Brewpubs & Breweries

3HALVES Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

110 E Kansas St Liberty MO

LIBERTY, MO 64068

Crowlers - Tax Included in Price

Knowing Jack Pale Ale

$12.00+

Lai-Chee

$13.00+

Reminiscent Amber Ale

$12.00+

Seltzer

$13.00+

Stellar Fog

$13.00+

CLOTHING

Holiday Shirt

$22.00+

Hat

$25.00

Grey MO Shirt

$22.00+

White Shirt

$25.00+

New Black Shirt(Not for Sale)

$25.00+

Og Black Logo

$22.00+

6 Pack 12oz Cans

Cervesa

$11.00

Desert Gold 6 pack

$11.00

Friendly Banter

$15.00

Stick 'em up stout 6 pack

$12.00

Wheelhouse

$15.00Out of stock

Holiday Special Case

$30.00

Crosstalk

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

110 E Kansas St Liberty MO, LIBERTY, MO 64068

Directions

