Restaurant header imageView gallery

A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion

review star

No reviews yet

13349 Southwest 42nd Street

Kendale Lakes, FL 33165

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Burrito Classico
Guacamole

Alcoholic

Bottled beer

$4.50

Draft Corona

$5.00

Draft Floridian

$6.00

Draft Modelo

$5.00
Margaritas

Margaritas

$10.00

Michelada

$6.00

Sangria

$7.00

Craft IPA

$6.00

$3 Corona

$3.00

$5 Michelada

$5.00

8$ Marg

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Sodas

$2.00

Mexican Sodas

$3.00

Natural Limeade

$4.00

Natural Horchata

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Coffee

Can soda

$1.50Out of stock

Perrier

$2.00

Water

Apple Juice

$2.50

Capri sun

$1.50

To Share

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$2.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.00+

Guac made fresh topped with cotija cheese and Tajin.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$7.00

This is not a queso dip, toasted chihuahua cheese will harden when cold but makes for an amazing cheese pull pic while still warm. We recommend reheating on a skillet.

Esquites

Esquites

$6.00

Roasted corn off the Cobb, tossed in creama and garlic cilantro sauce. topped with cotija cheese and tajin.

Ropa Vieja Tostones

Ropa Vieja Tostones

$9.00

Crispy Hawaiian Plantains with shredded beef, topped with cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, pink and arbol sauce.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$6.00+

Crispy fried chicken taquitos over lettuce topped with homemade poblano crema and cotija cheese, served with a side of homemade guac.

Tortila Soup

Tortila Soup

$4.00+

Fresh house made, Tortilla soup, with chicken, cheese, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips.

Fries

Fries

$3.00

just fries and ketchup.

Tacos & Specialty Tacos

Mexican Tacos

$10.00

3 corn tortillas, protein of choice, with cilantro, onion, and arbol sauce. The traditional Mexican way.

American Tacos

$11.00

3 Flour tortillas, with protein of choice, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Pink and Arbol sauce.

Baja Tacos

$11.00

3 corn tortillas, protein of choice, Mild Piquin sauce, cabbage, cilantro, onion, corn, and our house pink sauce. Best seller.

Cubanito Taco

Cubanito Taco

$15.00

Maduro lovers this ones for you, 3 Flour tortillas with a smear of refried beans, meat of choice, cabbage, onion, tomato, MADUROS, creama and arbol sauce on top!

Macho Taco

Macho Taco

$15.00

Spicy lovers these tacos are for you. 3 Corn tortillas with smear of fresh guac, meat of choice, cilantro, onion, spicy peanut sauce and peanut pieces. Don't worry we can alway put the sauce on the side for the weak.

Ropa Vieja Tacos

$13.00

3 corn tortillas with Ropa Vieja(cuban style shredded beef), onion, cilantro, cotija cheese and mild Arbol sauce. Pro Tip, add maduros(fried sweet plantains) you won't regret it.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.00

3 hand breaded crispy fried cod sticks, served BAJA style. Cabbage, onion, cilantro, corn, piquin and pink sauce. Best seller!

Pastor Tacos

$13.00

3 corn tortillas, with crisp pineapple marinated pork pieces, onion, cilantro, Arbol sauce and pineapple chunks. Just the right amount of sweet.

Everything Else

Burrito Classico

Burrito Classico

$10.00

Traditional burrito, with rice, refried beans, meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream, pink, and arbol sauce.

Cali Burrito

$11.00

Our favorite burrito, with FRENCH FRIES inside, refried beans, meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream, pink, and arbol sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

12" flour tortilla toasted and stuffed with cheese and whatever else you want, side of sour cream included.

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, covered with beans, protein of choice, melted cheese, crema, and arbol, topped with tomato, onion, cilantro and pickled jalapeños.

Tostadas

Tostadas

$9.00

Two crispy fried tortillas topped with refried beans, protein, lettuce, sour cream, arbol, and cotija cheese.

Smothered Burrito

$13.00

Entrees

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Bed of rice, topped with the works, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, corn, beans, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips and pink and arbol sauce. Choice of meat of course, add maduros to make it even better.

Enchiladas

$12.00

3 toasted corn tortillas stuffed with what you want, and covered in your choice of sauce and then covered in melted cheese, side of rice and beans of course.

SW Salad

SW Salad

$12.00

Shredded lettuce and purple cabbage, onion, corn, beans, tomato, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips and a sweet chipotle dressing.(very mild)

Stuffed Poblano

$12.00

Sometimes spicy, sometimes not, but always good, roasted and stuffed pepper with your meat of choice, onion, corn, cilantro, both enchilada sauces, and melted cheese, served with rice and beans, but ask for KETO style if you want!

Fajitas

$13.00

Choice of meat, Grilled onions, Grilled green peppers, side of rice and beans, lettuce, cheese, flour tortillas, and side of sour cream and salsa. Do what you want with it.

Dessert

Churros

$5.00

3 crispy freshly fried churros topped with cinnamon sugar. Served with caramel for dipping. CHURROS ONLY NO ICE CREAM.

Brownie

$4.00

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

Homemade Ice Creams

Sides

4oz Salsa & Chips

$2.00

Big Salsa & Chips

$5.00

Chips

$1.00

4 oz Salsa

$1.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Cheesy Rice & Beans

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.50

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.20

Guac Side

$3.00

Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Arbol

$0.50

Pink

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50Out of stock

Blue Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

Piquin

$0.50

Garlic Cilantro

$0.50Out of stock

Creamy Chipotle Dressing

$1.00

Creamy Poblano

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Jalapenos

$1.00

Loose Corn

$1.00

Loose Beans

$1.00

Tostones (3)

$4.00

Maduros

$1.50

Fries

$2.50

Cotija

$1.00

Cilantro

$0.50

Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Pineapple Buffalo Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Green Tomatillo Sauce

$0.50

Red Guajillo Sauce

$0.50

Pineapple

$1.00

Specials/Kids

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Rice Meal

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Monthly Special

$8.00

Kids Tacos

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our goal is to make food that reminds us of the flavors from our visits to Mexico while incorporating some Cuban and American component. The love for cooking, eating and preserving tradition. Using new inventive ideas is what makes our restaurant one of the few truly unique Mexican restaurants in Miami.

Website

Location

13349 Southwest 42nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL 33165

Directions

Gallery
A-Mari-Mix image
A-Mari-Mix image
A-Mari-Mix image
A-Mari-Mix image

Similar restaurants in your area

Milly's Empanada Factory
orange starNo Reviews
13313 SW 42nd St Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
El Taquito - Kendall
orange starNo Reviews
13911 Sw 42 Street Suite 111 -112 Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Montecatini - Kendall
orange starNo Reviews
14211 SW 42nd St Unit 33A MIAMI, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte Kendall
orange starNo Reviews
13901 sw 42 st Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Islas Canarias Cafe & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
3804 sw 137th ave Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 477
3855 SW 137 Ave #3 Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kendale Lakes

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kendale Lakes
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston