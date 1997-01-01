Maru Nations
5511 Centennial Blvd.
Nashville, TN 37209
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Seasoned soy beans
Edamame w/garlic herb & olive oil
Spicy Edamame
Edamame with Garlic & chili paste
Gyoza (5 PCS)
Veggie or pork dumplings (5pcs)
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu with Japanese bonito & scallions
Tempura
Deep-fried assorted Veggies or Shrimp or Chicken
Cappachio (6 PCS)
Thinly-sliced albacore(*) or seared tuna or yellowtail with cilantro, jalapeno with ponzu sauce & chili sauce.
Avocado Ball
spicy tuna(*) wrapped w/avocado slices, yumyum sauce, eel sauce, fish roe(*) and scallions
Avocado Bomb
deep fried [spicy tuna(*), avocado, cream cheese & spicy crab] with yumyum sauce, eel sauce, scallions & fish roe(*)
Jalapeno Bomb
Jalapenos, spicy tuna, and cream cheese, deep-fried with yum yum sauce
Hamachi Kama
Charbroiled yellowtail cheeks
Fried Oyster (4PCS)
Deep fried oyster with sauce
Fried Calamari
Deep-fried squid
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab with sauce
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Miso Ramen
Veggie Ramen
Tempura Udon
thick noodle soup with veggies & battered shrimp
Ginger Salad
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Cucumber Salad
cucumber, shrimp and crab with ponzu sauce
Sashimi Salad
Lettuce, avocado, tomato, mango, and fish egg(*) with assorted sashimi(*) & salad dressing
Entrees
Bulgogi
Thinly sliced marinated beef in house sauce with veggie
Bibimbap
Assorted vegetables topped with fried egg over steamed rice and spicy chili sauce with the choice of beef, chicken, or tofu
Katu
Breaded Deep fried Pork cutlet or Chicken cutlet
Teriyaki
Marinated House Teriyaki Sauce with tofu, chicken, shrimp or salmon
Fried Rice
Srir Fry Rice with veggie, chicken, shrimp or beef
Yaki Udon
Stir Fry THICK Noodle with veggie, chicken, shrimp or beef
Yaki Soba
Stir Fry THIN Noodle with veggie, chicken, shrimp or beef
Sides
Dessert
Sushi
Sushi combo
Sashimi Combo
Maki (6PCS)
Deep Fried Roll
Baked Roll
Volcano
Fried shrimp, avocado and cream cheese topped w/salmon, spicy mayo, white sauce, spicy tuna, eel sauce, fish roe & scallions
Smoky Mountain
crab,cucumber and avocado topped w/salmon(*), spicy crab, fish roe(*), scallion, white sauce spicy mayo & eel sauce
Angry Lobster
crab, cucumber and avocado topped w/spicy crab, lobster meat, tomato, mango, scallion, fish roe(*), white, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Shrimp Supreme
Fried shrimp, avocado topped w/salmon, mixed with shrimp, crunch, sichimi, yumyum sauce, scallion & fish roe
Classic Roll
Alaska
salmon and avocado
Philadelphia
smoke salmon, cream cheese and avocado
California
crab, cucumber, avocado and fish roe
Crunch Shrimp
shrimp, cucumber, tempura flake and fish roe
Crunch Crab
crab, cucumber tempura flake and fish roe
Tempura Shrimp Roll (5PCS)
fried shrimp, cucumber, spicy crab, avocado and fish roe with eel sauce (5piece)
Hot Gabby
deep fried (Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna) and avocado with white sauce & yumyum sauce (5piece)
Salmon Skin (5PCS)
fried salmon skin, gobo, avocado, cucumber and fish roe with eel sauce (5piece)
Spider (5PCS)
fried soft shell crab, cucumber, gobo, avocado and fish roe with eel sauce (5piece)
Spicy Crab
cucumber and spicy crab
Spicy Tuna
cucumber and spicy tuna
Eel Roll
fresh water eel, cucumber and avocado with eel sauce
Sunomono (5PCS)
crab, tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado wrapped cucumber peel with ponzu sauce (5piece)
Calamari Roll (5PCS)
fried squid and avocado with spicy mayo (5piece)
Oyster Roll (5PCS)
deep fried oyster and cream cheese with eel sauce (5piece)
Veggie Roll
asparagus, cucumber and avocado topped w/seaweed salad
Wild Cow
Japanese pickles(shibazuke, kyurizuke, kanpyo), avocado seaweed salad wrapped w/cucumber peel & ponzu
Yum Yum
spicy crab, cucumber and crab meat with yumyum sauce
Premium Roll
Happy (Soybean Paper)
fried shrimp, avocado and cream cheese topped w/strawberry, nut & eel sauce
Hawaiian (Soybean Paper)
fried shrimp, cream cheese and asparagus topped w/mango, nut & eel sauce
Golden Bridge (Soybean Paper)
fried crab, asparagus and cream cheese topped w/tuna, salmon, eel , eel sauce & tempura flake
Sushi Burrito (Soybean Paper)
fried shrimp, avocado, fish roe(*), eel and crab with white sauce & eel sauce (5piece)
Crunch Mania (Soybean Paper)
spicy crab, tempura flake and cucumber topped w/tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, chili sauce & eel sauce
Green Roll
asparagus, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado and Kanpyo topped w/edamame and sprout with white sauce