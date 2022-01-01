A map showing the location of Adler's Winter HavenView gallery

Adler's Winter Haven

543 Ave B SW

Winter Haven, FL 33880

Order Again

BURGERS

5 ounce, all-beef burger patties cooked to perfection!

BAD HOMBRE

$8.00

Grilled Whiskey Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar.

BOURBON BBQ

$8.00

Grilled Whiskey Onions, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Bourbon BBQ Sauce.

CLASSIC

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard.

ITALIAN

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli.

TWITTY

$8.00

Caramelized Pineapple, Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo.

SMALL BITES

HAND CUT FRIES

$4.25

Fresh, hand cut Idaho potatoes fried to perfection

FRIED MAC 'N' CHEESE

$6.50

House made macaroni and cheese, hand breaded with Cajun seasoning mixed in.

JALAPENO FIRE CRACKERS

$6.50

Fire Roasted Jalapeno & Pepper Jack Cheese Wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrap with a side of Ranch.

FRIED CHEESE PICKLES

$6.50

Pickle Spear & Cheddar Cheese Wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrap with a side of Ranch.

SPICY FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$6.50

6.5 ounces of cauliflower with a special spicy breading fried to just the right amount of crisp.

KID'S MEALS

Kid's Slider

$7.00

2.5 ounce slider, fries, and a drink

Kid's Dino Nuggets

$7.00

Dino-shaped chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink

WINGS

Wings (Dozen)

$14.00

12 jumbo chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese.

Wings (6)

$8.00

Half a dozen jumbo wings with your choice of wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese.

SAUCES, DIPS, AND SIDES

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Mustard

$0.50

Side of Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Side of Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of 24K

$0.50

Side of Korean BBQ

$0.50

Side of Garlic Parmesean

$0.50

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side of Lemon Pepper

$0.50

BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

543 Ave B SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880

Directions

