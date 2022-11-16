Restaurant header imageView gallery

number5Kitchen

172 Reviews

$$

663 Laurel Street

San Carlos, CA 94070

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
100% San Carlos family owned and operated. We love San Carlos. We admire the local farmers and ranchers we source from. We revere and are deeply grateful for the year-round bounty California has to offer. Come say hi and talk good food.

663 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070

