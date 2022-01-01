Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Bakery

163 Reviews

$

8788 SW 72nd St

Miami, FL 33173

Order Again

Pastries / Pasteles

Choripan

$2.75

Pan de Bono

$2.00

Papa Rellena

$1.00

Yuca Rellena

$2.00

Pastelon

$3.50

Pasta de Bocaditos

$3.00+

Carne

$2.75

Jamon y Queso

$2.75

Pollo

$2.75

Espinaca

$3.00

Colombiana de Carne

$2.00

Colombiana de Queso

$2.00

Cachito

$2.90

Guayaba

$1.40

Carne

$1.40

Queso

$1.40

Guayaba y Queso

$1.40

Coco

$1.40

Cangrejitos

$2.00

Menecier

$1.20

Pizza Pastel

$2.50

Croqueta de Jamón

$1.00

Croqueta de Pollo

$1.00

De La Casa Jamón

$1.40

De La Casa Pollo

$1.40

De La Casa Chorizo

$1.40

De La Casa Queso

$1.40

Queso

$2.00

Guayaba y Queso

$2.00

Bread / Pan

Croissant

$2.00

Galletas

$2.75

Palitroques

$2.75

Pan Cubano

$1.50

Pan Cubano con Mantequilla

$3.50

Pan de Lunch

$1.50

Rollitos

$0.60

Rollitos con Mantequilla

$1.00

Tostada

$1.75

Tostada con Queso

$3.50

Tostada con Queso Crema

$4.00

Bagel con Queso Crema

$3.00

Tostada con Jamon y Queso

$5.00

Sandwiches

Cantinpalo

$6.50

Croissant con Huevo

$5.50

Croissant de Jamon

$5.50

Croqueta Preparada

$7.25

Cubano

$7.75

Media Noche

$7.00

Mini Media Noche

$4.00

Pan con Bistec

$9.25

Pan con Huevo

$4.00

Pan con Lechon

$8.50

Desserts/Dulces

Arroz con Leche

$2.50

Brazo Gitano

$14.00

Cake Pops

$2.25

Capuchinos

$2.00

Cheesecake

$2.50

Cheesecake Flan

$3.00+

Cupcakes

$2.50

Eclear

$2.25

Flan de Calabaza

$13.95

Flan de Leche

$2.50+

Flan de Queso

$11.99

Key Lime

$2.50

Lady Finger

$2.50

Merenguitos

$2.50

Panetela Borracha

$2.00

Pudin de Pan

$2.25+

Rum Cake Slice

$3.00

Señorita

$2.50

Sponge Rooh

$2.50

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Tartaletas

$2.50

Tiramisu

$2.50

Torretas

$2.00

Tres Leches

$2.50+

Cake Slice

$2.50

Natilla

$2.50

Cakes

Vanilla

$15.00+

Chocolate

$20.00+

Rum Cake

$22.99+

Vanilla con Filling

$14.99+

Breakfast Special

Huevos

$8.49

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$2.50

Congri

$3.75

Frijoles

$2.49+

Maduros

$3.50

Malanga

$4.99

Mariquitas

$3.50

Moros

$3.75

Papitas Fritas

$3.50

Steamed Vejetales

$3.00

Tamal

$3.25

Yuca

$2.50

Queso Frito

$2.50

Ensalada de la Casa

$5.99

Sopas

Chicharo

$5.50+

Crema de Malanga

$5.50+

Lentejas

$5.50+

Potaje de Garbanzo

$5.50+

Sopa de Pollo

$5.00+

Tamal en Cazuela

$5.50+

aijaco

$5.50+

Coffee/Cafe

Cafe Cubano

$0.90

Cafe con Leche

$1.95+

Cortadito

$1.35

Colada

$1.50

Cortadito con Evap

$1.75

Cafe con Leche Evap

$2.50+

Soda

Coca Cola

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Sprite

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Malta

$2.25

Materva

$1.75

Iron Beer

$1.75

Jupiña

$1.75

Diet Jupiña

$1.75

Brisk

$1.75

Juices & Misc.

Apple Juice

$2.50

Jaritos

$2.75

Mango Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Peach Juice

$1.99

Pear Juice

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Nesquik

$2.50

Completas

Arroz con Pollo

$9.99

Arroz Frito

$9.99

Bistec Empanizado

$13.99

Boliche

$13.49

Camarones Enchilados

$13.99

Carne Asada

Carne con Papas

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Costillas de BBQ

$12.50

Filete de Pescado

$12.99

Fricase de Pollo

$11.99

Masitas de Puerco

$12.99

Muslo de Pollo

$10.50

Pechuga de Pollo

$10.99

Picadillo

$11.99

Rabo Encendido

$17.99

Ropa Vieja

$11.50

Vaca Frita

$13.49

Pollo Vaca Frita

$10.49

Bistec a Caballo

$10.49

Chuletas

$12.99

Fricase de Puerco

$10.99

Sopas

Chicharos

$5.50+

Frijoles Negro

$3.49+

Sopa de Pollo

$3.49+

Tamal en Casuela Large

$7.49

Tamal en Casuela Small

$4.49

Proteina

BBQ Costillas

$7.49

Boliche

$8.99

Carne con Papa

$7.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Fricase de Pollo

$6.99

Masitas de Puerco

$6.99

Muslo de Pollo Asado

$5.99

Paleta Asada

Pechuga de Pollo

$5.99

Picadillo

$5.99

Puerco Asado

$5.99

Rabo Encendido

$14.99

Ropa Vieja

$6.49

Vaca Frita

$7.99

Pollo Vaca Frita

$5.99

Chuleta

$5.99

Pastelitos

Mixtas

$9.00

Guava

$9.00+

Croquetas

$9.00+

Tequeños

$9.00+

Empanadas

$10.00+

Salchichitas

$14.00

Coconut

$10.00

Pizza Pastel

$21.00

Cangrejitos

$9.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich Americano

$5.99

Bocaditos de Lasca

$7.00+

Bocaditos de Pasta

$4.50+

Mini Media Noche

$22.00

Mini Pan con Lechon

$22.00

Rollitos de Jamon y Queso

$14.00

Dulces

Dulce Finos

$29.99

Breakfast

Huevos

$59.99+

Lunch/Dinner

Arroz Imperial

$79.99+

Muslo Asado

$99.99+

Masitas de Puerco

$109.99+

Ropa Vieja

$114.99+

Vaca Frita

$114.99+

Boliche

$119.99+

Arroz con Pollo

$79.99+

Paleta de Puerco Entera

$104.99

Costillas de Puerco BBQ

$109.99+

Pechuga de Pollo

$89.99+

Chicken Tenders

$64.99+

Carne Asada

$109.99+

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$104.99+

Party Specials

Special #1

$40.00+

Special #2

$48.00+

Special #3

$65.00+

Special #4

$65.00

Special #5

$120.00

Special #6

$225.00

Holiday Specials

Special #1

$104.99

Special #2

$119.99

Special #3

$119.99

Special #4

$58.99

Pavo Entero

$89.99

Paleta Entero

$49.99

Arroz Blanco

$3.99

Congri

$4.29

Container de Gravy

$4.49

Container de Mojo

$4.49

Ensalada

$1.75

Frijoles Negro

$4.50+

Frijoles Rojo

$4.50+

Moros

$4.29

Platanos Maduros

$4.49

Puré de Papa

$4.49

Tamal en Oja

$3.25

Yuca con Mojo

$4.29

Baptist Orders

Baptist Order

$215.00

Holilday Sides

Moros

$4.29

Congri

$4.29

Arroz Blanco

$3.99

Pure de Papa

$4.49

Yuca con Mojo

$4.29

Platanos Maduros

$4.49

Tamal en Hoja

$3.25

Frijoles Negro

$9.99

Frijoles Rojo

$9.99

Container de mojo

$4.49

Chicharones

Chicharones

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8788 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173

Directions

