Calogero’s Pizzeria

148 A West Haines Blvd.

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

Pepperoni
Funghi
Margherita

Pizza

Margherita

$13.00

San Marzano tomato ,Fresh mozzarella, basil ,parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

Hot Honey

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, caciocavallo, soppressata , basil, hot honey

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00

Classic Pepperoni, San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano

Queens

$12.00

San Marzano tomato, mozzarella , Sicilian oregano, parmesan

Funghi

$15.00

Oven roasted wild mushrooms , San Marzano tomato, mozzarella , parmesan

Garlic Bread

$11.00

Italiano Cubano

$14.00

Pizza Special

$16.00

Dessert

Two face Cannoli

$6.00

Pastry shell, ricotta cheese, chocolate chip ,candied cherry , powdered sugar

Tiramisu

$6.00

Ladyfingers cookies, espresso , mascarpone cream

Gelato

$6.00

Tartufo

$6.00

Gelato 1 scoop

$2.75

Gelato 2 scoop

$4.50

Sandwich

Italian Cubano

$13.00Out of stock

Porchetta ,Parma Ham, Provolone, spicy garlic aioli, pizza bread sandwich

Retail

Double Chocolate Cookies

$4.50

Espresso

$2.00

Nonni Sticks

$1.50

Lemon Cookie

$4.50

Cantucci

$6.00

Miss Vicky Chips

$1.99

Savoiardi

$5.50

Pan Stelle

$6.25

Chocolate Biscotti

$5.95

Plain Biscotti

$4.75

Brutti Buoni

$4.75

Beverage

Coke, Diet Coke, Or Sprite Cans

$2.25

coke ,diet coke , sprite

Aranciata

$3.00

other beverages

Water

$2.25

Water

Ice Tea

$3.00

San Pel Spk Water

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Tea Large liter

$9.00

San Benedetto Water 500ml

$4.50

Salads

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.00

Ceasar Salad

$7.95

Cafe

Espresso

$3.00

Doppio

$3.50

Cappuchino

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian wood fired Pizzeria . Italian Imported flour, Oldest pizza oven maker in Italy called Acunto.

Website

Location

148 A West Haines Blvd., Lake Alfred, FL 33850

Directions

