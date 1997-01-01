Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maru Nations

5511 Centennial Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37209

Popular Items

Yaki Soba
Gyoza (5 PCS)
Spicy Tuna

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.95

Seasoned soy beans

Edamame w/garlic herb & olive oil

$7.95
Spicy Edamame

$8.95

Edamame with Garlic & chili paste

Gyoza (5 PCS)

$8.95

Veggie or pork dumplings (5pcs)

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu with Japanese bonito & scallions

Tempura

$6.95

Deep-fried assorted Veggies or Shrimp or Chicken

Cappachio (6 PCS)

$19.95

Thinly-sliced albacore(*) or seared tuna or yellowtail with cilantro, jalapeno with ponzu sauce & chili sauce.

Avocado Ball

$14.95

spicy tuna(*) wrapped w/avocado slices, yumyum sauce, eel sauce, fish roe(*) and scallions

Avocado Bomb

$14.95

deep fried [spicy tuna(*), avocado, cream cheese & spicy crab] with yumyum sauce, eel sauce, scallions & fish roe(*)

Jalapeno Bomb

$13.95

Jalapenos, spicy tuna, and cream cheese, deep-fried with yum yum sauce

Hamachi Kama

$14.95

Charbroiled yellowtail cheeks

Fried Oyster (4PCS)

$8.95

Deep fried oyster with sauce

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Deep-fried squid

Soft Shell Crab

$11.95

Deep fried soft shell crab with sauce

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$2.95
Miso Ramen

$14.95
Veggie Ramen

$12.95
Tempura Udon

$13.95

thick noodle soup with veggies & battered shrimp

Ginger Salad

$3.95
Seaweed Salad

$4.95
Squid Salad

$5.95
Cucumber Salad

$5.95

cucumber, shrimp and crab with ponzu sauce

Sashimi Salad

$19.95

Lettuce, avocado, tomato, mango, and fish egg(*) with assorted sashimi(*) & salad dressing

Entrees

Bulgogi

$16.95

Thinly sliced marinated beef in house sauce with veggie

Bibimbap

$13.95

Assorted vegetables topped with fried egg over steamed rice and spicy chili sauce with the choice of beef, chicken, or tofu

Katu

$13.95

Breaded Deep fried Pork cutlet or Chicken cutlet

Teriyaki

$12.95

Marinated House Teriyaki Sauce with tofu, chicken, shrimp or salmon

Fried Rice

$10.95

Srir Fry Rice with veggie, chicken, shrimp or beef

Yaki Udon

$10.95

Stir Fry THICK Noodle with veggie, chicken, shrimp or beef

Yaki Soba

$10.95

Stir Fry THIN Noodle with veggie, chicken, shrimp or beef

Sides

Steamed Rice

$2.95

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Yumyum Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Fried Oreo

$6.95

Sushi

Egg Custard

$4.95

Crab

$6.95

Shrimp

$6.95

Sweet Shrimp

$8.95

Octopus

$6.95

Squid

$5.95

Surf Clam

$5.95

Salmon

$7.95

Salmon Roe

$7.95

Smoked Salmon

$7.95

Smelt Roe

$7.95

Albacore

$7.95

Tilapia

$5.95

Mackerel

$6.95

Tuna

$7.95

White Tuna

$6.95

Seared Tuna

$7.95

Yellowtail

$7.95

Spicy Scallop

$8.95

Flying Fish Roe

$7.95

Fresh Water Eel

$7.95

Sushi combo

A - 5 pcs nigiri B - 7 pcs nigiri C - 9 pcs nigiri with Spicy Tuna

Combo A (5PCS)

$19.95

Combo B (7PCS)

$26.95

Combo C (9PCS)

$33.95

Sashimi Combo

Chirashi

$27.95

Single Combo (3Kinds)

$24.95

Love Combo (5Kinds)

$39.95

Party Combo (7Kinds)

$56.95

Maki (6PCS)

Cucumber Roll

$4.95
Avocado Roll

$5.95
Salmon Roll

$6.95
Tuna Roll

$7.95
Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$7.95

Deep Fried Roll

Dynamite (6PCS)

$8.95

spicy crab, avocado and cream cheese with spicy mayo (6piece)

Crispy (6PCS)

$9.95

crab, shrimp, avocado, eel and cream cheese with white sauce & eel sauce (6piece)

Hot Night

$12.95

fried shrimp, cream cheese topped w/spicy crab and tempura flake with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Baked Roll

Volcano

$16.95

Fried shrimp, avocado and cream cheese topped w/salmon, spicy mayo, white sauce, spicy tuna, eel sauce, fish roe & scallions

Smoky Mountain

$15.95

crab,cucumber and avocado topped w/salmon(*), spicy crab, fish roe(*), scallion, white sauce spicy mayo & eel sauce

Angry Lobster

$17.95

crab, cucumber and avocado topped w/spicy crab, lobster meat, tomato, mango, scallion, fish roe(*), white, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Shrimp Supreme

$17.95

Fried shrimp, avocado topped w/salmon, mixed with shrimp, crunch, sichimi, yumyum sauce, scallion & fish roe

Classic Roll

Alaska

$7.95

salmon and avocado

Philadelphia

$8.95

smoke salmon, cream cheese and avocado

California

$6.95

crab, cucumber, avocado and fish roe

Crunch Shrimp

$6.95

shrimp, cucumber, tempura flake and fish roe

Crunch Crab

$6.95

crab, cucumber tempura flake and fish roe

Tempura Shrimp Roll (5PCS)

$9.95

fried shrimp, cucumber, spicy crab, avocado and fish roe with eel sauce (5piece)

Hot Gabby

$13.95

deep fried (Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna) and avocado with white sauce & yumyum sauce (5piece)

Salmon Skin (5PCS)

$8.95

fried salmon skin, gobo, avocado, cucumber and fish roe with eel sauce (5piece)

Spider (5PCS)

$12.95

fried soft shell crab, cucumber, gobo, avocado and fish roe with eel sauce (5piece)

Spicy Crab

$7.95

cucumber and spicy crab

Spicy Tuna

$7.95

cucumber and spicy tuna

Eel Roll

$7.95

fresh water eel, cucumber and avocado with eel sauce

Sunomono (5PCS)

$9.95

crab, tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado wrapped cucumber peel with ponzu sauce (5piece)

Calamari Roll (5PCS)

$6.95

fried squid and avocado with spicy mayo (5piece)

Oyster Roll (5PCS)

$6.95

deep fried oyster and cream cheese with eel sauce (5piece)

Veggie Roll

$8.95

asparagus, cucumber and avocado topped w/seaweed salad

Wild Cow

$9.95

Japanese pickles(shibazuke, kyurizuke, kanpyo), avocado seaweed salad wrapped w/cucumber peel & ponzu

Yum Yum

$9.95

spicy crab, cucumber and crab meat with yumyum sauce

Premium Roll

Happy (Soybean Paper)

$13.95

fried shrimp, avocado and cream cheese topped w/strawberry, nut & eel sauce

Hawaiian (Soybean Paper)

$13.95

fried shrimp, cream cheese and asparagus topped w/mango, nut & eel sauce

Golden Bridge (Soybean Paper)

$15.95

fried crab, asparagus and cream cheese topped w/tuna, salmon, eel , eel sauce & tempura flake

Sushi Burrito (Soybean Paper)

$10.95

fried shrimp, avocado, fish roe(*), eel and crab with white sauce & eel sauce (5piece)

Crunch Mania (Soybean Paper)

$14.95

spicy crab, tempura flake and cucumber topped w/tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, chili sauce & eel sauce

Green Roll

$10.95

asparagus, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado and Kanpyo topped w/edamame and sprout with white sauce