Bars & Lounges
American

Scenic's Bar N Kitchen

245 Reviews

$$

4130 N. Mesa St

El Paso, TX 79902

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries
Brownie
Baja Shrimp

Small Eats

Abuelita's Queso

$9.00

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Magic Shroomies

$9.50

Sheetload of Nachos

$11.00

Shrimp Poppers

$10.50

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Mains

Roasted Hatch Burger

$11.50

Scenic Burger

$12.50

Mushroom Melt

$11.50

Buffalo Sammich

$11.00

La Cubana

$10.50

Artichoke Hatch Pasta

$14.00

Classics

Monte Cristo

$10.00

Toasted Club Sandwich

$11.00

Rosebud Crossiant

$9.00

Scenic Quesadillas

$9.50

Chickpea Quesadillas

$9.00

Juicy & Basic

$10.00

Naked Birdy

$10.00

Wings & Such

Wings (8)

$14.00

Wings (16)

$25.00

Boneless Wings (8)

$10.50

Juicy Tender Basket (4)

$11.00

Juicy Tender Basket (8)

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Basket (10)

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Basket (20)

$25.00

California Wings

$9.50

Buffalo Ranch Fries

$11.00

Salads

Crispy Buffalo Bleu

$12.00

Creamy Caesar Pasta

$11.00

Classic House

$10.00

Tacos

Pork Carnitas

$7.50

Carne Asada

$8.50

Baja Shrimp

$9.00

Chipotle Chicken

$8.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$7.00

Dessert

Brownie

$6.00

Churro

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$3.50

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Hatch Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Ranch

$0.50

Saucin' Side

$0.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Side House Salad

$3.50

Side Queso

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Toreados

$1.00

Brunch

Scenic Breakfast

$9.00

Spanish Scramble

$9.50

Colorado Scramble

$9.50

Meat Lover Scramble

$9.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

Eggs Benedict

$11.50

Shakshuka Dish

$10.50

Farm House Burger

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$8.50

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Strawberry French Toast

$9.50

OG French Toast

$9.00

Chorizo Chk & Waffles

$12.00

Berry-Nana Waffles

$10.50

Classic Waffle Plate

$10.50

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Tamarindo Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Sides

SD Sausage

$3.00

SD Bacon

$3.00

SD Ham

$3.00

SD Egg

$2.00

SD French Toast

$4.50

SD Chilaquiles

$5.00

Pizza

Cheezy

$9.50

Pepperoni

$10.50

Meat Lova

$13.00

Margarita

$10.50

Herbivore

$12.00

Wine & Pizza Combo

Burrata Pizza

$15.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Sammie

$7.00

Kids Strips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Scenic Legends

Mandarin Crunch Salad

$12.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.50

Crawl

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Mezcal

Gem & Bolt

$7.00

Ilegal Joven

$7.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

Paleta Cocktail

$6.00

Adios Muthafucka

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Cucumber Delight

$6.00

Long Island House

$7.00

Long Island TShelf

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Peanut Butter Car Bomb

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog
$8.00

$8.00

Spicy Tamarind Cocktail

$6.00

Bloody Mary Brunch

$6.00

Frozen Lulu Rita

$8.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

White Russian
$8.00

$8.00

Domestics

Budlight

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Shiner

$3.25

Shocktop

$3.75

Ultra Bottle

$3.35

Ultra Gold

$4.00

Yuengling Light

$3.25

Yuengling

$3.50

Imports

Blue Moon

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Premium

$4.00

Dos X

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$3.25

Modelo

$3.75

Modelo Negra

$3.75

Sol

$4.00Out of stock

Stella

$4.00

Tecate

$2.50

Tecate Lite

$2.50

Heineken 0.0

$3.25

Craft Beers

B&H Revolver

$4.25Out of stock

Desert Fog IPA

$4.50

Cosmic IPA

$4.50

El Chingon IPA

$4.50

Hazy IPA

$4.50

Wild Little Thing

$4.50Out of stock

Big Little Thing

$4.50Out of stock

Sunny Little Thing

$4.50

La Chingona

$5.00

Woodchuck Sangria

$4.50

Woodchuck Pearsecco

$5.00

Hard Seltzer’s

Truly Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Tea

$4.00

Topo-Chico Ranch Water

$5.00

Modelo Ranch Water

$5.00

White Claw

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bar and Restaurant located off Mesa and Executive! We offer great burgers, grilled wings, chuco eats, and herbivore items on our menu! Ask us about our daily specials on cocktails & food! Cheers!

Location

4130 N. Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902

Directions

