Pranzi

777 Laurel St

San Carlos, CA 94070

Order Again

PENNETTE VODKA
BOLOGNESE
CONCHIGLE

Appetizers

CALAMARI FRITTI

$18.00

Crispy Lemon, Sage, Truffle Oil

CARPACCIO

$18.00

Capers, Arugula, Parmesan, Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

Ciabatta, Garlic, Tomatoes, Basil, Red Onion

CAPRESE TOWER

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes, Balsamic

MEATBALLS

$14.00

Taro Chips, Mozzarella, Tomatoes

AHI TUNA POKE

$16.00

Terikayi glaze ,Avacado ,Sesame seeds, taro chips

SHISHITO PEPPER

$14.00

Crispy Lemon, Sea Salt, Truffle Aioli

IRON SKILLET SHRIMPS

$15.00

Ciabatta, Caponata, Spicy Pomodoro

FRIED ROMAN ARTICHOKE

$14.00

Calabrian Pepper Aioli, Parmesan

Salads

MIX GREEN SALAD

$10.00

Organic Mix Greens, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic

BEET SALAD

$13.00

Golden-Red Beets, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

PEAR SALAD

$14.00

Organic Mix Greens, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Bosc Pears, Gorgonzola Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

$13.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Gorgonzola

Sandwiches

Free Range Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto Aioli

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Reduction

Portobello Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Tomatoes, Spring Mix, Goat Cheese & Pesto

Scottish Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Citrus Aioli

Filet Mignon Sandwich

$23.00

Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Dolce

Pastas

LINGUINE SEAFOOD

$28.00

Mussels, Clams, Bay Scallops, Shrimps, Chili Flakes, Garlic, Tomatoes

TAGLIATELLE

$20.00

Wild Mushrooms, Garlic, Thyme, Oregano, Butter, White Truffle Oil

BOLOGNESE

$19.00

American Wagyu Ragout Chianti & Spaghetti Grana Padano

CONCHIGLE

$22.00

Free Range Chicken, Broccoli, Sun Dried Tomato, Sherry Wine

TRUFFLE GNOCCHI

$18.00

Stuffed with Truffle Mushrooms, Sage, Brown Butter Sauce, Hazelnut

PENNETTE VODKA

$20.00

Berkshire Bacon, Vodka Cream & Tomato

Entrees

FARM CHICKEN

$25.00

Mary”s Chicken Airline, Calabrian Pepper Aioli, Yukon Gold Potato, Seasonal Vegetables

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$24.00

Parmigiano-Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella, Spaghetti Pomodoro

VEAL PICATTA

$30.00

Thinly Pounded Veal, Capers, Lemon, White Wine Sauce, Yukon Gold Potato & Seasonal Vegetables

SCOTTISH SALMON

$28.00

Carrot Coulis, Wild Rice & Farm Vegetables

PRIME RIBEYE

$55.00

Sea Salt & Pepper, Truffle Mac & Organic Spinach

AMERICAN WAGYU BURGER

$20.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Fries

Dolci - Desserts

ROSINA

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse, Fresh Raspberry & Sponge Cake soaked with Triple Sec, Served with Orange Créme Anglaise

TIRAMISU

$10.00

Ladyfingers soaked in Rum & Espresso layered with Mascarpone topped with a dusting of Cocoa Powder

Sides

SIDE BROCCOLI

$7.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$5.00Out of stock

SIDE MASHED POTATO

$6.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$9.00

SIDE ROASTED POTATO

$6.00

SIDE SOFT POLENTA

$6.00

SIDE SPINACH

$7.00

Antipasti - Appetizers

IRON SKILLET SHRIMPS

$17.00

Ciabatta, Caponata, Spicy Pomodoro

CARPACCIO

$18.00

Capers, Arugula, Parmesan, Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

POLENTA & MUSHROOMS

$15.00

Garlic, Italian Herbs, Grana Padano

SHISHITO PEPPER

$14.00

Crispy Lemon, Sea Salt, Truffle Aioli

MEATBALLS

$15.00

Taro Chips, Mozzarella, Tomatoes

AHI TUNA POKE

$16.00

Terikayi glaze ,Avacado ,Sesame seeds, taro chips

CAPRESE TOWER

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes, Balsamic

CLAMS & MUSSELS

$18.00

Fregola, Tomato, Saffron, Ciabatta

CALAMARI FRITTI

$20.00

Crispy Lemon, Sage, Truffle Oil

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

Ciabatta, Garlic, Tomatoes, Basil, Red Onion

ANTIPASTO

$22.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Bruschetta, Caponata, Artichoke, Olives

FRIED ROMAN ARTICHOKE

$15.00

Calabrian Pepper Aioli, Parmesan

BURATTA & PROSCIUTTO

$15.00

Bosc Pears, Truffle Oil

Insalate - Salads

MIX GREEN SALAD

$12.00

Organic Mix Greens, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic

BEET SALAD

$14.00

Golden-Red Beets, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

PEAR SALAD

$15.00

Organic Mix Greens, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Bosc Pears, Gorgonzola Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

$15.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Gorgonzola

Pasta Fresca - Pastas

BOLOGNESE

$21.00

American Wagyu Ragout Chianti & Spaghetti Grana Padano

TAGLIATELLE

$22.00

Wild Mushrooms, Garlic, Thyme, Oregano, Butter, White Truffle Oil

CONCHIGLE

$24.00

Free Range Chicken, Broccoli, Sun Dried Tomato, Sherry Wine

LASAGNA

$24.00

American Wagyu Beef Béchamel & Tomato

PENNETTE VODKA

$22.00

Berkshire Bacon, Vodka Cream & Tomato

LINGUINE SEAFOOD

$29.00

Mussels, Clams, Bay Scallops, Shrimps, Chili Flakes, Garlic, Tomatoes

SQUID SPAGHETTI

$30.00

Mussels, Clams, Bay Scallops, Prawns, White Wine

TRUFFLE GNOCCHI

$24.00

Stuffed with Truffle Mushrooms, Sage, Brown Butter Sauce, Hazelnut

CAPPELLACI

$24.00

House-Made Ravioli, Butternut Squash, Walnut Brown Butter, Crispy Sage

Secondi Piatti - Entrees

FARM CHICKEN

$28.00

Mary”s Chicken Airline, Calabrian Pepper Aioli, Yukon Gold Potato, Seasonal Vegetables

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$26.00

Parmigiano-Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella, Spaghetti Pomodoro

VEAL PICATTA

$32.00

Thinly Pounded Veal, Capers, Lemon, White Wine Sauce, Yukon Gold Potato & Seasonal Vegetables

FILLET MIGNON

$46.00

Aged Aceto Balsamic Reduction, Potato Mashed & Organic Spinach

PORK CHOP

$32.00

Wild Mushrooms & Marsala, Yukon Gold Potato, Farm Vegetables

OSSO BUCCO

$39.00

Slowly Braised Veal Shank, Saffron Risotto

PRIME RIBEYE

$55.00

Sea Salt & Pepper, Truffle Mac & Organic Spinach

SCOTTISH SALMON

$31.00

Carrot Coulis, Wild Rice & Farm Vegetables

PESCE MISTO

$35.00

Salmon, Calamari, Sole, Prawns, Scallops, Lemon Olive Oil Sauce, Yukon Gold Potato, Sautéed Broccoli

AMERICAN WAGYU BURGER

$22.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Fries

Kid's Menu

KID MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

KID SPAGHETTI MEATBALL

$12.00

KID CHICKEN TENDER WITH FRIES

$12.00

KID PENNE PASTA W/ BUTTER & CHEESE

$10.00

KID PENNE PASTA W/ MARINARA

$10.00

KID PENNE PASTA W/ ALFREDO

$10.00

KID VEGGIES

$6.00

KID DESSERT

$6.00

Scoop of Vanilla Gelato, Chocolate Syrup, Strawberry, Whipped Cream

Sparkling Wine

Champagne, Louis Roederer Cristal

$600.00

Champagne, Veuve Clicquot

$125.00

Champagne, Lanson

$95.00

Champagne, Roeder Estate

$55.00Out of stock

Champagne, Santa Margherita Rose

$60.00

Spumante, Selim

$48.00

Prosecco, Acinum

$38.00

White Wine

Chardonnay, Patz & Hall, Hyde Vineyard

$100.00

Chardonnay, Cakebread Cellars

$85.00

Chardonnay, Rombauer

$72.00

Chardonnay, Frank Family

$80.00

Chardonnay, Jordan

$70.00

Chardonnay, Stag Leap Karia

$75.00

Chardonnay, Storypoint

$40.00

Pinot Grigio, Valle Isarco

$60.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita

$50.00

Pinot Bianco Riserva, Markus Prackwieser Gump Hof

$120.00

Collio Bianco, Zuani Vigne

$60.00

Kerner, Valle Isarco

$58.00

Roero Arneis

$50.00

White Blend, Conundrum

$55.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Twomey

$75.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn

$70.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Rombauer

$50.00

Red Wine 'Light Intensity'

Pinot Noir, Kosta Browne

$220.00

Pinot Noir, Merry Edwards

$180.00

Pinot Noir, Twomey

$120.00

Pinot Noir, Belle Glos

$70.00

Pinot Noir, Frank Family

$85.00

Pinot Noir, La Follette

$50.00

Zinfandel, Frank Family

$85.00

Zinfandel, Turley

$70.00

Zinfandel, Rombauer

$80.00

Zinfandel, Klinker Brick Old Vine

$48.00

Merlot, Darioush “Signature"

$140.00

Merlot, Rombauer

$95.00

Red Wine 'Full Intensity'

Cabernet , Joseph Phelps “Insignia”

$600.00

Cabernet , Darioush “Darius Ii

$540.00

Cabernet , Caymus, Special Selection

$480.00

Cabernet , Caymus,

$180.00

Cabernet , Silver Oak

$170.00

Cabernet , Jordan

$130.00

Cabernet , Details

$80.00

Cabernet , Daou

$58.00

Cabernet , Justin

$65.00

Cabernet , Storypoint

$46.00

Cabernet , Roth

$54.00

Red Blend, Prisoner

$80.00

petite sirah, Micheal David

$50.00

petite sirah, Stag"s Leap

$80.00

Italian Red Wine

Sangiovese, Tignanello “Antinori”

$350.00

Barolo, Borgogno Cannubi

$220.00

Barolo, Francesco Rinaldi Cannubi

$250.00

Barolo, Fenocchio Bussia

$145.00

Barolo, Francesco Rinaldi

$130.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Caprili

$175.00

Amarone ,Venturini

$145.00

Amarone, Villa Carlotti

$70.00

Promis “Gaja Ca Marcanda

$100.00

Chianti Classic Riserva, Marchese Antinori

$110.00

Chianti Classico, Ruffino Riserva Ducale

$65.00

Nerello Mascalese, ”Etna Rossa” Graci

$60.00

Nebbbiolo, Cantino del pino

$85.00

Nebbbiolo, Fenocchio

$60.00

Sangiovese, Podere 72 Piceno Superior

$55.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

777 Laurel St, San Carlos, CA 94070

Directions

