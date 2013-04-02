Caravan Cafe 13501 W Warren Ave Dearborn MI 48126
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13501 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Yasmeen Bakery - 13900 W. Warren Ave. - Dearborn, MI 48126 - Info@yasmeenbakery.org - (313) 582-6035
4.5 • 532
13900 W WARREN AVE DEARBORN, MI 48126
View restaurant
Roma Bakery and Pizzeria - 6412 Schaefer Rd
No Reviews
6412 Schaefer Rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurant
AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn - 15010 W Warren Ave, St 111
No Reviews
15010 W Warren Ave, St 111 Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurant