  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Alice & Friends Vegan Kitchen- Edgewater - 5812 N Broadway St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alice & Friends Vegan Kitchen- Edgewater 5812 N Broadway St

review star

No reviews yet

5812 N Broadway St

Chicago, IL 60660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kung Pao Ding
Roasted Sesame Miso Ramen
Crispy Spring Roll

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$9.25

A Japanese classic crispy tofu with our house-made ginger sauce. This unique appetizer is crispy on the outside and soft inside. Served in our savory house-made ginger sauce with roasted seaweed and geen onion on top.

Blissful Joy

$9.25

Five crispy breaded vegan shrimp** served with our house-made tartar sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$9.25

A combination of soy cream cheese, vegan crab meat, scallions, onions filled in a wheat wrapper. 6 pieces

Crispy Spring Roll

$8.75

Our house-made spring rolls are filled with cabbage, wood ear mushroom, onion, garlic, carrot and sweet potato,starch noodles. Three spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce.

Drumsticks

$9.95

We heard YOU asking for it. Choose between BBQ sauce or Korean Sweet & Spicy sauce. 3 pieces.

Dumplings

$9.75

Pan fried, or steamed. Our house-made dumplings are filled with tofu, shiitake mushroom, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, onion, sweet potato starch noodles. Loads of veggies, loads of love. 7 Dumplings with house-made dumpling sauce.

Mush Love

$11.95

Crispy fried King Trumpet Mush- room. Organic King Trumpet Mushroom seasoned and coated with our Chef's secret recipe. Crispy outside and so juicy inside. Served with Korean Sweet & Spicy sauce.

Popcorn Nuggets

$8.95

Mushroom)Taiwan- ese popular snack (Yan Su Ji- Crispy Salt & Pepper Chicken). Our vegan version comes with choices of non-GMO soy protein or King Trumpet Mushroom.

Rainbow Roll

$9.50

Fresh spring roll wrapped with rice paper filled with colorful veggies beets, carrots, corns, lettuce cucumber, purple cabbage. Three rolls served with our house-made Thai peanut sauce and Vietnamese vinaigrette

Satay Skewers

$10.75

Can Non-GMO soybean protein, marinated with turmeric, lemongrass, shallots curry, garlic and scallion. Four skewers with house-made peanut sauce and vinaigrette

Entrees

Banh Mi

$11.25

A Vietnamese-style baguette sandwich with smoked TVP* and onions, house-made pickled daikon and carrots, cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, choice of our house-made mayo or spicy mayo.

Burmese Noodle Salad

$13.95

This is a hearty noodle salad full of refreshing flavors and textures. Served with choice of wheat noodle (Khauk Swe) or rice noodles (Kya Zan), cilantro , shredded cabbage, carrots. Oil dressing with, tamarind, and onion; garnished with fried shallots.

Chow Mein

$14.75

Malaysian style stir-fried wheat noodles with bok choy, carrot, broccoli, zucchini, mung bean sprouts, garlic and sesame seeds.

Dol Sot Bi Bim Bab

$15.50

Korean Rice Bowl. Broccoli, smoked tofu, mung bean sprouts, spinach, zucchini, carrot, sliced mushroom, brown rice in a hot stone bowl. The bottom layer of rice is traditionall! scorched to form a nice crispy texture Reuqest soft rice if preferred. Served with spicy Korean soy sauce Gochujang

Golden Breeze

$14.95

Vietnamese-inspired noodle salad (Bun-rice vermicelli) with golden rolls and grilled TVP*, lettuce, cucumber, mint, mung bean sprouts, house-made fermented daikon and carrots, sprinkled with peanuts, special trait of Bun is an adequate sweetandsourtaste of the house- made sauce.

Golden Yuba Fried Rice

$14.95

Cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and bean sprout, lightly seasoned and stir fried with brown rice Crispy pan-fried Yuba (tofu skin) on top with special soy sauce and scallions.

Grace's Teriyaki

$15.50

Pan fried non-GMO soybean protein with special house-made teriyaki sauces -Grace's is a traditional Japanese Teriyaki with a sweet glaze. (carrots, leeks, and sesame seeds) Served with brown rice and a side salad with Asian vinegar dressing.

Heavenly Curry

$13.95

House-made curry (Butter- nut squash, sweet potato, chickpea, lentils, coriander seeds, lemongrass, ginger, onion, garlic, turmeric, coconut milk, red peppers) served with brown rice.

Kingwich

$15.25

Crispy fried mushroom sandwich. Organic King Trumpet Mushroom seasoned and coated with our Chef's secret recipe. Crispy outside and so juicy inside. Served with tomato, ketchup and our House slaw.

Korean B.B.Q.

$14.95

TVP*, broccoli, onion, green onion, garlic, and sesame seeds. Served with brown rice and green leaf lettuce.

Kung Pao Ding

$15.50

Choice of fried tofu, king oyster mushroom, cauliflower, or non-GMO soybean protein, sautéed with red pepper, green pepper, ginger, scallion, onion, garlic, broccoli, peanuts, hot chili in our house-made Kung Pao sauce, served with brown rice.

Laksa

$15.95

Choice of rice noodles or wheat noodles. Served with onions, broccoli, tofu "pocket" broccoli, and vegan shrimps**, in a coconut curry broth, garnished with fried shallots and leek.

Mama's Love

$13.75

Cabbage, carrot, zucchini, broccoli, sweet potatonoodles,redpeppers,ginger and garlic, mushrooms, sesame seeds in a mild veggie broth, served with brown rice.

Mushrooms Wonderland

$15.95

Kale and broccoli sauteed with shiitake mushroom, king oyster mushroom, seafood mushroom, onion, and garlic

Noble Burger

$13.95

Our house-made burger patty (oat, brown rice, onion, TVP*) is served with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, ketchup and our house-made mayo.

Double Noble Burger

$16.25

Roasted Sesame Miso Ramen

$16.75

This umami filled broth is made with our house-made dashi with a hint of spice and chili. Served with Japanese ramen wheat noodles, topped with crispy fresh tofu skin, lightly seasoned mung bean sprouts and buttered corn, garnished with roasted seaweed and green onion.

Royal Pho

$14.25

Traditional Au Lac (Vietnam) noodle soup,servedwithcarrots, broccoli, king mushrooms, and baby corns with our specialhouseveggiebrothtopped withJalapenosandbasil.Hoisinand Sirachaontheside.

Run Away Potato

$14.25Out of stock

Spicy Potato Stew (A vegan version of a traditional, nutritious Korean dish-GamJaTang) with plenty of potatoes and carrots, leeks, onion, mushroom chunks and sliced TVP* with distinct flavors and spiciness. Served with brown rice.

Spam Mi

$11.95

Vegan Spam Sandwich Your taste buds will thank you when the savory flavor of vegan spam is enhanced with our homemade slaw, tomato, lettuce, cucumber and drizzled with our homemade mayo.

Spicy B.B.Q.

$14.95

TVP*, green & red pepper, broccoli, ground ginger with our house-made Koreanspicysauce, and sesame seeds. Served withbrownriceandgreenleaf lettuce

Sweet & Sour Cauliflower

$14.75

This is a mouth watering dish with the tang and sweetness of the sauce melts onto the crispy cauliflower (option for not fried cauliflower is available). Served with red and green peppers, onions and pineapples. Choice of brown rice or quinoa.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.25

A rich and complex plant-based tonkotsu broth. Served with Japanese ramen wheat noodles, topped with vegan bacon, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, and buttered corn, bean sprouts, garnished with roasted seaweed and green onion.

Walnut Shrimp

$16.75

Crispy battered vegan shrimp tossed in house-made creamy sauce with toasted walnuts, garnished with green onion. Served with steamed broccoli and brown rice

Salads

Love Letter From The Earth

$13.95

Green leaf lettuce, and sesame oil. Served with broccoli, sweet potato, Fuji apple, beets, walnut, bok choy and carrots. 8.75 olive, avocado, black sesame seeds. Served with our house-made cucumber TOM KA SOUP & tofu dressing.

Home Run Ball Salad

$12.75

Crispy TVP balls or Cauliflower with Korean inspired with broccoli, carrots, baby corns, onions, mushroom and cilantro. This is a creamy, sweet and sour-flavored soup with a hint of spiciness. 8.75 Sides BROWN RICE 3.95 QUINOA 4.95 STEAMED BROCCOLI 5.95 with light seasoning POTATO FRIES 5.95 Add our house-made cheese 3.50 SWEET POTATO FRIES 6.95 SAUTEED MUSHROOMS 5.25 sweet and spicy sauce with crushed peanuts on top, served with green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, purple cabbage, and fuji apples.

Small Salad

$7.75

Green leaf lettuce, carrots, beets, cucumber, chopped red peppers, CORN CHOWDER Cozy up with this hearty creamy soup! Made with an abundance of sweet corns, onions, scallions and chunks of potatoes. Served with our house-made fluffy Cornbread! What a perfect match! 10.25 STIR FRY VEGGIES ) can be Simple stir fry veggies with light seasoning, garlic, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, and broccoli. fried shallots and leek on top. 7.95 olives, purple cabbage.

Soups

Wonton Soup

$8.75

House-made wonton filled with tofu, vegan ham***, shiitake mushroom, onion, cilantro, garlic, leek, carrots,and sesame oil. Served with broccoli,bok choy and carrots.

Tom Ka Soup

$8.75

A traditional Thai soup containing a little bit spicy coconut broth, limejuice, seasoned with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves. Servedwith broccoli, carrots, baby corns, onions, mushroom and cilantro. This is a creamy, sweet and sour-flavored soup with a hint of spiciness.

Corn Chowder

$10.25

Cozy up with this hearty creamy soup! Made with an abundance of sweet corns, onions, scallions and chunks of potatoes. Served with our house-made fluffy Cornbread! What a perfect match!

Not-So-Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Brown rice pasta, tossed with our house-made cheese with some broccoli.

Musubi

$8.25

Grilled vegan spam wrapped with roasted seaweed and brown rice. Garnished with house-made mayo and Teriyaki Sauce

The Bao

$7.25

Soft fluffy steamed buns filled with braised (non-gmo) soy protein. A perfect savory treat for on the go! 2 baos

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.95

Quinoa

$4.95

Potato Fries

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.25

Stir Fry Veggies

$7.95

Simple stir fry veggies with light seasoning, garlic, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, and broccoli. fried shallots and leek on top.

Cornbread

$4.95

Steamed Broccoli

$5.95

Drinks

Fruit Smoothie

$7.95

Banana and Berries

Green Tea Shake

$8.25

Banana Chocolate Shake

$8.25

Mango Lassi

$8.25

with coconut milk

Hazlenut Coffee

$6.50

with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk

Chai Latte

$5.75

with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk

Matcha Latte

$5.95

with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk

Tropical Iced Tea

$4.75

with lemon (refill one time)

Thai Iced Tea

$6.25

with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk

Sweet Cinnamon & Ginger Tea

$5.50

caffeine and sugar free

Organic Tea

$4.50

Iced Winter Mellon Tea

$4.75Out of stock

caffeine free

Root Orange Vanilla Soda

$5.95Out of stock

Root Ginger Soda

$5.95

Root Blueberry Lemon Soda

$5.95Out of stock

Root Sparkling Joe Soda

$5.95Out of stock

Root Mint Lime Soda

$5.95Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.25

Green Tea Cheesecake

$7.75

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

German Apple Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Zucchini Bread

$5.95Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$7.95

Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Bar

$8.75

Raw Key Lime Cheesecake

$8.95

Raw Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$8.95

Raw Tiramisu

$10.50

Vanilla Soy Ice Cream

$5.75

Chocolate Soy Ice Cream

$5.75

Mint Chocolate Soy Ice Cream

$5.75

Green Tea Soy Ice Cream

$5.75

Cookie Dough Soy Ice Cream

$5.75

Sauces

Aasian Vinegar Dressing

$1.95

Cheese Side

$3.50

Chili Oil

$1.95

Cucumber Dressing

$1.95

Fresh Lemon Dressing

$1.95

Gochujang (Korean Spicy Sauce)

$1.95

Mayo

$1.95

Peanut Sauce

$2.95

Spicy Mayo

$2.25

Tofu Dressing

$1.95

No Charge Sauces

Today's Specials

Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

$9.50Out of stock

Mango Lemonade

$5.95Out of stock

Dry Goods

House Made Chili Oil

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Wonderland of Flavors!

Location

5812 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60660

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sfera Sicilian Street Food - 5759 North Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
5759 North Broadway Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurantnext
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
orange star4.6 • 331
1102 W Thorndale Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurantnext
Indie Cafe - 5951 North Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
5951 North Broadway Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurantnext
Flaco's Tacos Edgewater
orange star4.0 • 557
1116 W. Granville Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurantnext
Moti Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5777 N Ridge Ave Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurantnext
Parson's Chicken and Fish - West Town
orange star3.5 • 26
2109 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston