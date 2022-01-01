  • Home
  Miami
  A Love Story LLC - 8800 Southwest 56th Street
A Love Story LLC 8800 Southwest 56th Street

No reviews yet

8800 Southwest 56th Street

Olympia Heights, Miami, FL 33165

Order Again

VINOS GENEROSOS 3 oz

1.- GLS 3 Oz Fino Hidalgo Sherry

$8.00

2.- GLS 3 Oz Pastrana Manzanilla Pasada

$9.00

3.- GLS 3 Oz Oloroso Faráon Sherry

$9.00

4.- GLS 3 Oz Amontillado Napoleon

$9.00Out of stock

SPARKLING WINES

BTL Moet Chandon Brut

$110.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut

$110.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve Clicquot Rose

$125.00Out of stock

BTL Dom Perignon Brut

$450.00

BTL Jeeper in Love

$95.00Out of stock

BTL Agustí Torelló Brut Cava Rsva. Vegan

$55.00

BTL Agusti Torrelló Rose Trepat. Vegan

$60.00

BTL Kripta. Gran Reserva Cava. Vegan

$195.00

BTL Reymos Valencia Muscat

$45.00

BTL Santa Marina Prosecco

$40.00

BTL KWV Cuvee Rose South Africa

$45.00

BTL KWV Cuvee Blanche South Africa

$45.00

BTL Moet Chandon Brut Mini

$39.00

WHITE WINES

BTL Valdecuevas Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Toi Toi Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine de la Tonellerie Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

BTL Sancerre White "La Siliceuse" Dom. Michel. Loire Valley. France.

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio

$45.00

BTL Cadis Pinot Grigio

$45.00

BTL 375 cl Santa Margarita

$29.00Out of stock

BTL Villa Sonia

$45.00

BTL 7 Sepas Albariño

$45.00

BTL Santiago Ruiz Albariño

$50.00

BTL Lagar de Bouza Albariño

$48.00

BTL Martin Codax Albariño

$48.00

BTL Fillaboa Albariño Seleccion. Criado en Barricas

$75.00

BTL Stags' Leap Chardonnay

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Grand Roche Chablis

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Portal Alto Blanco G. Rsva.

$40.00

BTL Chablís 1er Cru Montmains by Jean Philippe Mar. Burgondy. France

$130.00

BTL Windemere Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL 7 y Michi

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Hess

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Vinho Verde. Portugal

$40.00

BTL Weiggut Alten Riesling. Germany

$40.00

BTL Souvignier Gris 100% Piwi. Germany

$55.00

BTL Eduardo Garrido Viura

$40.00

BTL Viña Godeval Godello Cepas Vellas

$55.00

BTL Alto Molino Torrontés

$40.00

BTL Pinotage White Mellasat (Sustantiable Vegan). S. Africa

$65.00

BTL Protos Verdejo

$45.00

BTL Piattelli. Torrontés

$40.00

BTL Quintaluna Verdejo . Centenary Vines

$75.00

BTL Le Cigare Orange

$50.00

BLT Albert Mann Gewurztraminer Alsacia

$80.00

BTL 7 Sepas Albariño

$45.00

BTL Marques De Caceres. Verdejo. D.O Rueda. Spain.

$40.00

ROSES

BTL Rosé 100 % St. Lauren. Germany

$45.00

BTL Miraval. Cots de la Provence. France

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Rable. Paso Roble. ROSE.

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Whispering Angel

$50.00

BTL Vie Vite

$48.00

BTL Love You Bunches Rose

$40.00Out of stock

RED WINES

60.-BTL Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir

$65.00

61.- BTL Chorey Les Caune 'Clos Margo' Pinot Noir

$85.00

62.- BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$110.00

63.- BTL Archery Summit Pinot Noir

$48.00Out of stock

64.-BTL Clos de la Tech

$50.00

65.- BTL Windemere Santa Barbara

$48.00

BTL Castelbeaux Gran Reserve

$46.00

66.- BTL Tikal. Natural y Orgánico Malbec

$48.00

67.- BTL Luca Malbec

$70.00

68.- BTL La Celia Heritage Single Vineyard Malbec

$80.00

69.- BTL La Celia Elite Blend

$55.00

70.- BTL Alto Las Hormigas Malbec

$75.00

71.- BTL Enrique Foster Ique Malbec

$48.00

72.- BTL Enrique Foster Reserva Malbec

$82.00

73.- BTL Fin del Mundo Reserva Special Blend

$90.00

76.- BTL Quietud Malbec

$48.00

78.- BTL Piatelli Arlene Series Blend

$90.00

79.- BTL Alto Molino Estate Bottled Red Blend

$45.00

80.- BTL Cinco Suelos

$50.00

81.- BTL Duriguti

$45.00

82.- BTL 1914

$80.00

83.- BTL Zarzuela D.O. Rib Duero

$40.00

84.- BTL Protos Crianza D.O. Rib Duero

$55.00

86.- BTL Ferratus Origen D.O. Rib Duero

$69.00

87.- BTL Ferratus Sensaciones D.O. Rib Duero

$85.00

88.-BTL Origen de Resalte D.O. Rib Duero

$65.00

89.- BTL Valduero Una Cepa D.O. Rib Duero

$80.00

90.- BTL Rodma Avizor D.O. Rib Duero

$99.00

VIP .- BTL Pago de Carraovejas D.O. Rib Duero

$125.00

105.- BTL Resalte Vendimia Seleccionada D.O. Rib Duero

$45.00

106.-BTL Resalte Expresión D.O Rib. Duero

$90.00

BTL Martue.

$45.00

BTL Lecco

$45.00

BTL Ferratus Crianza AO

$50.00

BTL Pesquera Crianza

$80.00

BTL Pago de los Capellanes

$80.00

85.- BTL Licenciado Reserva D.O. Rioja

$45.00

92.- BTL Garrido Crianza D.O. Rioja

$55.00

93.-BTL Garrido Reserva D.O. Rioja

$69.00

94.-BTL Garrido Gran Reserva D.O. Rioja

$87.00

95.-BTL Lan Reserva D.O. Rioja

$55.00

VIP.-BTL Roda Reserva D.O. Rioja

$115.00

BTL Garrido Joven. DOCa Rioja

$40.00

BTL Marques de Caceres Reserva

$55.00

97.- BTL Baltos 100% Mencía D.O. Bierzo

$45.00

98.- BTL Cepas Viejas 100% Mencía D.O. Bierzo

$65.00

99.- BTL Brumas Particionales 100% Monastrell D.O. Jumilla

$60.00

100.- BTL Lagrima D.O. Toro

$45.00

101.- BTL Licinia D.O. Vinos de Madrid

$95.00

103.- BTL Genium Celler D.O. Priorat

$99.00

102.- BTL Campus. D.O. Toro

$90.00

104.- BTL Gran Colegiata Original Reserva D.D. Toro

$70.00

100.- BTL Fariña Lagrima. D.O. Toro

$45.00

108.- BTL DuckHorn Merlot

$99.00

112.-BTL Santa Ema Reserva Merlot

$45.00Out of stock

109.- BTL BViu Manent

$45.00

VIP.- BTL Emmolo Merlot

$140.00

107.- BTL Incidente Carmenere

$150.00

110.- BTL Portal del Alto Carmenere

$45.00

111.- BTL Secreto Carmenere

$45.00Out of stock

109.- BTL Viu Manent

$45.00

BTL DuckHorn Merlot

$99.00

BTL Santa Ema Merlot

$45.00

113.- BTL Scarlet Zinfandel

$95.00

VIP.- BTL 8 Years in the Desert Red Blend

$88.00

115.- BTL Rabble Zinfandel

$55.00

116.-BTL Killer Drop Blend

$50.00

117.- BTL Inmortal

$40.00

150.- BTL Love You Bunches tinto. California Sangiovese

$55.00

Sangiovese

118.- BTL Potro de Piedra Cab. Coupage

$55.00

119.- BTL House of Morande Premium Cab. Coupage

$85.00

120.- BTL Beringer Vineyard Cab. Coupage

$55.00

121.- BTL Abstract Cab. Coupage

$75.00

122.- BTL 689 Cellars Cab. Coupage

$55.00

123.- BTL Rabble Cab. Coupage

$55.00

120.- BTL Beringer Cabernet. California

$55.00

124.- BTL Experience Wines Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

125.- BTL Emblem Cabernet Sauvignon

$58.00

127.-BTL Stag´s Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00Out of stock

128.- BTL Groth Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

129.- BTL Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

130.- BTL Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

131 .- BTL Robert Hall, Artisan Collection Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

132.- BTL Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00Out of stock

133 B.- BTL Hess. Cab. California

$50.00

133.- BTL 7 y Michi Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00Out of stock

134.- BTL Morande Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

151.- BTL Manso de Velasco. Chile

$120.00

152.- BTL 3G Cab. Chile

$50.00

153.- BTL Stags' Leap ARTEMIS Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

154.- BTL Portal del Alto. Gran Reserva. Chile

$55.00

BTL Clos du Bois. California

$45.00

VIP.- BTL The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon

$105.00Out of stock

BTL Santa Ema

$45.00

GLS Love Juice Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00Out of stock

79.- BTL Cadis Amarone della Valpolicella

$75.00

80.- BTL Basket Pressed Shiraz

$125.00

81.- BTL KWV Pinotage Classic Collection

$45.00

82.-BTL KWV The Mentors Petit Verdot

$57.00

83.- BTL Alto de la Ballena Maldonado Clasico

$45.00

84.- BTL Alto de la Ballena Maldonado Reserva

$65.00

85.- BTL Essenze Barolo DOCG

$120.00

86.- BTL Grasso Fratelli Barbaresco

$75.00Out of stock

87.- BTL Torre Masti Amarone della Valpolicella Classico

$120.00

88.- BTL Kahina AOG Guerrouane. Marocco

$65.00

89.- BTL Margaux Cht Grand Soussan. Francia

$85.00

90.- BTL Pomerol Chateau Lafleur du Roy. Francia

$95.00

91.- BTL Sidewood shiraz Vegan. Australia

$45.00Out of stock

92.- BTL Terrasole Brunello di Montalcino

$175.00

VIP. Chateauneuf du Pape Dom D. Matteo.

$85.00

BTL Tenuta di Capraia Chianti Classico

$65.00

BTL Chateu Larose Perganson

$65.00

BTL Vinchio Vaglio Barbaresco

$95.00

BTL 50 Vigne Vecchie, Barbera

$65.00

93.- BTL Gran Resalte D.O. Rib Duero

$180.00

94.- BTL 200 Monges Gran Reserva D.O. Rioja

$190.00

95.- BTL El Canto del Angel D.O. Rib Duero

$205.00

96.- BTL 8 Essences D.O. Rib Duero

$350.00

97.- BTL Papillon

$169.00

98.- BTL Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon

$205.00

99.- BTL Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$155.00

101.- BTL Vega Sicilia Unico D.O. Rib Duero

$795.00

102.- BTL Altura Maxima Malbec

$245.00

103.- BTL Nosotros Single Vineyard Nomande Malbec

$220.00

BTL Deluxe Centvm Vitis, con polvo de oro

$550.00

DESSERT WINES

GLS Porto Quinta Vale de Maria (Copy)

$8.00

GLS Alameda Cream Sherry

$8.00

GLS La Cartuja Mistela, Moscatel. Valencia

$8.00

GLS Triana P. Ximenez. Jerez

$14.00

GLS Tokaji. Hungary

$22.00

GLS Messias 30 Years Port.

$22.00

GLS Taylor F. 10 Years Port.

$14.00

GLS Taylor F. 20 Years Port.

$17.00Out of stock

GLS Fonseca Bin 27 Port.

$8.00

GLS Sauternes 1er Cru Classe Lions de Suduirat

$15.00

BTL Sauternes 1er Cru Classe Lions de Suduirat

$50.00

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$25.00

VINO DEL DIA

BTL Marques de Caceres Reserva

$49.00

BTL Luzon Verde. Monastrel. D. O. Jumilla

$45.00

Botellas de Magnun tinto a precio especial 1.5 litros

Ferratus AO Magnum 1.5 Lt

$80.00

Muss Magnum 2016. Bodegas LICINIA 1.5 lT

$80.00

Licinia 2012. Reserva Especial

$150.00

Eduardo Garrido 2016. Reserva. Rioja

$175.00

Tickets

Cocktails

$13.00

Wine

$9.00

Beer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8800 Southwest 56th Street, Olympia Heights, Miami, FL 33165

Directions

