Abruzzo's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

838 W Davis St

Dallas, TX 75208

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo
Spaghetti Bolognese
Fritto Misto

Appetizers

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke in a creamy Italian sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and oven baked bread.

Fritto Misto

$16.00

Deep fried Calamari Rings & hand breaded shrimp plus garlic Parmesan french fries

Garlic-Parmesan French Fries

$6.00

Deep fried french fries with garlic parmesan topping

Salmon Pate

$12.00

Smoked wild salmon pate garnished with capers & crackers

Soup Of The Day (Seasonal)

$8.00

Seasonal soup upon request

Charcuterie Snack

$8.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Side salad, spring mix

Dinner Salad

$8.00

Spring mix large

Caesar Salad Side

$4.00

Caesar salad side

Caesar Salad Dinner

$8.00

Caesar salad large

Sandwich Dinner

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Meatball sub with Garlic Parmesan Fries

Fried Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

W/ Cream cheese and sundried tomatoes

Entrees

Four Cheese Lasagna

$15.00

The summit of 4 great cheeses in one lasagna

Veggie Lasagna

$16.00

Four cheese Lasagna topped w/ grilled veggies

Bolognese Lasagna

$17.00

W/ Abruzzo's Bold Meat Sauce

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

5 Cheese Tortellini

$16.00

Lobster Ravioli (Seasonal)

$18.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli (Seasonal)

$18.00

Event Sandwich

$10.00

Spaghetti

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

W/ Abruzzo's own marinara sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$13.00

W/ Abruzzo's Bolognese meat sauce

Abruzzo's Classics

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Grilled or Fried chicken served w/ Spaghetti Marinara

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine noodles w/ alfredo sauce

Angel Hair Pasta

$14.00

Angel hair pasta w/ olio, garlic, butter, and capers

Lasagna Trio

$16.00

Small portions of Four cheese Lasagna, Veggie Lasagna, and Bolognese Lasagna

Dessert

Italian Wedding Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.25

Coke, Sprite

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

no refills

Sweet Tea

$2.50

no refills

Latte

$4.50

House Wine

Sangria

$8.00

Red House Blend (Glass)

$10.00

White House Wine (Glass)

$10.00

Red House Blend (Bottle)

$24.99

White House Wine (Bottle)

$24.99

Wine Reserves

Lenoir Temparnillo

$39.99

La Riena Tempranillo

$49.99

Bishop Arts Special Reserve Syrah/Merlot 2012

$59.99

Blanc du Bosque

$29.99

Quick Draw Syrah

$29.99

Sides

Spinach Ball

$4.00

Meat Ball

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Fried Shrimp

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Fried Chicken

$4.50

Bread

$2.00

Extra Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Extra Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Free Bread

Breakfast Beverages

Café Americano

$3.00

Café de olla

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Green Juice

$4.00

Abuelita Chocolate

$3.00

Breakfast Items

French Toast

$7.00

French toast w/ warm syrup and butter

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

Oatmeal

$4.50

Oatmeal with seasonal fruit and/or nuts

Ricotta Pancakes (3 stack)

$8.00

Italian Baked Eggs, Potatoes, Sausage

$10.00

Frittata Bacon, Egg, Cheese and Fresh Veggies

$10.00

Bagel Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Chilaquiles w/ Red or Green Sauce

$7.00

Mollete

$6.00

Oven baked roll with refried beans and cheese

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
"A little bit of Italy in Oak Cliff"

838 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208

