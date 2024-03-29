No reviews yet
14633 West Warren Avenue
Dearborn, MI 48126
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Beef Gallaba consists of sautéed beef with onions, bells peppers, cilantro, and our in house spices.
Chicken Gallaba consists of sautéed chicken with onions, bell peppers,cilantro, and our in house spices.
Lamb liver consists of sautéed lamb liver with onions, bell pepper, cilantro, and our in house spices.
Shakshooka consists of 4 eggs scrambled with onions, bell peppers, cilantro, and our in house spices.