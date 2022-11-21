Restaurant header imageView gallery

WingWok

review star

No reviews yet

7530 S University Blvd.

Suite 120

Centennial, CO 80122

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings + 1 Side
4 Tenders w/ Side
KOREAN SSAM BURRITO (T)

WOKIN' WINGS

For every 10 wings, pick a sauce and a side!
10 Wings + 1 Side

10 Wings + 1 Side

$14.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors and (1) side!

20 Wings + 2 Sides

20 Wings + 2 Sides

$27.95

Choose (up to 2) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors and (2) sides!

30 Wings + 3 Sides

30 Wings + 3 Sides

$41.95

Choose (up to 3) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors and (3) sides!

K-TENDERS

Choose one flavor; comes with your choice of our superb sides!

2 Tenders w/ Side

$8.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors; served with fries (or swap for a more traditional Korean side!)

4 Tenders w/ Side

4 Tenders w/ Side

$12.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors; served with fries (or swap for a more traditional Korean side!)

6 Tenders w/ Side

$16.95

Choose (1) of our delicious, made-from-scratch flavors; served with fries (or swap for a more traditional Korean side!)

HOORAY; HANDHELDS!

MIRACLE CHICKEN BURGER (T)

MIRACLE CHICKEN BURGER (T)

$10.95

GoChuJang chicken tenders piled high with our world famous seoul slaw, cilantro+jalapeno sauce, and crisp cucumber coins (Gluten Free Bun +$2.00)

BETTER THAN SOMETHING... BURGER (T)

BETTER THAN SOMETHING... BURGER (T)

$8.95

Our original Better Than Sex chicken burger (Gluten free bun +$2.00)

KOREAN SSAM BURRITO (T)

KOREAN SSAM BURRITO (T)

$10.95

GoChuJang chicken tenders with kimchi-fried rice, sour cream, cheese, and seoul slaw- **Make it vegetarian with our TOFU ssam option!**

SEOULFULLY GOOD SHAREABLES

WOK-KIMCHI FRIED RICE (T)

WOK-KIMCHI FRIED RICE (T)

$9.95

House-made, wok-fried kimchi rice topped with scrambled eggs, roasted kimchi, GoChuJang sauce, cheese and green onions

KICKIN' KIMCHI FRIES

KICKIN' KIMCHI FRIES

$9.95

Crinkle cut fries topped with fresh-roasted kimchi, spicy mayo, cheese, and green onions

ORANGE CHICKEN W/ RICE

$11.95

Tangy orange-chicken, served over white rice

Hit The Easy Button... COMBOS

WING COMBO

WING COMBO

$18.95

10 wings - 1 flavor, fries, dipping sauce, and a soda (or water!)

TENDER COMBO

TENDER COMBO

$16.95

4 juicy tenders - 1 flavor, crinkle fries, dipping sauce, and a soda (or water!)

MCB HANDHELD COMBO

$11.95

KSB HANDHELD COMBO

$11.95

BTS HANDHELD COMBO

$10.95

SIDES

WHITE PICKLED RADISH (T)

WHITE PICKLED RADISH (T)

$2.95
CUKE-KIMCHI (T)

CUKE-KIMCHI (T)

$2.95
KIMCHI (T)

KIMCHI (T)

$2.95
CRINKLE FRIES (T)

CRINKLE FRIES (T)

$3.95

K-JUN FRIES (T)

$3.95

K-SNACKS (T)

PEPERO

PEPERO

$3.95
SHRIMP CRACKERS

SHRIMP CRACKERS

$3.95

GOCHUJANG SHRIMP CRACKERS

$3.95
CHOCO-PIES

CHOCO-PIES

$6.95

TURTLE CHIPS (CHOCOLATE)

$6.95

TURTLE CHIPS (SWEET CORN)

$6.95

SNACKSIZE HOMERUN BALLS

$2.95

HOMERUN BALLS

$6.95Out of stock

Get Your Dip On!

RANCH (T)

$1.25
BLACKBELT RANCH (T)

BLACKBELT RANCH (T)

$1.25

Spicy gochujang ranch

BUFFALO SAUCE (T)

$1.25
FRY SAUCE (T)

FRY SAUCE (T)

$1.25

BLEU CHEESE (T)

$1.25
KSB SAUCE (T)

KSB SAUCE (T)

$1.25

DRINKS

COKE (!)

COKE (!)

$1.95

DIET COKE (!)

$1.95
SPRITE (!)

SPRITE (!)

$1.95

BOTTLED WATER (!)

$1.95
COKE ZERO (!)

COKE ZERO (!)

$1.95

CHILSUNG CIDER (!)

$2.95

MILKIS (!)

$2.95

BOTTLED COKE (!)

$3.95

BUBBLE TEA HONEYDEW (!)

$4.95

BUBBLE TEA BANANA (!)

$4.95

BUBBLE TEA TARO (!)

$4.95

BUBBLE TEA BROWN SUGAR (!)

$4.95

BUBBLE TEA MATCHA GREEN TEA (!)

$4.95

21+ KLOUD BEER (!)

$4.95

21+ SOJU (!)

$13.95

21+ HYWAYO PREMIUM SOJU (!)

$45.95

CHILSUNG CIDER (1.5L)

$8.95Out of stock

T-SHIRTS

SMALL SHIRT

$15.95

MEDIUM SHIRT

$15.95

LARGE SHIRT

$15.95Out of stock

EXTRA LARGE SHIRT

$15.95Out of stock

HATS

Wing Wok Hat

$19.95

Build Your Own Catering

We request catering orders be placed 24 hours in advance, or we may not be able to accommodate the order.
30 Wing Tray

30 Wing Tray

$39.95

Serves 7-15 people

20 Chicken Tenders

$42.95

Serves 8-12

Chicken Nugget Tray

Chicken Nugget Tray

$46.95

Serves 8-12

Sliders

Large Salad

$37.95

Serves 25-30 side salads OR 12-15 full salads Comes with choice of 5 - 4oz portions of dressing

Large Crinkle Fries

$15.95

Catering Sides

$7.95

Large White Rice

$19.95

Large Kimchi Fried Rice

$29.95

Large Kimchi-Fries

$29.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat More Seoul Food

Location

7530 S University Blvd., Suite 120, Centennial, CO 80122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

