets
NO Utensils Please
Regular Northeast Chicken Poke$12.75
local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce
BYO Poke Bowl Large (3 Protein)$15.50
NO LIMITS! Large build your own bowl with up to 3 protein choices. Same size bowl, just more protein!
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi$14.50
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
YES! FORKS AND NAPKINS PLEASE!
YES! CHOPSTICKS & NAPKINS PLEASE
Regular Ohana Classic$14.50
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi$16.50
Larger portion of ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)$13.50
NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

75 Portsmouth Ave

Exeter NH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
