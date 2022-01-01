Restaurant header imageView gallery

302 South 401 Town Square

401 Town Square

Wheaton, IL 60189

302 Burger
Fries
Chicken Tenders

Burgers

302 Burger

302 Burger

$7.00+

Includes: American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Schlick Sauce.

SoRo Burger

SoRo Burger

$8.00

6oz Wheaton Meat smash burger with pepperjack cheese, pickles and Schlick Sauce

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.00+

Buns

BLT

BLT

$7.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.50
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.50+

Choose a Chicago dog (yellow mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt) or customize to your tastes.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.00
Wheaton Style Fries

Wheaton Style Fries

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.00
Big Pretzel

Big Pretzel

$14.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.50

Sauce Side

$0.45

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Milk

$2.50+

Ice Tea Bottle

$2.25

Desserts/Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$4.50

Chocolate Shake

$4.50

Strawberry Shake

$4.50

Oreo Shake

$4.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Meal Slider

Kid's Meal Slider

$6.00

Bowls

Wheaton Bowl

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers | Craft Beer | Community

Location

401 Town Square, Wheaton, IL 60189

Directions

