4x4 EXTREME BURGERS
fox valley mall
Aurora, IL 60504
Popular Items
BURGERS
BRUTALITY BURGER
4x4 BRUTALITY BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, TWO-THIRD POUND whit 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
CHEESE BURGER
4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
MIX BURGER
4x4 MIX BURGER is a *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, THIRD POUND 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
BEEF BURGER
4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
BBQ. BURGER
4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
LA MEXICANA BURGER
4x4 LA MEXICANA BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret house sauce, pinto beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
RANCHER BURGER
4x4 RANCHER BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, farm chicken egg, our special country sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
CHICKEN BURGER
4x4 CHICKEN BURGER is HALF POUND with 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with cheddar cheese, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
MINI BURGERs
4x4 MINI BURGERs Two small burgers with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, tomato slices, fresh leaf lettuce, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
DONUT'S BURGER
4x4 DONUT'S BURGERS is ONE *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our ranch house sauce, jucy and bacon, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh DONUT'S. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
BAD-BOY BURGER
4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with cheddar cheese, our secret ranch house sauce, fried onions rings and sweet A1 sauce all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
HOT DOGS
MIX HOT DOG
4x4 MIX JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated and chop chicken breast with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOG
4x4 CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
CHILI JUMBO HOT DOG
4x4 CHILI JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chili beans and Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
BEEF JUMBO HOT DOG
4x4 BEEF JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOG
4x4 REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh, with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
CHOP - SAVAGE
FRIES MIX - SAVAGE
MIX - SAVAGE ONE THIRD POUND 100% fresh CHICKEN BREAST & ONE THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
FRIES CHICKEN - SAVAGE
CHICKEN - SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh CHICKEN BREAST marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onions all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
FRIES HOT DOG - SAVAGE
FRIES BEEF - SAVAGE
BEEF - SAVAGE TWO THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
CORN REGULAR
EXTREME CORN CHOP-SAVAGE 100% fresh Roaster corn marinated in our house sauce, Cotija Cheese, Mayonnaise. 100% Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
CORN CHICKEN
EXTREME CORN CHICKEN CHOP-SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh CHICKEN BREAST marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Roaster Sweet Corn, Maonnaise, kethchup, Mustard & Potatoes Chips. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
CORN BEEF
EXTREME CORN BEEF CHOP-SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh Beef marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Roaster Sweet Corn, Maonnaise, kethchup, Mustard & Potatoes Chips.100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
CORN MIX
EXTREME CORN MIX CHOP-SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh Chicken Breast THIRD POUND 100% fresh Beef marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Roaster Sweet Corn, Maonnaise, kethchup, Mustard & Potatoes Chips.100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
fox valley mall, Aurora, IL 60504