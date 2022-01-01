Restaurant header imageView gallery

6 North Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

14438 Clayton Road

Ballwin, MO 63011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Mexican Fiesta w/ Chicken
1/2 Sandwich Combo

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.50+

Kaldi's Espresso 700 and hot water

Brewed coffee

$3.05+

Sweet & balanced classic house blend

Café Latte

$4.00+

Kaldi's Espresso 700 and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Kaldi's Espresso 700 and steamed milk with extra foam

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Kaldi's Espresso 700 with Ghirardelli Caramel and steamed milk

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

Kaldi's Espresso 700 with steamed milk and Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate

Double Espresso

$2.50

Double Macchiato

$2.90
Frozen Coffee

Frozen Coffee

$6.50

Cold brew concentrate blended with ice & sweetened condensed milk.

Haya Nitro Coffee

$4.75

Nitrogenated cold brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture

Honey Bee Latte

$5.25+

Kaldi's Espresso 700 with steamed milk, real honey & a hint of vanilla

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Ghirardelli chocolate and steamed milk

London Fog Latte

$4.25+

Firepot breakfast tea steamed with milk and a hint of vanilla

Pour Over Coffee

$4.75

Single Espresso

$2.00

Tuxedo Latte

$4.75+

Kaldi's Espresso 700 steamed with milk and Ghirardelli white & dark chocolate

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Kaldi's Espresso 700 steamed with milk and vanilla

White Chocolate Latte

$4.75+

Kaldi's Espresso 700 steamed with milk and Ghirardelli White chocolate

Firepot Tea

Chai Cider Latte

$3.60+

Firepot chai tea steamed with apple juice & just the right amount of Ghirardelli Caramel.

Firepot Breakfast Tea

Firepot Breakfast Tea

$4.50

Organic black tea with notes of dried cherry and fresh oak

Firepot Chai Latte

$3.75+

Sweetened, spiced, and organic Firepot masala chai concentrate with steamed milk

Firepot Hibiscus

Firepot Hibiscus

$4.75

Organic caffeine free botanical blend with notes of red fruit & ginger juice

Firepot Himalayan Green

Firepot Himalayan Green

$4.50

Organic green tea with notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.

Firepot Indian Rose

Firepot Indian Rose

$4.50

Organic caffeine free botanical blend with notes of honey and flowers

Firepot Italian Grey

Firepot Italian Grey

$4.50

Organic black tea with notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade

Firepot Moroccan Jasmine Mint

Firepot Moroccan Jasmine Mint

$3.40

Green tea with notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint

Green Iced Tea

$2.60+

Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime(unsweetened).

Traditional Black Iced Tea

Traditional Black Iced Tea

$2.60+

Traditional with notes of dried cherry & malt.

Smoothies

Smoothie

Smoothie

$7.65

Kids Smoothie

$4.75

Seasonal Drinks

Nitro Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Spiced Pumpkin Mocha

$4.00+Out of stock

Ballwin Mocha

$4.75+

Smores Bar

$4.00+Out of stock

Pumpkin Chai

$4.75+

Winter White Mocha

$4.00+Out of stock

Chai Express

$4.00+Out of stock

Honey Nut Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

Firepot Lavender Matcha

$5.25+

Melt My Heart Mocha

$4.00+Out of stock

Irish Cream Latte

$5.00+

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.15+Out of stock

Honey Bee Lavender

$4.75+

Swamp Water

$6.00Out of stock

20oz Iced drink with Matcha Green Tea, vanilla, Lavender and Oat Milk

Caramel Crunch

$4.50+Out of stock

Other Drinks

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Apple or orange juice

Bottled Water

$2.50

Chocolate milk

$2.95
Coke

Coke

$2.10+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.10+
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.10+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.10+
Frozen Matcha Green Tea

Frozen Matcha Green Tea

$6.00

Frozen Spiced Chai

$6.00

Green Iced Tea

$2.60+

Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime(unsweetened).

Hot Matcha

$5.00+

Iced Matcha

$5.95

Italian Soda

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.10+

Milk

$2.10
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00+
Traditional Black Iced Tea

Traditional Black Iced Tea

$2.60+

Traditional with notes of dried cherry & malt.

Breakfast

Avocado Toast w/ Salmon

$8.70

Avocado mash, smoked salmon, capers & red onions on toasted multigrain

Bagel & Lox

$8.50

Toasted bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, and red onions.

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Breakfast Wrap

$6.25

Eggs, sausage, spinach, salsa & cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

English Muffin Sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

Egg whites, turkey sausage, avocado & pepper jack cheese on a toasted English Muffin

Focaccia Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Baked eggs, ham, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & chipotle mayo on toasted foccacia.

Oatmeal

$5.00

Slow cooked oats with your choice of brown sugar, Craisins, raisins, Granny Smith apples or walnuts

Peanut Butter Granola Wrap

$5.95

Peanut butter, Granny Smith apples, granola & honey in a wheat tortilla

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$6.25

Egg whites, spinach, pepperjack cheese, roasted red peppers and black beans in a spinach tortilla.

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Strawberries & blueberries with low fat vanilla yogurt and granola.

Mini Waffles (2)

$6.00

2 Waffles served with butter and syrup

Baked Goods

Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.00

Apple Muffin

$2.85
Bagel

Bagel

$2.50
Banana Nut Bread

Banana Nut Bread

$2.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.85
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$2.85
Cinnamon Scone

Cinnamon Scone

$2.75
Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.00

Espresso Bread

$2.25
Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$2.75

Lemon Bread

$2.25

Lemon Muffin

$2.85Out of stock
Mini Cinnamon Roll

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$2.00
Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$2.55Out of stock
Pumpkin bread

Pumpkin bread

$2.25

Pumpkin Scone

$2.75Out of stock

Cafe Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich Combo

$9.85

Choose half of a cafe sandwich and a side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Oven roasted, pulled chicken with celery & fresh parsley, lightly dressed in sour cream & mayo with lettuce on multigrain

Dill Turkey

$10.50

Shaved pan roasted turkey, cucumbers, homemade dill mayo & provolone cheese on multigrain

Egg Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Ham & Swiss

$10.50

Shaved ham with Swiss cheese, dill pickles & Dijon mustard on seeded rye

Roast Beef

$10.50

Sliced roast beef, red onions, tomatoes, lettuce & cheddar cheese with horseradish mayo on sourdough

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Tuna salad, tomatoes & Swiss cheese on multigrain

Turkey Club

$10.50

Shaved pan roasted turkey, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese & avocado with cracked mustard mayo & bean sprouts on multigrain

Vegetarian Sandwich

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, avocado, fire-roasted red peppers, baby spinach & balsamic dressing with cracked mustard mayo on multigrain

Grilled Sandwiches & Wraps

Apple & Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Shaved turkey, Granny Smith apples, red onions, cheddar cheese & Dijon honey mustard in a wheat tortilla

BLT

$11.00

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & chipotle mayo on toasted sourdough

BLTT

$11.00

Turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomatoes with mayo on toasted multigrain

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, carrots, red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, ranch & Buffalo sauce in a wheat tortilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & homemade ranch on ciabatta

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Homemade chicken salad, Granny Smith apples, Craisins, toasted walnuts, spinach & raspberry walnut vinaigrette in a wheat tortilla

Four Cheese Melt

$11.00

American, pepper jack, provolone & Swiss cheeses topped with basil pesto & roasted red peppers on focaccia

Ham & Turkey Melt

$11.00

Shaved ham & pan roasted turkey, smoked gouda cheese, dill pickles & Dijon mustard on toasted sourdough

Honey Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese with Dijon honey mustard in a wheat tortilla

Italian Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Ham & Salami with lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, provolone cheese, mayo & Italian dressing grilled in a honey wheat tortilla.

Pesto Turkey Melt

$11.00

Shaved pan roasted turkey, basil pesto, sliced tomatoes & provolone cheese on focaccia

Reuben

$11.00

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing & Swiss cheese on seeded rye

Smoked Gouda Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Smoked Gouda cheese on seeded rye bread with Granny Smith apples, spring mix & chipotle mayo.

Smoked Salmon BLT

$11.25

Smoked salmon, candied bacon, basil pesto aioli tomatoes & spring mix on focaccia

Thai Chicken wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, red peppers, pepperjack cheese, lettuce & Thai chili sauce in a wheat tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Roasted corn & black bean salsa, pepperjack cheese, spinach & carrots in a spinach tortilla.

Soup/Salads

1/2 Salad & Soup

$9.50
6 North Wedge

6 North Wedge

$10.50

Crisp iceberg, candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions & avocado Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.50

6 North version of the classic Caesar with leaf lettuce, grilled chicken, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan cheese & croutons. Classic Caesar Dressing

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.50

Homemade chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with grape tomatoes.

Chili

$5.75

Hearty & delicious meat and bean chili.

Custom Cobb

Custom Cobb

$10.75

Your choice of HAM, TURKEY, TUNA or CHICKEN with leaf lettuce, sliced eggs, tomatoes, avocado, black olives & blue cheese crumbles . Homemade Ranch Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.50

Leaf lettuce with Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers & Feta cheese. Greek Dressing

Italian Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Spring mix with ham & salami, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives & pepperoncini peppers with Golden Italian dressing.

Kale Power Salad

Kale Power Salad

$11.00

Crunchy kale mix, smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & Parmesan cheese. Sesame Ginger Dressing

Mandarin Orange & Chicken

Mandarin Orange & Chicken

$10.50

Baby spinach & spring mix topped with grilled chicken, Granny Smith apples, mandarin oranges, blue cheese crumbles & cinnamon sugar walnuts. Brown Sugar Vinaigrette

Mexican Fiesta w/ Chicken

Mexican Fiesta w/ Chicken

$10.75

Leaf lettuce with black olives, corn, avocado, tomatoes & cheddar cheese topped with chicken & tortilla strips. Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Mixed Fruit & Walnut

Mixed Fruit & Walnut

$10.50

Granny Smith apples, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, Craisins, toasted walnuts on spring mix & spinach. Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Tri-colored rotini pasta with green peppers, black olives, green onions & tomatoes in Italian dressing

Side Salad

$3.75

Leaf lettuce, tomatoes & croutons Your choice of dressing

Soup

$5.75

Xtra dressing

$0.25

Baked Goods

Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.00
Bagel

Bagel

$2.50
Banana Nut Bread

Banana Nut Bread

$2.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.85
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
Chocolate Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

$2.85
Cinnamon Scone

Cinnamon Scone

$2.75
Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.00
Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$2.75
Mini Cinnamon Roll

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$2.00
Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$2.55Out of stock
Pumpkin bread

Pumpkin bread

$2.25

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.85Out of stock

Lemon Bread

$1.85

Espresso Bread

$1.85

Lemon Muffin

$2.85

Apple Muffin

$2.85

Mac & Cheese

Loaded homemade mac and cheese bowls served with pretzel bites

Bacon & Jack Mac

$9.75

Candied bacon & pepperjack cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$9.75

Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles & scallions

Chili Mac

$9.75

Covered with chili & cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream

Kid's Meals

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.25

Includes yogurt & choice of drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Includes yogurt & choice of drink

Kids PB&J

$5.25

Includes yogurt & choice of drink

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$5.25

Includes yogurt & choice of drink

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.25

Includes yogurt & choice of drink

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Smoothie

$4.75

Sides

Chips

$2.25
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Side Pasta Salad

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are OPEN for DRIVE THRU, ONLINE, and CARRYOUT orders.

Website

Location

14438 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO 63011

Directions

Gallery
6 North Cafe image
6 North Cafe image
6 North Cafe image
6 North Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
orange star4.3 • 409
14815 Clayton Rd Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Chirco's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
14870 Clayton Road Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
14810 CLAYTON RD CHESTERFIELD, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery - 14195 Clayton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
14195 Clayton Rd Town And Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
orange star4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.2 • 508
14412 Clayton Rd Ballwin, MO 63011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ballwin

Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.2 • 508
14412 Clayton Rd Ballwin, MO 63011
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's Grill
orange star4.0 • 106
11 Clarkson Rd Ellisville, MO 63011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ballwin
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston