Go
Toast

Old School Pizza

Enjoy pizza the "Old School" way!

214 Ward Circle, Suite 400

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie - Large$17.49
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, fresh spinach
Cheese Bread$6.99
The perfect blend of olive oil, garlic, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection
Small (6 inch) Cheese Pizza$8.99
Large (14 inch) Cheese Pizza$13.49
Mozzerella Cheese Sticks$7.99
We make these in house, hand cut, breaded and fried until golden brown
Medium (12 inch) Cheese Pizza$10.99
Greek Salad$10.99
Our mixed greens topped with Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and crumbled feta cheese served with our house made vinaigrette dressing and topped with capers
Hawaiian - Small$10.99
Ham and pineapple
Italian Sub$10.49
Freshly sliced, premium Italian meats (salami, pepperoni, capicola, and ham) with provolone and a special housemade sandwich dressing with lettuce, tomato, and onions, and served with shoestring fries
Fountain Coke$2.79
See full menu

Location

214 Ward Circle, Suite 400

Brentwood TN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mere Bulles

No reviews yet

Down-to-earth, elegant atmosphere with upscale American comfort food located just off I-65 in Maryland Farms, between Nashville and historic Franklin. Mere Bulles' menu is a concert of fine American Southern and traditional steakhouse fare. We offer everything from fresh salads to shrimp and grits at lunch, while proudly serve freshly caught fish, steaks and other specialities in the evening. Whether entertaining an important business guest, celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a weekday lunch, you can always expect delicious food, excellent service and an overall outstanding dining experience.

Judge Bean's BBQ

No reviews yet

Best BBQ East of the Mississippi! Family owned and family recipes!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston