4x4 EXTREME BURGERS

Popular Items

RANCHER BURGER
CHEESE BURGER
FRENCH FRIES

BURGERS

BRUTALITY BURGER
$15.95

BRUTALITY BURGER

$15.95

4x4 BRUTALITY BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, TWO-THIRD POUND whit 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

CHEESE BURGER
$6.95

CHEESE BURGER

$6.95

4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

MIX BURGER

MIX BURGER

$10.75

4x4 MIX BURGER is a *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, THIRD POUND 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

BEEF BURGER

BEEF BURGER

$10.75

4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

BBQ. BURGER

BBQ. BURGER

$9.65

4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

LA MEXICANA BURGER
$9.75

LA MEXICANA BURGER

$9.75

4x4 LA MEXICANA BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, pinto beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

RANCHER BURGER
$9.34

RANCHER BURGER

$9.34

4x4 RANCHER BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, farm chicken egg, our special country sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

CHICKEN BURGER
$9.75

CHICKEN BURGER

$9.75

4x4 CHICKEN BURGER is HALF POUND with 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with cheddar cheese, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

MINI BURGERs

MINI BURGERs

$10.00

4x4 MINI BURGERs Two small burgers with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, tomato slices, fresh leaf lettuce, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

DONUT'S BURGER

DONUT'S BURGER

$11.75Out of stock

4x4 DONUT'S BURGERS is ONE *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our ranch house sauce, jucy and bacon, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh DONUT'S. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

BAD-BOY BURGER
$12.75

BAD-BOY BURGER

$12.75

4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret ranch house sauce, fried onions rings and sweet A1 sauce all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

BURGERS MEALS

BRUTALITY BURGER - MEAL
$19.95

BRUTALITY BURGER - MEAL

$19.95

4x4 BRUTALITY BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, TWO-THIRD POUND whit 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

CHEESE BURGER MEAL
$11.95

CHEESE BURGER MEAL

$11.95

4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

MIX BURGER - MEAL
$14.75

MIX BURGER - MEAL

$14.75

4x4 MIX BURGER is a *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, THIRD POUND 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

BEEF BURGER - MEAL
$14.75

BEEF BURGER - MEAL

$14.75

4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

BBQ. BURGER - MEAL
$13.65

BBQ. BURGER - MEAL

$13.65

4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

LA MEXICANA BURGER - MEAL
$13.75

LA MEXICANA BURGER - MEAL

$13.75

4x4 LA MEXICANA BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, pinto beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

RANCHER BURGER - MEAL
$13.34

RANCHER BURGER - MEAL

$13.34

4x4 RANCHER BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, farm chicken egg, our special country sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

CHICKEN BURGER - MEAL
$13.95

CHICKEN BURGER - MEAL

$13.95

4x4 CHICKEN BURGER is HALF POUND with 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with cheddar cheese, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

MINI BURGERs - MEAL
$12.00

MINI BURGERs - MEAL

$12.00

4x4 MINI BURGERs Two small burgers with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, tomato slices, fresh leaf lettuce, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

DONUT'S BURGER - MEAL

DONUT'S BURGER - MEAL

$15.75Out of stock

4x4 DONUT'S BURGERS is ONE *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our ranch house sauce, jucy and bacon

BAD-BOY BURGER - MEAL

BAD-BOY BURGER - MEAL

$16.75

4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret ranch house sauce,fried onions rings and sweet A1 sauce all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

HOT DOGS

MIX HOT DOG

MIX HOT DOG

$8.95

4x4 MIX JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated and chop chicken breast with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOG

CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOG

$6.95

4x4 CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

CHILI JUMBO HOT DOG

CHILI JUMBO HOT DOG

$6.95

4x4 CHILI JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chili beans and Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

BEEF JUMBO HOT DOG

BEEF JUMBO HOT DOG

$6.95

4x4 BEEF JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOG

REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOG

$3.95

4x4 REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh, with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

HOT DOGS MEALS

MIX HOT DOG - MEAL

MIX HOT DOG - MEAL

$12.95

4x4 MIX JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated and chop chicken breast with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL

CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL

$10.95

4x4 CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

CHILI JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL

CHILI JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL

$10.95

4x4 CHILI JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chili beans and Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

BEEF JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL

BEEF JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL

$10.95

4x4 BEEF JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL

REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOG - MEAL

$7.95

4x4 REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh, with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

CHOP - SAVAGE

FRIES MIX - SAVAGE

FRIES MIX - SAVAGE

$12.75

MIX - SAVAGE ONE THIRD POUND 100% fresh CHICKEN BREAST & ONE THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

FRIES CHICKEN - SAVAGE

FRIES CHICKEN - SAVAGE

$10.75

CHICKEN - SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh CHICKEN BREAST marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onions all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

FRIES HOT DOG - SAVAGE

FRIES HOT DOG - SAVAGE

$10.25
FRIES BEEF - SAVAGE

FRIES BEEF - SAVAGE

$11.75

BEEF - SAVAGE TWO THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

CORN REGULAR

CORN REGULAR

$5.95

EXTREME CORN CHOP-SAVAGE 100% fresh Roaster corn marinated in our house sauce, Cotija Cheese, Mayonnaise. 100% Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

CORN CHICKEN

CORN CHICKEN

$9.85

EXTREME CORN CHICKEN CHOP-SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh CHICKEN BREAST marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Roaster Sweet Corn, Maonnaise, kethchup, Mustard & Potatoes Chips. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

CORN BEEF

CORN BEEF

$10.85

EXTREME CORN BEEF CHOP-SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh Beef marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Roaster Sweet Corn, Maonnaise, kethchup, Mustard & Potatoes Chips.100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

CORN MIX

CORN MIX

$11.85

EXTREME CORN MIX CHOP-SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh Chicken Breast THIRD POUND 100% fresh Beef marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Roaster Sweet Corn, Maonnaise, kethchup, Mustard & Potatoes Chips.100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.75
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$5.95
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$6.75
CHILI CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.75
PINEAPPLE SAUCE

PINEAPPLE SAUCE

$1.90

SOFT-DRINKS

BOTTLE OF WATER

BOTTLE OF WATER

$2.25
CAN OF SODA

CAN OF SODA

$2.25
COCA-COLA

COCA-COLA

$3.25
DIET-COKE

DIET-COKE

$3.25
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.25
SPRITE-ZERO

SPRITE-ZERO

$3.25
FANTA

FANTA

$3.25
FUZE-RASBERRY ICE TEA

FUZE-RASBERRY ICE TEA

$3.25
BARG'S-ROOT BEER

BARG'S-ROOT BEER

$3.25
MINUTE-MAID LIMONADE

MINUTE-MAID LIMONADE

$3.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
