ARE-San Francisco Amenities No. 4, LLC Salt + Brine

835 Industrial Rd.

San Carlos, CA 94070

Order Again

Cafe Luxxe at S+B

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Drip Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Single Shot Espresso

$1.50

DBL Shot Espresso

$2.25

12 oz Americano

$3.50

16 oz Americano

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Americano

$2.50

Iced Latte

$3.50

Iced Macchiato

$3.50

Salted Carmel Latte

$5.25

Matcha Oat Milk Latte

$5.50

London Fog

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Cold Foam Milk

$5.25

Cold Foam Espresso

$5.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

835 Industrial Rd., San Carlos, CA 94070

