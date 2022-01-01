A map showing the location of Al-Ameer - Dearborn, MI 12710 W. WarrenView gallery

Al-Ameer - Dearborn, MI 12710 W. Warren

review star

No reviews yet

12710 W. Warren

Dearborn, MI 48126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Hummus

$6.99+

Baba Gahnouge

$6.99+

Sampler

$15.99

Appetizer Combo

$15.99

Al-Ameer Maza

$28.99+

Beirut Hummus

$8.99+

Labneh

$7.99

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$8.99

Sujuk Sampler

$8.99

Cheese Rolls

$7.99

Vegetarian Plates

Falafel Plate

$9.99

Tomato Kebbie

$8.99+

V.G. Ghalaba

$14.99

Fried Eggplant & Cauliflower

$16.99

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$13.99

Spicy Potatoes

$10.99

White Cheese With Olives

$8.99

Moujadara

$15.99

Bowl of Yogurt

$2.99

Main Entrees

Chicken Kafta

$20.99

Shish Kabob

$20.99

Shish Tawook

$20.99

Shish Kafta

$20.99

Mediterranean Kafta

$20.99

Sujuk Sausage

$16.99

Lamb Chops

$38.99

Shawarma

$19.99

Chicken Shawarma

$19.99

Shawarma Combo

$20.99

Gahllaba

$18.99+

Stew

$18.99+

Chicken Liver

$16.99

Lamb Liver

$16.99

Fried Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Chicken Strips

$13.99

Chicken Chops

$22.99

Broiled Chicken

$16.99+

Salads

Rice Almond Salad

$12.99

Tabbouli

$5.99+

Lebanese Salad

$5.99+

Arabic Salad

$5.99+

Fattoush

$5.99+

Greek Salad

$5.99+

Spinach Salad

$5.99+

Cabbage Salad

$5.99+

Cucumber W/ Yogurt Salad

$5.99

Al-Ameer Salad

$7.99+

Spinach & Cabbage Salad

$5.99+

Non-Vegetarian Salads

Shawarma Salad

$10.99+

Shawarma Tabbouli

$10.99+

Shawarma Spinach

$10.99+

Shawarma Greek

$10.99+

Shawarma Cabbage

$10.99+

Shawarma Spin & Cabb

$10.99+

Shawarma Fattoush

$10.99+

House Favorites

Stuffed Lamb

$22.99

Hummus With Meat

$9.99+

Arayes

$14.99

Eggs With Meat

$11.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Raw Kebbie

$12.99+

Fried Kebbie

$10.99

Raw Kebbie With Hashwi

$14.99+

Grape Leaves

$14.99

Special House Favorites

Grilled Chicken

$16.99+

Boneless Chicken

$16.99+

Combo Platter

$24.99

Fried Fish

$32.00

Baked Fish

$32.00

Fillet Snapper

$21.99+Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

FAMILY TRAY #1

$120.00

Al-Ameer Platter

$34.99

Chicken Combo

$24.99

Sandwiches

Tawook Sandwich

$5.50

Kabob Sandwich

$5.50

Kafta Sandwich

$5.50

Shawarma Sandwich

$5.50

Sujuk Sandwich

$5.50

Sausage Sandwich

$5.50

Fried Kebbie Sandwich

$5.50

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$5.50

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Fried Eggplant Sandwich

$5.50

Falafel Sandwich

$5.50

Grape Leaves Sandwich

$5.50

Chick Shawarma & Tabbouli Sandwich

$6.50

Hummus & Tabbouli Sandwich

$5.50

Hummus & Fattoush Sandwich

$5.50

Moujara & Salad Sandwich

$5.50

LMB Liver Sandwich

$5.50

CHK Liver Sandwich

$5.50

Mixed Shawarma Sandwich

$5.99

Super Deluxe Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Burger

$9.99+

BURGER

$9.99

A La Carte

Fries

$2.99+

White Rice

$2.95+

Oriental Rice

$2.95+

Falafel

$5.95+

Fried Kibbie

$2.00+

Single Lamb Chop

$8.50

Skewer Vegtables

$2.99

Skewer Kabob

$6.00

Skewer Tawook

$6.00

Skewer Kafta

$6.00

Salsa

$0.80+Out of stock

Tahini

$0.95+

Garlic Sauce

$0.95+

Bnls Sauce

$4.50+

Carrot Mushroom Sauce

$4.50+

Mediterranean Sauce

$4.00+

Lentil

$3.99+

Chicken Soup

$3.99+

Fresh Bread

$1.25+

Side Olives

$1.99

Vegtable Plate

$3.99

Broiled Chicken

$7.00+

Baked Goods

$1.25+

Box Shawarma

$16.99

Spinach pie

$1.95

Single piece meat/spinach

$1.25

BBQ sauce

$0.75+

Sahawa Sauce

$1.00+

Open Misc

Pick up Time

BREAKFAST

Foul Mudamas

$7.99+

Msabaha

$7.99+

Fatteh

$9.99

Fatteh With Meat

$10.99

Eggs W/ Chunk Meat

$10.99

Eggs Scrambled

$5.99

Eggs With Ground Meat

$10.99

Eggs With Sujuk

$10.99

Eggs With Vegetables

$10.99

Eggs W/ Potatoes

$10.99

Cheese Plate With Olives

$8.99

Makdous

$4.99

Spicy Potatoes

$10.99

Fresh From The Oven

Zaatar

$2.00+

Zaartar & Cheese

$3.50+

Meat

$3.50+

Meat & Cheese

$3.00+

Vegetables

$3.00+

Vegetables & Zaatar

$3.00+

Vegetables & Cheese

$3.00+

Kishik

$3.00+

Cheese

$2.00+

Kafta

$3.00+

Kafta & Cheese

$3.50+

Sujuk

$3.50+

Sujuk & Cheese

$4.00+

Akawi

$4.00+

Akawi & Cheese

$4.00+

Mini Zaartar

$6.00+

Mini Cheese

$6.00+

Mini Meat

$6.00+

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

Strawberry Mouse

$4.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Baklava

$1.99

Baba Rum

$6.00

Rice pudding

$2.99

Al-Ameer Special

$6.00

Macaroons

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Kashta Cup

$4.00

Atomic Cake

$6.00

Appetizers

Hummus

$6.99+

Baba Gahnouge

$6.99+

Sampler

$13.99

Appetizer Combo

$15.99

Al-Ameer Mazza

$30.00+

Foul Mudamas

$7.95+

Beirut Hummus

$8.95+

Labneh

$7.99

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$9.99

Sujuk Sampler

$9.99

Cheese Rolls

$7.99

Vegetarian Plates

Falafel Plate

$10.99

Tomato Kebbie

$7.99+

V.G. Ghalaba

$13.99

Fried Eggplant & Cauliflower

$16.99

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$13.99

Spicy Potatoes

$11.99

White Cheese With Olives

$9.99

Moujadara

$15.99

Bowl of Yogurt

$2.99

Main Entrees

Chicken Kafta

$21.00

Shish Kabob

$21.00

Shish Tawook

$21.00

Shish Kafta

$21.00

Mediterranean Kafta

$21.00

Sujuk Sausage

$21.00

Lamb Chops

$41.99

Shawarma

$20.99

Chicken Shawarma

$20.99

Shawarma Combo

$21.99

Gahllaba

$20.99+

Stew

$20.99+

Chicken Liver

$16.99

Lamb Liver

$16.99

Fried Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Strips

$13.99

Chicken Chops

$19.99

Vegetarian Salads

Rice Almond Salad

$9.95

Tabbouli

$4.95+

Lebanese Salad

$3.95+

Arabic Salad

$5.50+

Fattoush

$4.95+

Greek Salad

$4.99+

Spinach Salad

$4.50+

Cabbage Salad

$3.50+

Cucumber W/ Yogurt Salad

$5.95

Al-Ameer Salad

$5.50+

Spinach & Cabbage Salad

$4.50+

Non-Vegetarian Salads

Shawarma Salad

$8.50+

Shawarma Tabbouli

$8.50+

Shawarma Spinach

$8.95+

Shawarma Greek

$8.95+

Shawarma Cabbage

$8.95+

Shawarma Spin & Cabb

$8.95+

Shawatma Fattoush

$8.50+

House Favorites

Stuffed Lamb

$21.00

Hummus With Meat

$9.99+

Arayes

$16.00

Eggs With Meat

$10.99

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Raw Kebbie

$11.99+

Raw Kebbie With Hashwi

$14.99+

Grape Leaves

$15.00

Special House Favorites

Grilled Chicken

$16.99+

Boneless Chicken

$16.99+

Combo Platter

$22.95

Fried Fish

$36.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Baked Fish

$35.00

FAMILY TRAY #1

$120.00

FAMILY TRAY #2

$150.00

Al-Ameer Platter

$32.00

Chicken Combo

$25.99

Fillet Snapper

$19.95+

Sandwiches

Tawook Sandwich

$5.00

Kabob Sandwich

$5.00

Kafta Sandwich

$5.00

Shawarma Sandwich

$5.00

Sujuk Sandwich

$5.00

Sausage Sandwich

$5.00

Fried Kebbie Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$5.00

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Fried Eggplant Sandwich

$5.00

Falafel Sandwich

$5.00

Grape Leaves Sandwich

$5.00

Chick Shawarma & Tabbouli Sandwich

$5.00

Baba Ghannouge Sandwich

$5.00

Hummus Sandwich

$5.00

Hummus & Tabbouli Sandwich

$5.00

Hummus & Fattoush Sandwich

$5.00

Moujara & Salad Sandwich

$5.00

LMB Liver Sandwich

$5.00

CHK Liver Sandwich

$5.00

Mixed Shawarma Sandwich

$6.50

Super Deluxe Sandwich

$5.50

Al-Ameer House Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Burger

$9.95+

BURGER

$9.95+

A La Carte

Fries

$4.00+

White Rice

$3.00+

Oriental Rice

$3.00+

Falafel

$6.95+

Single Lamb Chop

$6.00

Skewer Vegtables

$2.99

Skewer Kabob

$5.00

Skewer Tawook

$5.00

Skewer Kafta

$5.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00+

Bnls Sauce

$5.00+

Carrot Mushroom Sauce

$5.00+

Mediterranean Sauce

$5.00+

Salsa

$1.00+

Lentil

$4.99+

Chicken Soup

$4.99+

1/2 Veggie Grape Leaves

$6.99

1/2 Meat Grape Leaves

$6.99

Fresh Bread

$2.00+

Kid Tenders

$6.99

Fried Kibbie

$2.00+

Side Olives

$2.99

Vegtable Plate

$4.99

BREAKFAST

Foul Mudamas

$7.95+

Msabaha

$7.95+

Fatteh

$7.99

Fatteh With Meat

$9.99

Eggs W/ Chunk Meat

$10.99

Eggs Scrambled

$4.99

Eggs With Ground Meat

$10.99

Eggs With Sujuk

$10.99

Eggs With Vegetables

$10.99

Eggs W/ Potatoes

$10.99

Cheese Plate With Olives

$8.99

Makdous

$6.99

Spicy Potatoes

$11.99

Cheese Rolls

$10.95

Falafel

$10.95

Fresh From The Oven

Zaatar

$3.00+

Meat

$3.50+

Meat & Cheese

$3.00+

Vegetables

$3.00+

Vegetables & Zaatar

$3.00+

Vegetables & Cheese

$3.00+

Kishik

$3.00+

Cheese

$3.00+

Kafta

$3.50+

Kafta & Cheese

$3.50+

Sujuk

$3.50+

Sujuk & Cheese

$3.50+

Akawi

$3.50+

Akawi & Cheese

$3.50+

Mini Zaartar

$5.00+

Mini Cheese

$5.00+

Mini Meat

$5.00+

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

Strawberry Mouse

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Baklava

$1.99

Baba Rum

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$2.99

Fresh Raw Juice

Lemon Crush

$4.99

Energizer

$4.99

Fruit Cocktail

$4.99

Mambo Mango

$4.99

Hawaiian Smoothie

$4.99

Vitality

$4.99

Strawberry Crush

$4.99

Carrot Smoothie

$4.99

Milk Cocktail

$4.99

Al-Ameer Specialty

$6.99

Create Your Own Juice

$4.99

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$1.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Carrot Juice

$4.99

Yogurt Drink

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12710 W. Warren, Dearborn, MI 48126

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Shatila Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
14300 W Warren Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
New Yasmeen Bakery - 13900 W. Warren Ave. - Dearborn, MI 48126 - Info@yasmeenbakery.org - (313) 582-6035
orange star4.5 • 532
13900 W WARREN AVE DEARBORN, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Caravan Cafe - 13501 W Warren Ave Dearborn MI 48126
orange starNo Reviews
13501 W Warren Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Roma Bakery and Pizzeria - 6412 Schaefer Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6412 Schaefer Rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Wing Fellas
orange starNo Reviews
5854 Schaefer Rd. Dearborn, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn - 15010 W Warren Ave, St 111
orange starNo Reviews
15010 W Warren Ave, St 111 Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dearborn

Buddy's Dearborn
orange star4.5 • 9,627
22148 Michigan Ave Dearborn Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Noah's Smokehouse - Downtown Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 2,255
940 Monroe St Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Ricky’s Sub Shop
orange star4.5 • 963
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 946
22062 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Sheeba Restaurant - West Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 929
22048 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 555
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dearborn
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
Wyandotte
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston