Agave Taco & Tequila Casa Agave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Agave Taco and Tequila Casa is a locally-owned restaurant specializing in Mexican-inspired food and drinks. We're located in Maple Tree Place in Williston. Come see us and bring the gang!
Location
28 Walnut St, Williston, VT 05495
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chef's Corner - 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240
4.0 • 102
300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240 Williston, VT 05495
View restaurant
GLOBAL CAFE at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Essex VERMONT
No Reviews
1000 River Junction Essex, VT 05452
View restaurant
Guild Tavern Presents, FARMHOUSE GROUP TO-GO!
4.4 • 2,230
1633 Williston Rd South Burlington, VT 05403
View restaurant