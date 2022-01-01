Old Dominion Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
4514 Lee Highway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4514 Lee Highway
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Colline
Curbside Pickup now available!
Use our parking lot behind the cafe for pick up service. Thank you!
Charga Grill
International Rotisserie House
Cowboy Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Rebel Taco
Come on in and enjoy!