Grazers Williston
Specials
Small Plates...
Bacon Jalapeno Rangoon
Crispy chopped bacon, fresh diced jalapenos, maple cream cheese, flash fried and served with honey-lime aioli
Boneless Wings
boneless wings with your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ, bourbon honey mustard, or garlic parm - carrots, celery, buttermilk blue cheese or ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Dip
with house made tortilla chips
Fried Brussels Sprouts
lightly fried tossed with chopped bacon, parm cheese, served with garlic aioli
Fried Cauliflower Wings
battered and fried cauliflower tossed in house made buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese
Fried Pickles
served with house made ranch
Fried VT Mozzarella
house cut and hand battered Maplebrook Farms mozzarella, lightly fried and served with marinara
Grazers Wings
with your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ, bourbon honey mustard, or garlic parm - carrots, celery, buttermilk blue cheese or ranch dressing
Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese
local cheddar, buttery garlic bread crumbs with pulled pork and bbq drizzle
Soft Pretzel Sticks
baked and served with cheese sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
sliced steak, caramelized onions and peppers, VT cheddar cheese, hand rolled and fried crispy, sriacha aioli
Vermont Mac N Cheese
local cheddar, buttery garlic bread crumbs
Salads...
Beet Salad
oranges, arugula, local goat cheese, avocado, basil buttermilk dressing
Buffalo Wedge
Classic Caesar
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, traditional caesar dressing, lemon, parmesan
Mediterranean Grain Bowl
tri colored quinoa, chick peas, cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, VT Creamery Goat Cheese, avocado, tzatziki
Organic Greens
spring mix, avocado, cherry tomato, shredded carrots, pickled red onion,sprouts, sherry dijon vinaigrette, shaved Grafton cheddar
Spinach & Arugula Salad
cranberries, candied walnuts, celery, shredded carrots, goats cheese, maple vinaigrette
Burgers...
Bacon BBQ Burger
VT beef, applewood smoked bacon, VT cheddar, bbq sauce, onion ring, arugula, tomato
Barn Burner
VT ground beef, fresh jalapeno, habanero cheddar, arugula, pickled red onion, sriracha aioli
Farm Burger
VT ground beef, fried egg, local cheddar, bacon, arugula, Grazer's secret sauce
Full Belly Burger
Green Mountain Burger
VT ground beef, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic aioli
Mushroom Swiss
VT grass fed beef, sauteed mushroom, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula and garlic aioli
Plain Burger
Stonewood Farm Turkey Burger
Pasture raised VT turkey, orange-cranberry chutney, baby spinach, garlic aioli, red onion, Grafton sage infused cheddar
The Grazer
VT ground beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local cheddar, Grazer's secret sauce
VT Mozzarella Burger
VT ground beef, fried Maplebrook Farms mozzarella, bacon, onion jam, mixed greens, garlic aioli
Sandwiches...
Avocado Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, garlic aioli
Hot Honey Fried Chicken
Pulled Pork Sandwich
slow roasted, all natural hormone free pork shoulder, house bbq sauce, pickled red onion, arugula
Southern Style Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, house made pickles, Grazers secret sauce
Thai Chili Fried Chicken
Beyond the Beef...
Beet Burger
Arugula, pickled red onion, goat cheese, garlic aioli
Black Bean Vegetable Burger
made from VT Bean Crafters, sriracha aioli, arugula, tomato, avocado, VT cheddar, pickled red onion
Impossible Burger
Plant based veggie burger, Grazers secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado
Pumpkin and Quinoa Burger
Beyond the Burger...
Fish n Chips
Fresh Atlantic haddock, hand battered and deep fried served with hand cut fries, artichoke-lemon caper aioli and a lemon wedge
Fried Fish Tacos
Fried fish, shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa, pickled red onion, sriracha aioli
Chicken Parm sub
Vermont Cheese Steak
thinly sliced steak, Vermont cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers, sriracha aioli, toasted hoagie roll - Substitute Vermont habanero cheddar for $1
French Fries...
Hand-Cut Fries
Loaded Tater Tots
chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, scallions, shredded Grafton cheddar and topped with sour cream
Poutine
black pepper gravy, Maplebrook Farms cheddar cheese curds
Sweet Potato Fries
served with honey mustard
Truffle Fries
garlic rosemary infused oil, Parmesan cheese, parsley, served with ranch
Onion Rings
Kids Menu
Misc.
Side - Caesar Salad
Side - Beet Salad
Side - Pulled Pork Poutine
Side - Fries
Side - Sweet Fries
Side Truffle Fries
SIde - Onion Rings
Side - Loaded Tots
Side - Poutine
Side - Spinach Arugula
Side - Organic Greens
Side- Tater Tots
Side- Mixed Greens
Desserts
Milk Shakes
Soda/Beverages
Hot Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving creative casual fare including grass-fed burgers from Vermont farms, specialty hand-cut fries, delicious salads, and lots of vegetarian choices too.
192 Boxwood Street, Williston, VT 05495