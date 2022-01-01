Grazers imageView gallery
Burgers

Grazers Williston

review star

No reviews yet

192 Boxwood Street

Williston, VT 05495

Order Again

Popular Items

The Grazer
Bacon BBQ Burger
Avocado Grilled Chicken Club

Specials

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$9.00

Corn Chowder

$8.00

Grazers Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Swift Smacker Deluxe

$17.00

Small Plates...

Bacon Jalapeno Rangoon

$10.00

Crispy chopped bacon, fresh diced jalapenos, maple cream cheese, flash fried and served with honey-lime aioli

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.75

boneless wings with your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ, bourbon honey mustard, or garlic parm - carrots, celery, buttermilk blue cheese or ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

with house made tortilla chips

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

lightly fried tossed with chopped bacon, parm cheese, served with garlic aioli

Fried Cauliflower Wings

Fried Cauliflower Wings

$12.75

battered and fried cauliflower tossed in house made buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese

Fried Pickles

$10.00

served with house made ranch

Fried VT Mozzarella

Fried VT Mozzarella

$11.50

house cut and hand battered Maplebrook Farms mozzarella, lightly fried and served with marinara

Grazers Wings

Grazers Wings

$12.75

with your choice of buffalo, honey BBQ, bourbon honey mustard, or garlic parm - carrots, celery, buttermilk blue cheese or ranch dressing

Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

local cheddar, buttery garlic bread crumbs with pulled pork and bbq drizzle

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

baked and served with cheese sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.00

sliced steak, caramelized onions and peppers, VT cheddar cheese, hand rolled and fried crispy, sriacha aioli

Vermont Mac N Cheese

$12.00

local cheddar, buttery garlic bread crumbs

Salads...

Beet Salad

$12.00

oranges, arugula, local goat cheese, avocado, basil buttermilk dressing

Buffalo Wedge

$11.50

Classic Caesar

$10.00

romaine hearts, garlic croutons, traditional caesar dressing, lemon, parmesan

Mediterranean Grain Bowl

Mediterranean Grain Bowl

$13.00

tri colored quinoa, chick peas, cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, VT Creamery Goat Cheese, avocado, tzatziki

Organic Greens

Organic Greens

$11.00

spring mix, avocado, cherry tomato, shredded carrots, pickled red onion,sprouts, sherry dijon vinaigrette, shaved Grafton cheddar

Spinach & Arugula Salad

Spinach & Arugula Salad

$11.50

cranberries, candied walnuts, celery, shredded carrots, goats cheese, maple vinaigrette

Burgers...

Bacon BBQ Burger

Bacon BBQ Burger

$14.75

VT beef, applewood smoked bacon, VT cheddar, bbq sauce, onion ring, arugula, tomato

Barn Burner

$14.75

VT ground beef, fresh jalapeno, habanero cheddar, arugula, pickled red onion, sriracha aioli

Farm Burger

Farm Burger

$15.00

VT ground beef, fried egg, local cheddar, bacon, arugula, Grazer's secret sauce

Full Belly Burger

$17.50
Green Mountain Burger

Green Mountain Burger

$15.50

VT ground beef, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic aioli

Mushroom Swiss

$14.75

VT grass fed beef, sauteed mushroom, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, arugula and garlic aioli

Plain Burger

$11.00

Stonewood Farm Turkey Burger

$15.50

Pasture raised VT turkey, orange-cranberry chutney, baby spinach, garlic aioli, red onion, Grafton sage infused cheddar

The Grazer

$13.75

VT ground beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local cheddar, Grazer's secret sauce

VT Mozzarella Burger

VT Mozzarella Burger

$14.75

VT ground beef, fried Maplebrook Farms mozzarella, bacon, onion jam, mixed greens, garlic aioli

Sandwiches...

Avocado Grilled Chicken Club

Avocado Grilled Chicken Club

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, garlic aioli

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$14.75

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.75

slow roasted, all natural hormone free pork shoulder, house bbq sauce, pickled red onion, arugula

Southern Style Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, house made pickles, Grazers secret sauce

Thai Chili Fried Chicken

$14.75

Beyond the Beef...

Beet Burger

Beet Burger

$14.25

Arugula, pickled red onion, goat cheese, garlic aioli

Black Bean Vegetable Burger

$14.00

made from VT Bean Crafters, sriracha aioli, arugula, tomato, avocado, VT cheddar, pickled red onion

Impossible Burger

$14.50

Plant based veggie burger, Grazers secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado

Pumpkin and Quinoa Burger

$14.25

Beyond the Burger...

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$17.00

Fresh Atlantic haddock, hand battered and deep fried served with hand cut fries, artichoke-lemon caper aioli and a lemon wedge

Fried Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried fish, shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa, pickled red onion, sriracha aioli

Chicken Parm sub

$14.75

Vermont Cheese Steak

$15.50

thinly sliced steak, Vermont cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers, sriracha aioli, toasted hoagie roll - Substitute Vermont habanero cheddar for $1

French Fries...

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00
Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.00

chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, scallions, shredded Grafton cheddar and topped with sour cream

Poutine

Poutine

$10.75

black pepper gravy, Maplebrook Farms cheddar cheese curds

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

served with honey mustard

Truffle Fries

$10.00

garlic rosemary infused oil, Parmesan cheese, parsley, served with ranch

Onion Rings

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Comes with lettuce, tomato and onion

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and Cabot cheddar

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Misc.

Side - Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side - Beet Salad

$4.00

Side - Pulled Pork Poutine

$5.00

Side - Fries

$4.00

Side - Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

SIde - Onion Rings

$5.00

Side - Loaded Tots

$5.00

Side - Poutine

$5.00

Side - Spinach Arugula

$4.00

Side - Organic Greens

$4.00

Side- Tater Tots

$4.00

Side- Mixed Greens

$2.00

Desserts

N.Y. Style Cheescake

$8.00

Creamy Cheese Cake, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Coulis

Layered Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar Coated Fried Dough Bites, Nutella Drizzle

Milk Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$8.00
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Shake

$8.00
Oreo Cookie Shake

Oreo Cookie Shake

$8.00

Chocolate PB Shake

$8.00

Butterfinger Shake

$8.00

Maple Shake

$8.00

Soda/Beverages

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Club Soda

$3.49

Tonic

$3.49

Kids Juice

$1.95

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kids Soda

$1.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Choc Milk

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Hot Drinks

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving creative casual fare including grass-fed burgers from Vermont farms, specialty hand-cut fries, delicious salads, and lots of vegetarian choices too.

192 Boxwood Street, Williston, VT 05495

