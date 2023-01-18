Alice & Friends Vegan Kitchen- Edgewater 5812 N Broadway St
No reviews yet
5812 N Broadway St
Chicago, IL 60660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
A Japanese classic crispy tofu with our house-made ginger sauce. This unique appetizer is crispy on the outside and soft inside. Served in our savory house-made ginger sauce with roasted seaweed and geen onion on top.
Blissful Joy
Five crispy breaded vegan shrimp** served with our house-made tartar sauce.
Crab Rangoon
A combination of soy cream cheese, vegan crab meat, scallions, onions filled in a wheat wrapper. 6 pieces
Crispy Spring Roll
Our house-made spring rolls are filled with cabbage, wood ear mushroom, onion, garlic, carrot and sweet potato,starch noodles. Three spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
Drumsticks
We heard YOU asking for it. Choose between BBQ sauce or Korean Sweet & Spicy sauce. 3 pieces.
Dumplings
Pan fried, or steamed. Our house-made dumplings are filled with tofu, shiitake mushroom, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, onion, sweet potato starch noodles. Loads of veggies, loads of love. 7 Dumplings with house-made dumpling sauce.
Mush Love
Crispy fried King Trumpet Mush- room. Organic King Trumpet Mushroom seasoned and coated with our Chef's secret recipe. Crispy outside and so juicy inside. Served with Korean Sweet & Spicy sauce.
Popcorn Nuggets
Mushroom)Taiwan- ese popular snack (Yan Su Ji- Crispy Salt & Pepper Chicken). Our vegan version comes with choices of non-GMO soy protein or King Trumpet Mushroom.
Rainbow Roll
Fresh spring roll wrapped with rice paper filled with colorful veggies beets, carrots, corns, lettuce cucumber, purple cabbage. Three rolls served with our house-made Thai peanut sauce and Vietnamese vinaigrette
Satay Skewers
Can Non-GMO soybean protein, marinated with turmeric, lemongrass, shallots curry, garlic and scallion. Four skewers with house-made peanut sauce and vinaigrette
Entrees
Banh Mi
A Vietnamese-style baguette sandwich with smoked TVP* and onions, house-made pickled daikon and carrots, cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, choice of our house-made mayo or spicy mayo.
Burmese Noodle Salad
This is a hearty noodle salad full of refreshing flavors and textures. Served with choice of wheat noodle (Khauk Swe) or rice noodles (Kya Zan), cilantro , shredded cabbage, carrots. Oil dressing with, tamarind, and onion; garnished with fried shallots.
Chow Mein
Malaysian style stir-fried wheat noodles with bok choy, carrot, broccoli, zucchini, mung bean sprouts, garlic and sesame seeds.
Dol Sot Bi Bim Bab
Korean Rice Bowl. Broccoli, smoked tofu, mung bean sprouts, spinach, zucchini, carrot, sliced mushroom, brown rice in a hot stone bowl. The bottom layer of rice is traditionall! scorched to form a nice crispy texture Reuqest soft rice if preferred. Served with spicy Korean soy sauce Gochujang
Golden Breeze
Vietnamese-inspired noodle salad (Bun-rice vermicelli) with golden rolls and grilled TVP*, lettuce, cucumber, mint, mung bean sprouts, house-made fermented daikon and carrots, sprinkled with peanuts, special trait of Bun is an adequate sweetandsourtaste of the house- made sauce.
Golden Yuba Fried Rice
Cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and bean sprout, lightly seasoned and stir fried with brown rice Crispy pan-fried Yuba (tofu skin) on top with special soy sauce and scallions.
Grace's Teriyaki
Pan fried non-GMO soybean protein with special house-made teriyaki sauces -Grace's is a traditional Japanese Teriyaki with a sweet glaze. (carrots, leeks, and sesame seeds) Served with brown rice and a side salad with Asian vinegar dressing.
Heavenly Curry
House-made curry (Butter- nut squash, sweet potato, chickpea, lentils, coriander seeds, lemongrass, ginger, onion, garlic, turmeric, coconut milk, red peppers) served with brown rice.
Kingwich
Crispy fried mushroom sandwich. Organic King Trumpet Mushroom seasoned and coated with our Chef's secret recipe. Crispy outside and so juicy inside. Served with tomato, ketchup and our House slaw.
Korean B.B.Q.
TVP*, broccoli, onion, green onion, garlic, and sesame seeds. Served with brown rice and green leaf lettuce.
Kung Pao Ding
Choice of fried tofu, king oyster mushroom, cauliflower, or non-GMO soybean protein, sautéed with red pepper, green pepper, ginger, scallion, onion, garlic, broccoli, peanuts, hot chili in our house-made Kung Pao sauce, served with brown rice.
Laksa
Choice of rice noodles or wheat noodles. Served with onions, broccoli, tofu "pocket" broccoli, and vegan shrimps**, in a coconut curry broth, garnished with fried shallots and leek.
Mama's Love
Cabbage, carrot, zucchini, broccoli, sweet potatonoodles,redpeppers,ginger and garlic, mushrooms, sesame seeds in a mild veggie broth, served with brown rice.
Mushrooms Wonderland
Kale and broccoli sauteed with shiitake mushroom, king oyster mushroom, seafood mushroom, onion, and garlic
Noble Burger
Our house-made burger patty (oat, brown rice, onion, TVP*) is served with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, ketchup and our house-made mayo.
Double Noble Burger
Roasted Sesame Miso Ramen
This umami filled broth is made with our house-made dashi with a hint of spice and chili. Served with Japanese ramen wheat noodles, topped with crispy fresh tofu skin, lightly seasoned mung bean sprouts and buttered corn, garnished with roasted seaweed and green onion.
Royal Pho
Traditional Au Lac (Vietnam) noodle soup,servedwithcarrots, broccoli, king mushrooms, and baby corns with our specialhouseveggiebrothtopped withJalapenosandbasil.Hoisinand Sirachaontheside.
Run Away Potato
Spicy Potato Stew (A vegan version of a traditional, nutritious Korean dish-GamJaTang) with plenty of potatoes and carrots, leeks, onion, mushroom chunks and sliced TVP* with distinct flavors and spiciness. Served with brown rice.
Spam Mi
Vegan Spam Sandwich Your taste buds will thank you when the savory flavor of vegan spam is enhanced with our homemade slaw, tomato, lettuce, cucumber and drizzled with our homemade mayo.
Spicy B.B.Q.
TVP*, green & red pepper, broccoli, ground ginger with our house-made Koreanspicysauce, and sesame seeds. Served withbrownriceandgreenleaf lettuce
Sweet & Sour Cauliflower
This is a mouth watering dish with the tang and sweetness of the sauce melts onto the crispy cauliflower (option for not fried cauliflower is available). Served with red and green peppers, onions and pineapples. Choice of brown rice or quinoa.
Tonkotsu Ramen
A rich and complex plant-based tonkotsu broth. Served with Japanese ramen wheat noodles, topped with vegan bacon, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, and buttered corn, bean sprouts, garnished with roasted seaweed and green onion.
Walnut Shrimp
Crispy battered vegan shrimp tossed in house-made creamy sauce with toasted walnuts, garnished with green onion. Served with steamed broccoli and brown rice
Salads
Love Letter From The Earth
Green leaf lettuce, and sesame oil. Served with broccoli, sweet potato, Fuji apple, beets, walnut, bok choy and carrots. 8.75 olive, avocado, black sesame seeds. Served with our house-made cucumber TOM KA SOUP & tofu dressing.
Home Run Ball Salad
Crispy TVP balls or Cauliflower with Korean inspired with broccoli, carrots, baby corns, onions, mushroom and cilantro. This is a creamy, sweet and sour-flavored soup with a hint of spiciness. 8.75 Sides BROWN RICE 3.95 QUINOA 4.95 STEAMED BROCCOLI 5.95 with light seasoning POTATO FRIES 5.95 Add our house-made cheese 3.50 SWEET POTATO FRIES 6.95 SAUTEED MUSHROOMS 5.25 sweet and spicy sauce with crushed peanuts on top, served with green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, purple cabbage, and fuji apples.
Small Salad
Green leaf lettuce, carrots, beets, cucumber, chopped red peppers, CORN CHOWDER Cozy up with this hearty creamy soup! Made with an abundance of sweet corns, onions, scallions and chunks of potatoes. Served with our house-made fluffy Cornbread! What a perfect match! 10.25 STIR FRY VEGGIES ) can be Simple stir fry veggies with light seasoning, garlic, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, and broccoli. fried shallots and leek on top. 7.95 olives, purple cabbage.
Soups
Wonton Soup
House-made wonton filled with tofu, vegan ham***, shiitake mushroom, onion, cilantro, garlic, leek, carrots,and sesame oil. Served with broccoli,bok choy and carrots.
Tom Ka Soup
A traditional Thai soup containing a little bit spicy coconut broth, limejuice, seasoned with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves. Servedwith broccoli, carrots, baby corns, onions, mushroom and cilantro. This is a creamy, sweet and sour-flavored soup with a hint of spiciness.
Corn Chowder
Cozy up with this hearty creamy soup! Made with an abundance of sweet corns, onions, scallions and chunks of potatoes. Served with our house-made fluffy Cornbread! What a perfect match!
Not-So-Kids Menu
Mac & Cheese
Brown rice pasta, tossed with our house-made cheese with some broccoli.
Musubi
Grilled vegan spam wrapped with roasted seaweed and brown rice. Garnished with house-made mayo and Teriyaki Sauce
The Bao
Soft fluffy steamed buns filled with braised (non-gmo) soy protein. A perfect savory treat for on the go! 2 baos
Sides
Drinks
Fruit Smoothie
Banana and Berries
Green Tea Shake
Banana Chocolate Shake
Mango Lassi
with coconut milk
Hazlenut Coffee
with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk
Chai Latte
with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk
Matcha Latte
with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk
Tropical Iced Tea
with lemon (refill one time)
Thai Iced Tea
with soy milk, oat milk or almond milk
Sweet Cinnamon & Ginger Tea
caffeine and sugar free
Organic Tea
Iced Winter Mellon Tea
caffeine free
Root Orange Vanilla Soda
Root Ginger Soda
Root Blueberry Lemon Soda
Root Sparkling Joe Soda
Root Mint Lime Soda
Desserts
Cheesecake
Green Tea Cheesecake
Chocolate Mousse Pie
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Cake
German Apple Cake
Zucchini Bread
Lemon Cake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse Bar
Raw Key Lime Cheesecake
Raw Mixed Berry Cheesecake
Raw Tiramisu
Vanilla Soy Ice Cream
Chocolate Soy Ice Cream
Mint Chocolate Soy Ice Cream
Green Tea Soy Ice Cream
Cookie Dough Soy Ice Cream
Sauces
Today's Specials
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wonderland of Flavors!
5812 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60660