Los Dos Express Food Truck

Antojitos

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.75

Queso Dip

$12.50

Queso Con Chorizo

$14.50

Chile Relleno Nachos

$14.95

Chicken Fiesta Nachos

$15.95

Steak Fiesta Nachos

$15.95

Carne Asada Fries

$14.75

LDP Chicken Quesadilla

$14.75

LDP Steak Quesadilla

$16.25

Taquitos

$14.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.50

Mixed Nachos

$16.25

Chips & Salsa

$5.75

Chips & Guac

$7.25

Cali Quesadilla

$16.25

Burritos

#1

$13.75

#2

$13.75

#3

$13.50

#5

$14.50

#6

$13.75

#7

$14.50

#8

$13.75

#19

$14.75

#44

$17.95

2 Burros De Asada

$16.25

Cali Burrito

$14.50

Combinations

#10

$15.95

#11

$15.95

#12

$15.95

#13

$16.50

#15

$16.50

#18

$16.50

ITA'S Favorites

#20

$14.75

#23

$13.50

#25 Chicken Fajitas

$18.75

#25 Steak Fajitas

$19.75

Mixed Fajitas

$18.75

#26 Chimichanga

$16.25

Street Tacos

$15.25

#27 Carnitas

$18.25

#30 Tacos De Carnitas

$15.50

Barbacoa Tacos

$14.25

Quesa Tacos

$16.25

#51

$16.25

Fajitas For 2

$40.25

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Squirt

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.75

Water

$2.00

Kids Items

Kids Taco

$7.65

Kids Burrito

$7.65

Kids Quesadilla

$7.65

A La Carte

Bean Burrito

$7.20

Beef & Bean Burrito

$7.95

Chicken and Bean Burrito

$7.95

Grilled Chicken and Bean Burrito

$11.75

Beef Burrito

$7.95

Shredded Beef Burrito

$8.75

Shbf and Bn burrito

$9.75

Chile Relleno Burrito

$9.95

Chorizo and Bn Burrito

$8.75

Cheese Enchilada

$4.95

Chicken Enchilada

$5.75

Crispy Chile Relleno

$5.95

1 Street Taco

$5.25

Taco

$2.95

Bean Tostada

$2.95

Chicken or Beef Tostada

$4.75

Guac Tostada

$4.75

Sope

$5.95

Barbacoa Taquito

$3.25

Sides

SD of Green Chili

$4.50

SD of Beans

$3.25

SD of Rice

$3.25

SD of Guac

$6.50

SD of SourCream

$1.95

SD of Pico

$3.50

SD of French Fries

$3.75

SD of Salsa

$4.00

Catering

Truck Fee

$500.00

Taco Bar 10 people

$160.00

Taco Bar 30 people

$380.00

Taco Bar 50 people

$600.00

Fiesta Pack 3-4 people

$99.95

Fiesta Pack 5-8 People

$141.75

Fiesta Pack 9-12 People

$181.50

Fiesta Pack 13-16 people

$225.50

Fiesta Pack 17-20 people

$282.50

Fiesta Pack 21-24 People

$343.50

Enchilada Pack 5-10 people

$75.95

Enchilada Pack 11-20 people

$102.95

1/2 pan relleno nachos

$69.95

Full Pan Relleno Nachos

$109.95

20 Taquitos

$59.95

40 Taquitos

$99.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7950 South Lincoln Street #106, Littleton, CO 80122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

