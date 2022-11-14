Restaurant header imageView gallery

2Ten | Montecillo

review star

No reviews yet

4935 N Mesa Suite 4

El Paso, TX 79912

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHUCO HASH BOWL OR TACO STYLE
EL PASO OMELET
CINNAMON ROLL

SEASONAL

12oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

12oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

$4.75
16oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

16oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

$5.25
20oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

20oz COLD BREW COLD FOAM

$5.45
12oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

12oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

$4.75
16oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

16oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

$5.25
20oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

20oz SALTED CARAMEL COLD FOAM

$5.45

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$4.50+

S'MORES LATTE

$4.50+

MAPLE LATTE

$4.50+

DRIP COFFEE

12oz DRIP TO-GO

12oz DRIP TO-GO

$3.00
16oz DRIP TO-GO

16oz DRIP TO-GO

$3.25
20oz DRIP TO-GO

20oz DRIP TO-GO

$3.50

CAFE AU LAIT

12oz CAFE AU LAIT

12oz CAFE AU LAIT

$3.75
16oz CAFE AU LAIT

16oz CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00
20oz CAFE AU LAIT

20oz CAFE AU LAIT

$4.25

ESPRESSO | CLASSICS

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.25
12oz AMERICANO

12oz AMERICANO

$3.65
16oz AMERICANO

16oz AMERICANO

$3.85
20oz AMERICANO

20oz AMERICANO

$3.95
12oz CAPPUCCINO

12oz CAPPUCCINO

$4.25
16oz CAPPUCCINO

16oz CAPPUCCINO

$4.50
20oz CAPPUCCINO

20oz CAPPUCCINO

$4.95
12oz LATTE

12oz LATTE

$4.25
16oz LATTE

16oz LATTE

$4.50
20oz LATTE

20oz LATTE

$4.95

SWEET + COFFEE

12oz SPANISH LATTE

12oz SPANISH LATTE

$4.75
16oz SPANISH LATTE

16oz SPANISH LATTE

$5.00
20oz SPANISH LATTE

20oz SPANISH LATTE

$5.25
12oz HONEY LATTE

12oz HONEY LATTE

$4.75
16oz HONEY LATTE

16oz HONEY LATTE

$5.00
20oz HONEY LATTE

20oz HONEY LATTE

$5.25
12oz ROASTED COCONUT

12oz ROASTED COCONUT

$4.75
16oz ROASTED COCONUT

16oz ROASTED COCONUT

$5.00
20oz ROASTED COCONUT

20oz ROASTED COCONUT

$5.25
12oz HORCHATA LATTE

12oz HORCHATA LATTE

$4.75
16oz HORCHATA LATTE

16oz HORCHATA LATTE

$5.00
20oz HORCHATA LATTE

20oz HORCHATA LATTE

$5.25
12oz 7TH HEAVEN

12oz 7TH HEAVEN

$4.75
16oz 7TH HEAVEN

16oz 7TH HEAVEN

$5.00
20oz 7TH HEAVEN

20oz 7TH HEAVEN

$5.25

COLD + NITRO

12oz NITRO COLD BREW

12oz NITRO COLD BREW

$4.45
16oz NITRO COLD BREW

16oz NITRO COLD BREW

$4.95
20oz NITRO COLD BREW

20oz NITRO COLD BREW

$5.25
12oz NITRO LEMONADE

12oz NITRO LEMONADE

$3.75
16oz NITRO LEMONADE

16oz NITRO LEMONADE

$4.00
20oz NITRO LEMONADE

20oz NITRO LEMONADE

$4.25
12oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

12oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

$3.50
16oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

16oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

$3.75
20oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

20oz NITRO TEA (BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS)

$4.25

SMOOTHIES

16oz MANGO SMOOTHIE

16oz MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50
16oz STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

16oz STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.50
16oz PEACH PEAR APRICOT SMOOTHIE

16oz PEACH PEAR APRICOT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

TEA + MILK

12oz MATCHA

12oz MATCHA

$4.75
16oz MATCHA

16oz MATCHA

$5.25
20oz MATCHA

20oz MATCHA

$5.50
12oz ORGANIC CHAI

12oz ORGANIC CHAI

$4.75
16oz ORGANIC CHAI

16oz ORGANIC CHAI

$5.00
20oz ORGANIC CHAI

20oz ORGANIC CHAI

$5.25
12oz TURMERIC GINGER

12oz TURMERIC GINGER

$4.75
16oz TURMERIC GINGER

16oz TURMERIC GINGER

$5.00
20oz TURMERIC GINGER

20oz TURMERIC GINGER

$5.25
12oz LONDON FOG

12oz LONDON FOG

$4.50
16oz LONDON FOG

16oz LONDON FOG

$4.75
20oz LONDON FOG

20oz LONDON FOG

$5.00

TEA

12oz EARL GREY

12oz EARL GREY

$3.15
16oz EARL GREY

16oz EARL GREY

$3.50
20oz EARL GREY

20oz EARL GREY

$3.75
12oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

12oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.15
16oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

16oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.50
20oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

20oz ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.75
12oz CHAMOMILE

12oz CHAMOMILE

$3.15
16oz CHAMOMILE

16oz CHAMOMILE

$3.50
20oz CHAMOMILE

20oz CHAMOMILE

$3.75
12oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

12oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.15
16oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

16oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.50
20oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

20oz BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.75
12oz JASMINE

12oz JASMINE

$3.15
16oz JASMINE

16oz JASMINE

$3.50
20oz JASMINE

20oz JASMINE

$3.75
12oz TURMERIC GINGER

12oz TURMERIC GINGER

$3.15
16oz TURMERIC GINGER

16oz TURMERIC GINGER

$3.50
20oz TURMERIC GINGER

20oz TURMERIC GINGER

$3.75
16oz BLACK TEA (ICED)

16oz BLACK TEA (ICED)

$3.25
20oz BLACK TEA (ICED)

20oz BLACK TEA (ICED)

$3.50
16oz GREEN TEA (ICED)

16oz GREEN TEA (ICED)

$3.25
20oz GREEN TEA (ICED)

20oz GREEN TEA (ICED)

$3.50

OTHER DRINKS

12oz SCOUT

12oz SCOUT

$3.25
16oz SCOUT

16oz SCOUT

$3.50
20oz SCOUT

20oz SCOUT

$3.75
12oz BROWN COW

12oz BROWN COW

$3.00
16oz BROWN COW

16oz BROWN COW

$3.25
20oz BROWN COW

20oz BROWN COW

$3.75
12 oz MILK

12 oz MILK

$2.00
JUICE

JUICE

$3.50
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$3.25

LITE BREAKFAST

AVOCADO TOAST (2 PIECES)

AVOCADO TOAST (2 PIECES)

$9.75

FRESH AVOCADO, TOMATO, OLIVE OIL

EL PASO TOAST (2 PIECES)

EL PASO TOAST (2 PIECES)

$11.00

FRIED EGG, CHORIZO, BLACK BEANS, QUESO FRESCO, TOREADOS, CILANTRO, CREMA

BANANA ALMOND TOAST (2 PIECES)

BANANA ALMOND TOAST (2 PIECES)

$8.50

WARM ALMOND BUTTER, BANANAS, CINNAMON, HONEY & CHIA SEEDS

LOADED OATMEAL

LOADED OATMEAL

$6.75

OATS, HONEY, CHIA SEEDS & FRESH FRUIT

ABUELITA OATMEAL

ABUELITA OATMEAL

$5.50

OATS, ABUELITA, STRAWBERRIES & GRANOLA

YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$6.50

HONEY YOGURT, BANANA, GRANOLA, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES & CHIA SEEDS

WAFFLES

BERRY

BERRY

$9.00

FRESH BERRIES & 2TEN SWEET WAFFLE SAUCE

COOKIE BUTTER

COOKIE BUTTER

$9.00

WARM COOKIE BUTTER SPREAD, FRESH STRAWBERRIES & WHIPPED CREAM

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$7.00

WARM MAPLE SYRUP & SOFT BUTTER

BREAKFAST

2TEN TAQUITOS

2TEN TAQUITOS

$12.50

FLOUR/CORN (2), EGG, GREEN CHILE, BACON, AVOCADO, CHEESE & CILANTRO

BREAKFAST NACHOS

BREAKFAST NACHOS

$16.00

HOUSE TOSTADAS, QUESO, BLACK BEANS, TOMATOES, TOREADOS, CILANTRO & BACON (EGG ANY STYLE)

EGGS BENEDICT

EGGS BENEDICT

$13.00

TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN (2), HAM, POACHED EGGS & HOLLANDAISE

EL PASO OMELET

EL PASO OMELET

$13.00

CHORIZO, ONION, CHEESE & CILANTRO

CHUCO HASH BOWL OR TACO STYLE

CHUCO HASH BOWL OR TACO STYLE

$16.00

BOWL/CORN OR FLOUR, POTATOES, GREEN CHILE, CHORIZO, HAM, BACON, ONION, CILANTRO, AVOCADO & CHUCO SAUCE (Taco comes w/flour tortillas)

QUARTET SANDWICH

QUARTET SANDWICH

$12.00

BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, HONEY MUSTARD, HAM & CHEDDAR

GREEN CHILE & BACON SANDWICH

GREEN CHILE & BACON SANDWICH

$12.00

BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, CHUCO SAUCE, GREEN CHILE, BACON, MELTED CHEESE

BACON & SWISS SANDWICH

BACON & SWISS SANDWICH

$12.00

BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, SMOKED BACON, SWISS CHEESE & TANGY CHIPOTLE SAUCE

VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

$11.00

BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, CHUCO SAUCE, TOMATO, SPRING MIX & QUESO FRESCO

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$12.00

BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, CHUCO SAUCE, SAUSAGE, PEPPER JACK, SLICED TOMATO & SPRING MIX

PASTRIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.67

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.69

CHOCOLATE CHUNK - BAR

$3.39

LEMON CRUMB - BAR

$3.39

MARSHMALLOW

$2.96

TOFFEE BLONDIE - BAR

$3.39

BLUEBERRY - MUFFIN

$3.36

BANANA NUT - MUFFIN

$3.36

CHOCOLATE - MUFFIN

$3.36

OFFICE HERO

OFFICE HERO

OFFICE HERO

$17.95

BAGS OF COFFEE

12oz Star City

12oz Star City

$12.50
12oz Maravilla

12oz Maravilla

$12.50
12oz The Choice

12oz The Choice

$12.50
12oz Contento

12oz Contento

$12.50
12oz Dark Roast

12oz Dark Roast

$12.50
12oz Decaf

12oz Decaf

$12.50
12oz Guatemala

12oz Guatemala

$12.50
12oz Ethiopia

12oz Ethiopia

$12.50
12oz Mexico

12oz Mexico

$12.50
12oz Brazil Yellow Bourbon

12oz Brazil Yellow Bourbon

$12.50
12oz Sumatra Bener

12oz Sumatra Bener

$12.50
5 lb Bag of Coffee

5 lb Bag of Coffee

$65.00

SIDES - BREAKFAST AND LUNCH

BREAKFAST POTATOES

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$3.50
FRESH BOWL OF FRUIT

FRESH BOWL OF FRUIT

$4.50
THICK CUT SMOKED BACON ( 2 PIECES )

THICK CUT SMOKED BACON ( 2 PIECES )

$3.75
PORK SAUSAGE PATTY ( 2 PIECES )

PORK SAUSAGE PATTY ( 2 PIECES )

$3.75
TOAST - 9 GRAIN ( 1 PIECE )

TOAST - 9 GRAIN ( 1 PIECE )

$1.25
FRESH FRENCH FRIES

FRESH FRENCH FRIES

$3.50
SIMPLE SALAD

SIMPLE SALAD

$4.00
SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP

SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP

$4.50

*Currently - White Cheddar Poblano

SOUP OF THE DAY - BOWL

SOUP OF THE DAY - BOWL

$10.00

*Currently - White Cheddar Poblano

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4935 N Mesa Suite 4, El Paso, TX 79912

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Angry Owl - 4799 N Mesa Street - El Paso, Texas 79912 - (915) 532-2450
orange starNo Reviews
4799 N Mesa Street El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
Scenic's Bar N Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 245
4130 N. Mesa St El Paso, TX 79902
View restaurantnext
Mariscos Culiacan West - 4164 N Mesa St
orange starNo Reviews
4164 N Mesa St El Paso, TX 79902
View restaurantnext
Poke 3 - UTEP
orange starNo Reviews
3535 N. Mesa Street El Paso, TX 79902
View restaurantnext
Union Drafthouse Sunland - 730 Sunland Park Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
730 Sunland Park Suite A El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
Monkey Rock
orange starNo Reviews
750 Sunland Park Drive El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Paso

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - El Paso TX
orange star4.3 • 1,130
8889 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Paso
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston