Old Dominion Pizza Company

PIZZA

4514 Lee Highway • $$

Avg 4.2 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Cheese ( build your own )$11.00
10"Patriot$16.00
Tomato Sauce , Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
12" The Patriot$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
The Patriot$17.00
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
10' Cauliflower (build your own)$12.00
Cheese (build your own )$14.00
16" The Patriot$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
Wings 10 piece$14.99
16" Cheese Pizza (build your own)$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

4514 Lee Highway

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

