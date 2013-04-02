  • Home
  • Dearborn
  • Caravan Cafe - 13501 W Warren Ave Dearborn MI 48126
Caravan Cafe 13501 W Warren Ave Dearborn MI 48126

No reviews yet

13501 W Warren Ave

Dearborn, MI 48126

Popular Items

Chicken Rice Bowl
Fries
Chicken Crunch Wrap

Rice Bowls

Steak Rice Bowl

$14.95

Juicy steak marinated in our Moroccan spices, grilled to perfection, saffron infused basmati rice, your choice of fresh toppings and house made sauces.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.95

Turkish style marinated chicken, grilled to perfection, saffron infused basmati rice, your choice of fresh toppings and house made sauces.

Falafel Rice Bowl

$11.95

Hand made crispy Egyptian style falafel fried to perfection, saffron infused basmati rice, your choice of fresh toppings and house made sauces.

Surf&Turf Rice Bowl

$17.95

Marinated grilled Steak and Shrimp, Basmati rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sumac onions, Corn, Jalapenos, Mexican Cheese blend, Hot Cheetos, Sweet Chili Aioli, Caravan sauce

Firecracker Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.95

Grilled shrimp in our firecracker sauce, Basmati rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sumac onions, Corn, Jalapenos, Mexican Cheese blend, Hot Cheetos, Sweet Chili Aioli, Caravan sauce

Carnivore Combo Bowl

$15.95

Marinated grilled steak and chicken, Basmati rice, Lettuce,Tomatoes, Sumac onions, Corn, Jalapenos, Mexican Cheese blend, Hot Cheetos, Caravan Sauce, Sriracha

Crunch Wraps

Steak Crunch Wrap

$14.95

Marinated grilled steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour cream, Cheese, Crunchy Tostada, Caravan sauce, Hot Cheetos

Chicken Crunch Wrap

$13.95

Marinated grilled chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour cream, Cheese, Crunchy Tostada, Caravan sauce, Hot Cheetos

Firecracker Shrimp Crunch Wrap

$15.95

Grilled shrimp in our firecracker sauce, Lettuce, Tomates, Sour cream, Cheese, Crunchy Tostada,Caravan sauce, Sweet Chili Aioli, Hot Cheetos

Quesadilla

Steak quesadilla

$12.95

Juicy steak marinated in our Moroccan spices, grilled to perfection, Premium cheese blend on a crispy seasoned grilled tortilla.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Turkish style marinated chicken, grilled to perfection, premium cheese blend on a crispy seasoned grilled tortilla.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Premium cheese blend on a crispy seasoned grilled tortilla.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

Grilled Shrimp, Premium cheese blend on a crispy seasoned grilled tortilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.95

Grilled Onions, Corn, Jalapenos,Tomatoes, Premium cheese blend on a crispy seasoned grilled tortilla

Tacos

Steak Taco

$12.95

Double layered White corn grilled tortillas with melted cheese in the middle, Red onions, Corn, Mexican Cheese blend, Hot Cheeto dust, Cilantro-Lime aioli

Chicken Taco

$11.95

Double layered White corn grilled tortillas with melted cheese in the middle, Red onions, Corn, Mexican Cheese blend, Hot Cheeto dust, Cilantro-Lime aioli

Shrimp Taco

$13.95

Double layered White corn grilled tortillas with melted cheese in the middle, Red onions, Corn, Mexican Cheese blend, Hot Cheeto dust, Cilantro-Lime aioli

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$14.95

Juicy steak marinated in our Moroccan spices, grilled to perfection, wrapped in a warm Tortilla with your choice of any fresh toppings and sauces.

Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Turkish style marinated chicken, grilled to perfection, wrapped in a fresh Tortilla with your choice of any fresh toppings and sauces.

Falafel Burrito

$12.95

Hand made crispy Egyptian style falafel fried to perfection, wrapped in a warm tortilla with your choice of fresh toppings and sauces.

Firecracker Shrimp Burrito

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp in our firecracker sauce , Rice, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Premium Cheese blend, Hot Cheetos, Caravan sauce, Sweet Chili Aioli

Surf&Turf Burrito

$17.95

Marinated grilled Steak and Shrimp, Rice, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Premium Cheese blend, Hot Cheetos, Caravan Sauce, Sweet Chili Aioli

Veggie-Mania Burrito

$12.95

Seasoned Fries, Rice, Lettuce Tomatoes, Sumac onions, Corn, Jalapenos Caravan Sauce, Sriracha , Hot cheetos

Lettuce Base

Steak lettuce Base

$14.95

Juicy steak marinated in our Moroccan spices, grilled to perfection, on a bed of fresh cut lettuce, topped with your choice of fresh toppings and sauces.

Chicken lettuce Base

$13.95

Turkish style marinated grilled chicken, on a bed of fresh cut lettuce, topped with your choice of fresh toppings and sauces.

Falafel lettuce Base

$12.95

Hand made crispy Egyptian style falafel fried to perfection, on a bed of fresh cut lettuce, topped with your choice of fresh toppings and sauces.

Shrimp Lettuce Base

$15.95

Surf&Turf Lettuce Base

$17.95

Carnivore Combo Lettuce Base

$15.95

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Falafel

$5.95

10 pcs fried to order crispy Falafel. Comes with a side of Lemon Tahini

Loaded Fries

Steak Loaded Fries

$14.95

Juicy steak marinated in our Moroccan spices, grilled to perfection, loaded on top of fries with your choice of fresh toppings and sauces.

Chicken loaded fries

$13.95

Turkish Style Marinated grilled chicken, loaded on top of fries, with your choice of fresh toppings and sauces.

Falafel loaded fries

$12.95

Hand made crispy Egyptian style falafel fried to perfection, loaded on top of fries with your choice of fresh topping and sauces.

Firecracker Shrimp Loaded Fries Bowl

$15.95

Surf&Turf Loaded Fries

$17.95

Carnivore Combo Loaded Fries

$15.95

Drinks

Soda Cans

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Sauces

S-Caravan sauce

$0.75

S-Sirracha

$0.75

S-Lemon Tahini

$0.75

S-Green Sahwiq

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Cliantro Crema

$0.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location

13501 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Directions

