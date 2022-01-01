Go
Old Scratch Pizza

Our Neapolitan-style pies are quickly crafted in our 800° wood-burning ovens, and served with 20 taps of local and regional craft beer, in a casual and communal hall. If you are looking for more than pizza, we have "not-your-average-pizza-place" salads, fire-roasted veggies, and gluten-free and vegan options too.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

812 S Patterson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad$6.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, House-Made Ranch, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Croutons, Warm Bread
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Warm Bread (Dressing comes on the side)
Shorty Pizza$6.00
Kids Cheese Pizzan (12 and under only, please)
Margherita Pizza$11.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil
Elliot Pizza$10.75
Classic Cheese Pizza
House Salad$5.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chickpea, Crouton, House-Made Italian Dressing, Warm Bread
Crust Dips
Angry Beekeeper Pizza$13.25
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil
Shroom Pizza$13.50
Forest Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Thyme, White Truffle Oil
Dayton Pizza$12.75
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

812 S Patterson Blvd

Dayton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
