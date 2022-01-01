Go
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

SANDWICHES

3471 Fairmount Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)

Popular Items

Jennifer Cookie$2.00
oats, toasted pecans, chocolate chunks
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.75
French Epi$3.50
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
Turkey Club$9.50
Turkey, Bacon jam, mayo, arugala, pickled onions
Cranberry Currant Scone$2.75
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Traditional French Baguette$3.00
The best version of a French classic
Sticky Bun w/ Walnuts$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Plain Croissant$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3471 Fairmount Blvd

Cleveland Heights OH

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
