Onyx Foods

Come in and enjoy!

7135 Centennial Place

Popular Items

3 egg omelette$8.99
Proteins$3.99
Bacon, Sausage, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Fried Chicken
2 Eggs$2.99
Croissant Sandwich$5.99
Freshly baked croissant with choice of protein
Toast Sandwich$5.99
Meat Lovers Burrito$8.99
Pancake$2.00
Buttermilk pancakes
Sides$3.00
Grits, oatmeal, hashbrowns, baked apples, cream corn
Biscuit Sandwich$4.99
Freshly baked buttermilk biscuit with your choice of protein
Biscuits N Gravy$2.50
Location

7135 Centennial Place

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
