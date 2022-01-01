6 North Cafe
14438 Clayton Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
Coffee Drinks
Americano
Kaldi's Espresso 700 and hot water
Brewed coffee
Sweet & balanced classic house blend
Café Latte
Kaldi's Espresso 700 and steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Kaldi's Espresso 700 and steamed milk with extra foam
Caramel Latte
Kaldi's Espresso 700 with Ghirardelli Caramel and steamed milk
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Kaldi's Espresso 700 with steamed milk and Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate
Double Espresso
Double Macchiato
Frozen Coffee
Cold brew concentrate blended with ice & sweetened condensed milk.
Haya Nitro Coffee
Nitrogenated cold brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture
Honey Bee Latte
Kaldi's Espresso 700 with steamed milk, real honey & a hint of vanilla
Hot Cocoa
Ghirardelli chocolate and steamed milk
London Fog Latte
Firepot breakfast tea steamed with milk and a hint of vanilla
Pour Over Coffee
Single Espresso
Tuxedo Latte
Kaldi's Espresso 700 steamed with milk and Ghirardelli white & dark chocolate
Vanilla Latte
Kaldi's Espresso 700 steamed with milk and vanilla
White Chocolate Latte
Kaldi's Espresso 700 steamed with milk and Ghirardelli White chocolate
Firepot Tea
Chai Cider Latte
Firepot chai tea steamed with apple juice & just the right amount of Ghirardelli Caramel.
Firepot Breakfast Tea
Organic black tea with notes of dried cherry and fresh oak
Firepot Chai Latte
Sweetened, spiced, and organic Firepot masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
Firepot Hibiscus
Organic caffeine free botanical blend with notes of red fruit & ginger juice
Firepot Himalayan Green
Organic green tea with notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.
Firepot Indian Rose
Organic caffeine free botanical blend with notes of honey and flowers
Firepot Italian Grey
Organic black tea with notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade
Firepot Moroccan Jasmine Mint
Green tea with notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint
Green Iced Tea
Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime(unsweetened).
Traditional Black Iced Tea
Traditional with notes of dried cherry & malt.
Smoothies
Seasonal Drinks
Nitro Pumpkin Cold Brew
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Spiced Pumpkin Mocha
Ballwin Mocha
Smores Bar
Pumpkin Chai
Winter White Mocha
Chai Express
Honey Nut Latte
Firepot Lavender Matcha
Melt My Heart Mocha
Irish Cream Latte
Peanut Butter Cup
Honey Bee Lavender
Swamp Water
20oz Iced drink with Matcha Green Tea, vanilla, Lavender and Oat Milk
Caramel Crunch
Other Drinks
Bottled Juice
Apple or orange juice
Bottled Water
Chocolate milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Frozen Matcha Green Tea
Frozen Spiced Chai
Hot Matcha
Iced Matcha
Italian Soda
Lemonade
Milk
Sprite
Breakfast
Avocado Toast w/ Salmon
Avocado mash, smoked salmon, capers & red onions on toasted multigrain
Bagel & Lox
Toasted bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, and red onions.
Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, sausage, spinach, salsa & cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
English Muffin Sandwich
Egg whites, turkey sausage, avocado & pepper jack cheese on a toasted English Muffin
Focaccia Breakfast Sandwich
Baked eggs, ham, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo on toasted foccacia.
Oatmeal
Slow cooked oats with your choice of brown sugar, Craisins, raisins, Granny Smith apples or walnuts
Peanut Butter Granola Wrap
Peanut butter, Granny Smith apples, granola & honey in a wheat tortilla
Veggie Breakfast Wrap
Egg whites, spinach, pepperjack cheese, roasted red peppers and black beans in a spinach tortilla.
Yogurt Parfait
Strawberries & blueberries with low fat vanilla yogurt and granola.
Mini Waffles (2)
2 Waffles served with butter and syrup
Baked Goods
Apple Danish
Apple Muffin
Bagel
Banana Nut Bread
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Scone
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Muffin
Cinnamon Scone
Cream Cheese Danish
Espresso Bread
Granola Bar
Lemon Bread
Lemon Muffin
Mini Cinnamon Roll
Monster Cookie
Pumpkin bread
Pumpkin Scone
Cafe Sandwiches
1/2 Sandwich Combo
Choose half of a cafe sandwich and a side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Oven roasted, pulled chicken with celery & fresh parsley, lightly dressed in sour cream & mayo with lettuce on multigrain
Dill Turkey
Shaved pan roasted turkey, cucumbers, homemade dill mayo & provolone cheese on multigrain
Egg Salad
Ham & Swiss
Shaved ham with Swiss cheese, dill pickles & Dijon mustard on seeded rye
Roast Beef
Sliced roast beef, red onions, tomatoes, lettuce & cheddar cheese with horseradish mayo on sourdough
Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, tomatoes & Swiss cheese on multigrain
Turkey Club
Shaved pan roasted turkey, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese & avocado with cracked mustard mayo & bean sprouts on multigrain
Vegetarian Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella cheese, avocado, fire-roasted red peppers, baby spinach & balsamic dressing with cracked mustard mayo on multigrain
Grilled Sandwiches & Wraps
Apple & Turkey Wrap
Shaved turkey, Granny Smith apples, red onions, cheddar cheese & Dijon honey mustard in a wheat tortilla
BLT
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & chipotle mayo on toasted sourdough
BLTT
Turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomatoes with mayo on toasted multigrain
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, carrots, red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, ranch & Buffalo sauce in a wheat tortilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & homemade ranch on ciabatta
Chicken Salad Wrap
Homemade chicken salad, Granny Smith apples, Craisins, toasted walnuts, spinach & raspberry walnut vinaigrette in a wheat tortilla
Four Cheese Melt
American, pepper jack, provolone & Swiss cheeses topped with basil pesto & roasted red peppers on focaccia
Ham & Turkey Melt
Shaved ham & pan roasted turkey, smoked gouda cheese, dill pickles & Dijon mustard on toasted sourdough
Honey Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese with Dijon honey mustard in a wheat tortilla
Italian Wrap
Ham & Salami with lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, provolone cheese, mayo & Italian dressing grilled in a honey wheat tortilla.
Pesto Turkey Melt
Shaved pan roasted turkey, basil pesto, sliced tomatoes & provolone cheese on focaccia
Reuben
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing & Swiss cheese on seeded rye
Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese
Smoked Gouda cheese on seeded rye bread with Granny Smith apples, spring mix & chipotle mayo.
Smoked Salmon BLT
Smoked salmon, candied bacon, basil pesto aioli tomatoes & spring mix on focaccia
Thai Chicken wrap
Grilled chicken, red peppers, pepperjack cheese, lettuce & Thai chili sauce in a wheat tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Roasted corn & black bean salsa, pepperjack cheese, spinach & carrots in a spinach tortilla.
Soup/Salads
1/2 Salad & Soup
6 North Wedge
Crisp iceberg, candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions & avocado Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Chicken Caesar
6 North version of the classic Caesar with leaf lettuce, grilled chicken, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan cheese & croutons. Classic Caesar Dressing
Chicken Salad Salad
Homemade chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with grape tomatoes.
Chili
Hearty & delicious meat and bean chili.
Custom Cobb
Your choice of HAM, TURKEY, TUNA or CHICKEN with leaf lettuce, sliced eggs, tomatoes, avocado, black olives & blue cheese crumbles . Homemade Ranch Dressing
Greek Salad
Leaf lettuce with Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers & Feta cheese. Greek Dressing
Italian Salad
Spring mix with ham & salami, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives & pepperoncini peppers with Golden Italian dressing.
Kale Power Salad
Crunchy kale mix, smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & Parmesan cheese. Sesame Ginger Dressing
Mandarin Orange & Chicken
Baby spinach & spring mix topped with grilled chicken, Granny Smith apples, mandarin oranges, blue cheese crumbles & cinnamon sugar walnuts. Brown Sugar Vinaigrette
Mexican Fiesta w/ Chicken
Leaf lettuce with black olives, corn, avocado, tomatoes & cheddar cheese topped with chicken & tortilla strips. Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Mixed Fruit & Walnut
Granny Smith apples, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, Craisins, toasted walnuts on spring mix & spinach. Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Pasta Salad
Tri-colored rotini pasta with green peppers, black olives, green onions & tomatoes in Italian dressing
Side Salad
Leaf lettuce, tomatoes & croutons Your choice of dressing
Soup
Xtra dressing
Kid's Meals
Kids Mac N Cheese
Includes yogurt & choice of drink
Kids Grilled Cheese
Includes yogurt & choice of drink
Kids PB&J
Includes yogurt & choice of drink
Kids Turkey & Cheese
Includes yogurt & choice of drink
Kids Ham & Cheese
Includes yogurt & choice of drink
Kids Drink
Kids Smoothie
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
We are OPEN for DRIVE THRU, ONLINE, and CARRYOUT orders.
14438 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO 63011