Abruzzo's Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
"A little bit of Italy in Oak Cliff"
Location
838 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Bishop Arts - 310 W 7th Street
No Reviews
310 W 7th Street Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant
Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District
4.3 • 2,682
407 N Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant
White Rhino Coffee - Bishop Arts
No Reviews
233 W Seventh St Suite 120 Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant
Casablanca - Casablanca - 200 N. Bishop Ave. Suite 113
No Reviews
200 N. Bishop Ave. Suite 113 Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant