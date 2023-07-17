1889 Prime Steak House 406 5th Avenue Southwest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to 1889! Your premier steakhouse in Olympia. Enjoy!
Location
406 5th Avenue Southwest, Olympia, WA 98501
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Olympia
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
4.1 • 923
8825 Tallon Ln NE Lacey, WA 98506
View restaurant