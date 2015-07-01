Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kites Aggieville Draft House

review star

No reviews yet

617 N 12th St

Manhattan, KS 66502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Spin & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Black & White Pizza

$12.00

Cajun BBQ Shrimp

$12.00

Mexican Sampler

$11.00

KC Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.00

Boneless Tiger Wings

$10.00

Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

Greek Vinny

Blue Cheese

No dressing

Honey mustard

1000 island

Soups & Salads

Chili

$5.00+

Chef's Choice Soup

$5.00+

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Steak Fajita Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$5.00+

Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

Greek Vinny

Blue Cheese

No dressing

Honey mustard

1000 island

Grilled Chicken

$2.00

Fried Chicken

$2.00

Porkbelly

$2.00

House Specialties

Red Snapper

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Pasta Toss

$17.00

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00+

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Carr Family Steak Special

$29.00

Grilled Chicken

$2.00

Fried Chicken

$2.00

Porkbelly

$2.00

Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

Greek Vinny

Blue Cheese

No dressing

Honey mustard

1000 island

Blue Cheese

Sandwiches & Burgers

Draft House Burger

$12.00

Smoke House Burger

$13.00

Memphis Hot Chx Sandwich

$12.50

Cuban

$12.00

Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

Greek Vinny

Blue Cheese

No dressing

Honey mustard

1000 island

Grilled Chicken

$2.00

Fried Chicken

$2.00

Porkbelly

$2.00

Sides

Steak Fries

$3.00+

Sidewinder Fries

$3.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Lime Slaw

$3.00

Green Chili Grits

$3.00Out of stock

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Hanna’s Choice

$6.00

Capirotada Bread Pudding

$6.00

Cookie Bake Selection

$5.00+

Cocktails

Crown Peach Smash

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Spicy pineapple Marg

$8.00

The Manhattan

$8.00

Old fashioned

$8.00

Dirty Martini w/ blue cheese olives

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Fresh squeezed screwdriver

$6.00

Whiskey sour w/ fresh sour

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Gold Margarita

$7.00

LIT

$5.00

Summer Beer

$5.00

Apple Pie Martini

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

AMF (Adios MF)

$6.00

Kites Punch

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Pirate Nancy

$6.00

Nancy

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Orange Whip

$7.00

Draft Beer

Oktoberfest

$6.00+

Manhattan Townie

$5.00

Busch Lite

$4.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

Pb Porter

$5.00Out of stock

Manhattan Tasty IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Lagunitas

$6.00+

Modelo

$5.00+

DOS EQUIS XX

$6.00+

Kona Big Wave

$5.00+

Blvd Wheat

$6.00+Out of stock

Boulevard Cherry Blossom Seltzer

$5.00+Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Lawrence Free State Copperhead Ale

$6.00+

Boulevard Tank 7

$6.00+

Kansas Territory Pineapple Life Coach

$5.00+Out of stock

Three Rings Brewing Co. Vertigo

$6.00+

Stella Artois

$5.00+

Odell IPA

$6.00+

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$6.00+Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Summer Shandy

$5.00+Out of stock

Bluemoon

$5.00+Out of stock

Miller Lite Pitcher

$11.00Out of stock

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00Out of stock

Manhattan Tasty

$5.00Out of stock

Bottle & Can Beer

Bud Light PD

$4.00

Bud PD

$4.00

BL Seltzer

$3.75Out of stock

Coors Light Pd

$4.00

Mich Ultra PD

$3.00

Miller light PD

$4.00

Busch Light PD

$3.00

Bud Light bottle

$4.00

Bud bottle

$4.00

Coors light bottle

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Mich Ultra Gold

$4.00

Miller Bottle

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Truly

$3.00

Black Cherry WC

$3.00

Mango WC

$3.00

Watermelon WC

$3.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.00

BL Seltzer

$3.00

Dos Xx Bottle

$4.50

Goose Island IPA

$2.00

Corona

$4.50

Landshark

$3.00

Wine

Sterling Merlot

$5.00Out of stock

Josh cellars Cabernet

$5.00Out of stock

Concannon Cabernet

$5.00Out of stock

Line 39 Pinot Noir

$5.00

Line 39 Chard

$5.00

Underwood Pinot Gri

$5.00Out of stock

McManis Pinot Noir

$5.00Out of stock

Sage's Wine

$3.50

Prosecco

$3.50

Liquor

Well Tequila

$3.25

Camarena

$5.00

Milagro

$7.00

Dulce Vida lime

$5.00

Dulce Vida Pine

$5.00

Una Vida Gold

$8.00

Don Juilo

$7.50

Patron

$9.00

Dbl Well Tequila

$5.50

Dbl Camarena

$9.00

Dbl Milagro

$12.00

Dbl Dulce Vida Lime

$9.00

Dbl Dulce Vida Pine

$9.00

Dbl Patron

$16.00

Dbl Una Vida Gold

$14.00

Dbl Don Julio

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$3.25

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Screwball

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Southern comfort

$4.00

Basil Haydens

$9.00

Dbl Well Whiskey

$5.50

Dbl Crown

$10.00

Dbl Crown apple

$10.00

Dbl Crown peach

$10.00

Dbl Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Dbl Jack Daniels

$9.00

Dbl Jim beam

$9.00

Dbl Makers Mark

$10.00

Dbl Jameson

$12.00

Dbl Knob creek

$9.00

Dbl Screwball

$9.00

Dbl Seagram's 7

$9.00

Dbl Basil Haydens

$16.00

Well Vodka

$3.25

Kettle one

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Grey goose

$7.00

Deep eddy lemon

$5.00

Deep eddy grapefruit

$5.00

Deep eddy peach

$5.00

Dbl Titos

$9.00

Dbl kettle one

$9.00

Dbl grey goose

$9.00

Dbl well vodka

$5.50

Dbl Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Well Gin

$3.25

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Ddl Well Gin

$5.50

Dbl Tanqueray

$9.00

Dbl Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Well Rum

$3.25

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan Pine

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Calypso 151

$5.00

Cruzan Black cherry

$5.00

Cruzan Strawberry

$5.00

Coconut rum

$4.00

Dbl Well Rum

$5.50

Dbl Bacardi

$9.00

Dbl Captain

$9.00

Dbl Cruzan Cherry

$9.00

Dbl Cruzan strawberry

$9.00

Dbl Malibu

$9.00

Dbl Calypso 151

$9.00

Cutty Shark

$5.00

Glenfiddich

$6.50

Johnnie walker red

$8.00

Johnnie walker black

$6.00

Dbl Cutty Shark

$9.00

Dbl Glenfiddich

$12.50

Dbl Johnnie Black

$12.50

Dbl Johnnie red

$12.50

Jaeger Bomb

$6.00

Margarita Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Blowjob

$4.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Chiefs shot

$4.00

Fireball

$3.00

Gatorade Shot

$4.00

Goldschlagger

$5.00

Green tea

$4.00

GWP

$4.00

Jolly rancher

$4.00

Lemon drop

$4.00

Mystery shot

$2.00

Oatmeal cookie

$4.00

Slippery nipple

$4.00

Zaddy

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Mt dew

$2.00

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Root beer

$2.00

Fresh Orange juice

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda water

$1.00

Iced tea

$2.00

Sweet tea

$2.00

Pineapple juice

$2.00

Cranberry juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Refill

Red Bull

$3.50

Kids

Kids chicken tenders

$8.00

Kids hot dog sliders

$4.00

Kids burger

$5.00Out of stock

Kids pizza

$6.00

Kids Mac&cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Kids cheese burger

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Quesadilla

Out of stock

Bar speed screen

Calls

$4.00

Well liquor

$3.25

Prem liquor

$6.00

Pounder

$4.00

Dbl well

$5.50

Dbl premium

$10.00

Dbl call

$7.00

Prem pounder

$5.00

Dom Pint

$4.00

Prem pint

$6.00

32oz prem big beer

$10.00

Domestic pitcher

$9.00

Prem pitcher

$12.00

$Red Bull upCharge

$3.25

$6 bomb

$6.00

$4 shot

$4.00

$6 drink

$6.00

$7 drink

$7.00

HOGTOBERFEST

Hogtoberfest Dinner

$14.99

Starters

Whole Wings

$14.00+

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Espinaca Dip

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Draft House Nachos

$12.00

House Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

Southern Fried Chicken Platter

$13.50+

Fish & Chips

$13.50Out of stock

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Original Kiter

$11.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pit Ham & Swiss

$11.00

KC Cheeseteak Sandwich

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Draft House Chili Bowl

$8.50

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Hot Dawg Sliders

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

617 N 12th St, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

Gallery
Kites Aggieville Draft House image
Kites Aggieville Draft House image
Kites Aggieville Draft House image
Kites Aggieville Draft House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Radina's Coffeehouse - Leadership Studies Building
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Mid-Campus Drive Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Radina's Coffeehouse - Engineering Building
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Platt Street Manhattan, KS 66506
View restaurantnext
Radina's Coffeehouse - CBA
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Lovers Lane Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
7even8ight5ive
orange star4.1 • 17
708-710 Manhattan Avenue Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Manhattan
orange starNo Reviews
1131 Moro Street Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 1200 Moro St.
orange star5.0 • 69
1200 Moro St Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Powercat Sports Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,368
3011 Anderson Ave Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Baker
orange star4.7 • 925
312 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Harry's Gift Cards 7/2015-7/2020
orange star4.7 • 925
312 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Cox Bros BBQ
orange star4.4 • 655
223 McCall Rd Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Tallgrass Tap House
orange star4.0 • 515
320 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Finn's Neighborhood Pub - 317 Poyntz Ave
orange star4.6 • 392
317 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston