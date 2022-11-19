Alibi's Bar and Grill imageView gallery

Alibi's Bar and Grill

256 Reviews

$

7983 S Broadway

Littleton, CO 80122

Order Again

Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Sauv Blanc
Chicken Tenders & Fries

Beer

Bud

$3.75+

Bud Lt

$3.75+

Bud light lime BTL

$3.75+

Coors

$3.75+

Coors Banquet

$3.75+

Coors Lt

$3.75+

Mich Ultra

$3.75+

Miller Highlife BTL

$3.50

Miller Lt

$3.75+

PBR Can

$2.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.25+

Breck - Palisade Peach

$3.75+

Corona

$4.25

Dos Equis

$5.00

Fat Tire

$4.25+

Guinness

$5.00

Heiniken

$4.25

Modelo

$5.00

Oktober-fest

$3.75+

Sam Adams

$4.25

SierraNevada Oktoberfest

$4.75

Summer Shandy

$4.25+

VooDoo

$3.75+

W. OktoberFest

$4.75

White Claw Can

$4.00

O'Douls

$3.50

Heinekin Zero

$4.50

St Pauly's Girl

$4.50

Coors Edge

$4.00

Bucket Domestic

$15.00

Bucket Premium

$16.00

Cider

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Cognac

Cour voisier

$5.75

Hennessy

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.25

Bombay Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.75

Liqueurs

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.25

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Butter Baby

$5.25

Buttershot

$4.00

Carolanes

$4.25

Frangelico

$5.75

Galliano

$5.75

Grand Marnier

$8.25

Hot Damn Cinnamon

$3.75

Jager

$5.75

Kahlua

$5.25

Midori Melon

$5.25

RumChata

$5.50

Slippery Nipple

$4.50

Tia Maria

$5.50

Tuaca

$5.50

Washingtn Apple

$6.75

Mixed

AMF

$8.00

Appletini

$4.50

Cowboy

$6.00

Dirty Blond

$4.75

Irish CarBomb

$7.50

Long Island Ice Tea (Well)

$7.00

Margarita

$5.00

Orange crush

$5.00

Orange Julius

$4.75

Pineapple Upsidedwn Cake

$5.25

Prem Long Island

$11.00

Prem White Russian

$6.50

Roosters

$5.00

Rootbeer Barrel

$4.25

Sex on Beach

$5.25

Surfer on Acid

$5.00

Moscow mule

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$4.75

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$4.75

Bacardi Limon

$4.75

Bacardi Orange

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Kraken

$4.50

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Myers

$4.00

Malibu Spiced

$5.00

Bacardi Oakheart

$4.50

Cane Rum

$4.25

Promo - Black Rum

$4.25

Schnapps

Gold Schlager

$5.50

Peachtree

$4.00

Pepper Mint

$4.00

Pucker SourApple

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Rumple Mintz Peppermnt

$5.75

Vod Water Melon

$3.75

ButterShots

$4.00

Scotch

Dewers

$5.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Hilander Park

$8.00

Shots

B52

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.75

ButterBaby

$6.50

Choc Cake

$5.50

Citron Lemon Drop

$5.50

Green Tea

$6.50

GummyBear

$5.75

Irish CarBomb

$7.50

Italian Apple

$4.75

JagerBomb

$6.75

Nico Wafer

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.75

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$5.50

Sex on Beach

$5.25

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washingtn Apple

$6.75

Whip

$5.00

Mind eraser

$7.00

SP Irish Breakfast

$5.00

SP Green Tea

$5.00

SP Firish Cream

$5.00

SP Shamrocked

$5.00

Tequila

Cuervo 1800

$5.75

Cuervo Gold ESP

$4.75

Don Julio

$7.50

Exotica Blanco

$5.75

Hornitos Repo

$5.50

Milagro Silver

$5.75

Patron Repo

$7.75

Patron Silver

$7.75

Quervo Tradicional

$5.50

Sauza Tequila

$5.00

Tres Aromas

$6.50

Vodka

Absolut

$5.25+

Belvedere

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$5.75

Deep Eddy's Tea

$5.75

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$6.25

Pearl

$4.75+

Smirnoff

$5.25+

Stolichnaya

$5.25+

Svedka

$4.50+

Titos

$5.75

Vodka

$4.25

Well

Vodka

$4.25

Scotch (Lauders)

$4.25

Whiskey (Barcode)

$4.25

Well Gin

$4.25

Rum

$4.25

Tequila

$4.25

Amaretto

$4.25

Special - Rum and Coke

$3.00

Whiskey

Bulleit

$5.75

Bulleit 95 Rye

$5.00

Bushmills

$5.25

Canadian Club

$4.50

CC Reserve

$4.75

Chivas

$5.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

FireBall

$5.00

Irish Mist

$4.25

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels BLK

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels TN Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam 80

$4.75

Jim Beam Honey

$6.00

Jim Beam Peach

$4.75

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.75

Paddy's

$5.25

Proper 12

$5.50

ScrewBall

$5.75

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Seagrams Honey

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Wild Trky American Honey

$4.50

Wild Turkey 101

$5.75

Yukon Jack 100

$4.75

Promo - Proper 12

$4.00

Wine

Cab Sauv

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Riesling

$4.00

Rose

$4.00

Sauv Blanc

$4.00

Sunset Blend

$4.00

White ZIn

$4.00

Specials

Bucket Special

$40.00

5-5 Margarita (Cuervo)

$5.00

5-5 Mojito

$4.00

Seabreeze/Cape Cod

$4.00

Appetizer/Salad

Chef Salad

$9.75

Chicken Salad

$11.50

House Salad

$7.25

Plain House Salad Small

$3.00

Plain House Salad with Entrée

$4.25

Steak Salad

$13.00

Taco Salad

$9.50

LindseySpecial

$11.00

16oz Chili, Cheese, Onion & 2 tortillas

$8.00

16oz Green Chili

$6.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.50

Bacon Cheese Tots

$9.00

Bowl of Green Chili

$7.50

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.50

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.50

Chill Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chips

$0.75

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Combo Basket

$9.00

Create Your Own Platter (4)

$13.00

Cup of Green Chili

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Frings

$5.75

Hot wings

$8.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Kick-Ass Nachos

$9.25

Mushrooms

$7.75

OnionRings

$5.50

Small Nachos

$6.00

Tots

$5.50

Trings

$6.00

Zucchini

$7.50

Queso & Chips

$6.50

Burgers/Sandwiches

CheeseBurger

$9.00

Hamburger

$8.50

BBQ Burger

$9.75

Cajun Burger

$9.75

Santa Fe Burger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Egg Burger

$10.25

Shroom Burger

$10.00

Mexican Burger

$10.25

Thur- Cowboy Burger

Sand/Burger Mods

Fri- Fish & Shrimp

$9.00

Beyond Burger

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Santa Fe Chicken

$10.00

Chicken & 'Shrooms

$9.50

Cajun Chicken

$9.50

Alibi's Chicken

$10.00

BBQ Chicken & Swiss

$9.25

Philly Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Burrito

$9.75

BLT

$9.25

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$9.25

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Ham & Swiss

$9.50

Patty Melt

$10.00

Philly Beef

$10.00

Sand/Burger Mods

Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Swiss

$9.50

Shroom/beef/cheddar

$10.25

Shroom/turkey/cheddar

$10.25

Mexican

Bowl of Green Chili

$7.50

Cup of Green Chili

$4.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Bean Burrito

$8.75

Chicken Burrito

$9.75

Beef Burrito

$9.75

Combo Burrito

$9.75

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.00

Steak Burrito

$11.50

Breakfast Burrito

$4.00+

#1 Beef Burrito, Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada

$11.00

#2 Two Beef Enchiladas & Bean Burrito

$11.00

#3 Chicken Burrito, Beef Taco, Bean Tostada

$12.00

Combo Burrito

$9.75

Combo Enchilada Plate

$9.75

Beef Enchilada

$9.75

Cheese & Onion Enchilada

$9.00

Cheese Enchilada

$9.25

Chicken Enchilada

$9.75

Combo Enchilada Plate

$9.75

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$10.00

Beef Tacos

$2.50

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Taco Salad

$9.50

Bean Tostada

$3.00

Beef & Bean Tostada

$4.50

Beef Tostada

$4.00

Chicken Tostada

$4.00

Snacks

$1 Charge Under limit

$1 Taco w Margarita purch

Add Chili-Chz

$3.00

Chips

$0.75

Nuts

$1.75

Poker Tacos

$1.00

Specials

2 dogs + tater salad

$7.00

BBQ Beef & Swiss

$9.00

Bowl Broc Cheese Soup

$8.00

Crispy Chicken

$8.00+

Cup Broc Cheese Soup

$5.00

Fajita Special

$11.00

French Dip

$9.00

Fri- Fish & Shrimp

$9.00

Meatball Special

$8.50

Poker Tacos

$1.00

Soup 1/2Sand

$6.00+

Sun- Chef Choice

Taco Burger

$8.00

Tues- Steak & Salad

$12.00

Wed- Slopper

$9.25

Coffee/Tea

Coffee (Mug)

$2.00

Tea (Mug)

$2.00

Energy

Red Bull

$2.50

Red Bull Diet

$2.50

5-hour Energy Shot

$4.00

Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.50+

Dr. Pepper

$3.50+

Mt. Dew

$3.50+

Pepsi

$3.50+

Sierra Mist

$3.50+

GingerBeer Can

$3.50

Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Ice cream

Fried ice cream

$6.50

Apparel

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Golf

Team Member

$99.00

Hole Sponsor

$150.00

Drink

MargaritaPitcher

$20.00

DomBeerPitcher

$10.00

PremBeerPitcher

$15.00

Food

TrayBurrito

$150.00

TrayEnchilada

$150.00

ServiceChile

$30.00

band

Band

$300.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7983 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122

Directions

Gallery
Alibi's Bar and Grill image

