Agave Taco & Tequila Casa Agave

28 Walnut St

Williston, VT 05495

Food Specials

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Surf and Turf Bowl

$16.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Starters

Agave Sampler

Agave Sampler

$11.00

Sampler of our red salsa, queso, and guacamole, house tortilla chips

Chips and...

Fresh fried tortilla chips with your choice of salsa, queso or guacamole.

Wednesday Queso

$5.00

Homemade Queso with poblanos and chilis, house tortilla chips

Taquitos

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, or Barbacoa. With Agave Sriracha or Jalapeno Ranch.

Mexican Egg Rolls

$10.00

2 House Rolled Egg Rolls, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Cheese, with jalapeno ranch

Grilled Street Corn

$9.00

Two fresh corn on the cob, garlic aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, chili powder, chimichurri

Ahi Tuna Wontons

$14.00

house fried wonton taco shells, seared baha marinated ahi tuna, mango salsa, pico de gallo.

Nachos Modelo

Nachos Modelo

$12.00

Carnitas, pulled chicken, or ground beef, queso,, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled fresnos, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onion, and sour cream.

Salads

Mexican Cobb Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, Grilled Chicken, Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Tomato, Bell pepper, Oaxacan Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Taco Salad with Meat

$15.00

Choice of ground beef, chicken, or carnitas, iceberg lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, peppers & shredded jack cheese in a crispy shell. Served with Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Taco Salad Vegetarian

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, peppers & shredded jack cheese in a crispy shell. Served with Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Agave Greens

$14.00

arugula, maple chili lime balsamic, roasted corn salsa, black beans topped with crispy tortilla chips and local bacon and belly.

Tacos

Any 3 Tacos / 2 Sides

$18.00

side choices: cilantro lime rice, black beans, refried beans, dressed greens or green chili cornbread (+1)

Multi Taco Plate

Taco - Carnitas

$5.00

Mojo pork, slaw, pickled fresnos & chimichurri

Taco - Bacon & Belly

$5.50

North Country Smoke House Bacon and Belly, Arugula, pickled red onion, mango salsa

Taco - Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Pickled red onion, roasted corn salsa, black beans & guasacaca

Taco - Battered Fish

$6.00

Slaw, mango salsa, cilantro, jalapeno ranch

Taco - Carne Asada

$6.00

Grass fed hanger, pico de gallo, cotija cheese

Taco - Barbacoa

$6.00

Marinated bbq beef, pico de gallo, cilantro, agave sriracha

Taco - Sweet Potato and Black Bean

$5.00

Caramelized onions, cilantro, guasacaca

Taco - Southwest Veg

$5.00

southwest seasoned poblanos, mushrooms and red onions topped with cilantro lime crema

Taco - Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.00

Arugula, Corn Salsa, House Made Buffalo Sauce

Taco - Shrimp

$6.00

Grilled or Fried Shrimp with mango salsa, arugula & sriracha aioli

Taco - Ground Beef

$5.00

VT ground beef, jack cheese, pico de gallo, iceberg, sour cream

Taco- Monthly Meat

$6.00Out of stock

Taco- Monthly Veg

$5.00Out of stock

Entrees

Crunch Wrap

$16.00
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$16.00

Choice of chicken or carnitas with refried beans, rice and cheese. Served over a bed of iceberg and pico de gallo. Choice of Roja or Verde sauce

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$17.00

Four baked corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and smothered in red sauce. Topped with cheese and chives & served with two sides Add chicken, carnitas, or ground beef

Carne Quesadilla

Carne Quesadilla

$16.00

Grass fed hanger steak, cheese, caramelized onion and chopped tomato. Served with sour cream or red salsa & two sides

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$15.50

Grilled chicken, North Country Smoke House Bacon, jalapeno ranch. Served with Sour Cream & two sides

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Southwest Veggie

$15.50

Portobellos, cremini, shiitake & oyster mushrooms, smoky cream sauce, oaxacan cheese. Served with sour cream or red salsa & two sides

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

House made bbq sauce, pulled chicken, cheese, black beans and corn salsa. Served with sour cream or red salsa & two sides

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Pulled chicken and cheese. Served with sour cream or red salsa & two sides

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with sour cream or red salsa & two sides

Burritos & Bowls

Carnitas

$13.00

Carnitas or Grilled Chicken, red cabbage, pickled fresnos, Mexican corn salad, pico de gallo and cilantro

Battered Fish

$13.00

Hand cut slaw, pickled red onion, mango salsa, jalapeno ranch

Carne Asada

$13.00

Grass fed hanger steak, pico de gallo, avocado, radish, mango, cotija cheese

Barbacoa

$13.00

Marinated bbq beef, pico de gallo, scallions, cilantro, agave sriracha

Sweet Potato and Black Bean

$13.00

Guacamole, caramelized onions, red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lettuce

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Arugula, chopped tomato, roasted corn salsa, house made buffalo sauce

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, crunchy tortilla chips

Kid's Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

White flour tortilla with melted cheese

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

White flour tortilla with pulled chicken & melted cheese

Kids Burrito

$7.00

White flour tortilla with pulled chicken, rice, black beans & cheese

Kids Taco

$6.00

Ground beef, lettuce & cheese

Kids Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Agave Taco and Tequila Casa is a locally-owned restaurant specializing in Mexican-inspired food and drinks. We're located in Maple Tree Place in Williston. Come see us and bring the gang!

Location

28 Walnut St, Williston, VT 05495

Directions

Gallery
Agave Taco & Tequila Casa image

