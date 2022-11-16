number5Kitchen
172 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
100% San Carlos family owned and operated. We love San Carlos. We admire the local farmers and ranchers we source from. We revere and are deeply grateful for the year-round bounty California has to offer. Come say hi and talk good food.
663 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070
