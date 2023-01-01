Fajitas For 2

Veggies for Fajitas—Gluten free, dairy free Onions, tomatoes, red pepper, green pepper, vegetable oil, Fajita seasoning (Salt, corn maltodextrin, onion, black pepper, yeast extract, garlic, dextrose, natural flavor, spice, bromelain) Fajita Additions Grilled Shrimp—marinated in vegetable oil, garlic, crushed red pepper, paprika. Shrimp can be “rinsed” to remove marinade but will not completely remove ingredients if there is an allergy Grilled Filet Mignon—will be seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika unless specified. Grilled Chicken—chicken breast seasoned with salt, red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, natural flavors, paprika unless specified. All Fajitas will be served with *flour tortillas, *crema, *salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce unless otherwise specified. *Please see ingredient lists for allergens of these sides. Veggie Fajitas will be served with *RICE and *BEANS