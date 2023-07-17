Food Menu

Appetizers

Marscapone Dungeness Crab Dip

Pan Seared Scallops

Salad

Garden Salad

Elderberry Caesar

Steaks

12oz Ribeye

$50.00

8oz Filet

$50.00

Entree

Pork Chop

Panko Chicken Breast

Marinated Portabela

Parmesan Crusted Halibut

Mushroom Ravioli

Seafood Pasta

Sides

Asparagus with Hollandaise

Loaded Baker

Creamed Spinach

Dessert

Creme Brulee

Raspberry Chocolate Torte

Bar Menu

VODKA

Absolute

$9.00

Absolute DBL

$13.50

Belvedere

$12.00

Belvedere DBL

$18.00

Chopin

$10.00

Chopin DBL

$15.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One DBL

$15.00

Titos

$10.00

Titos DBL

$15.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Vodka DBL

$12.00

GIN

Aviation

$11.00

Aviation DBL

$16.50

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$15.00

Empress

$12.00

Empress DBL

$18.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Hendricks DBL

$18.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray DBL

$15.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Gin DBL

$12.00

RUM

Plantation Pineapple DBL

$18.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Well Rum DBL

$12.00

Flor de Cana DBL

$15.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$13.50

Well Rum

$8.00

Flor de Cana

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$8.00

Espolon

$11.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Well Tequila DBL

$12.00

Clase Azul DBL

$52.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$18.00

Patron Silver DBL

$16.50

Clase Azul

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

BOURBON/WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Jameson

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$13.50

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Four Roses DBL

$13.50

Buffalo Trace DBL

$16.50

Jameson DBL

$15.50

Pendelton DBL

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Angels Envy DBL

$24.00

Knob Creek DBL

$18.00

Makers Mark DBL

$15.50

Woodford Rye DBL

$18.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$18.00

Stagg

$40.00

Weller

$22.00

Blantons

$20.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$8.00

Laphroaig 10

$21.00

GlenLivet 12

$17.00

J & B DBL

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Well Scotch DBL

$10.50

Chivas Regal DBL

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

Dewars DBL

Dewars 12Yr DBL

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$13.50

Aperol DBL

$10.50

Campari DBL

$12.00

Cointreau DBL

Drambuie DBL

Frangelico DBL

Grand Marnier DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister DBL

$10.50

Kahlua DBL

$10.50

Lemoncello DBL

$12.00

Licor 43 DBL

$10.50

Baileys DBL

$10.50

Baileys

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Licor 43

$7.00

COCKTAILS

White Russian

$12.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$16.00

Black Tie Affair

$16.00

Hibiscus Lavendar Lemon Drop

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Birds of a Feather

$16.00

Capitol City Sour

$16.00

Cucumber Watermelon Cosmo

$16.00

Flamed Orange Old Fashioned

$16.00

Dirty Politician

$16.00

Oxford

$16.00

Botanical Smash

$16.00

Draft Beer

IPA 8oz

$4.50

Porter 8oz

$4.50

Mac and Jacks 8oz

$4.50

Pale Ale 8oz

$4.50

King Crispy Pilsner 16oz

$7.00

IPA 16oz

$7.00

Porter 16oz

$7.00

Mac and Jacks 16oz

$7.00

Pale Ale 16oz

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Lite

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Athletic N/A

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

CRICKEY IPA

$6.00

CRUSHABLE IPA

$6.00

NA BEVERAGES

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

WINE

House Cab/Merlot

$12.00

House Red Blend

$12.00

House Cab Sauv

$12.00

House Villa Rosso

$12.00

House Chardonnay

$12.00

House Riesling

$12.00

House Pinot Grigio

$12.00