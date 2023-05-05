  • Home
Kohoku-ku Ramen Chicago 1136 W Thorndale Ave

No reviews yet

1136 W Thorndale Ave

Chicago, IL 60660

ラーメン Ramen

Ramen

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

$25.00

SPICY SHIO (SEA SALT) FLAVORED CHICKEN AND BONITO FISH BROTH, TOPPED WITH SOFT-SHELL CRAB, SHRIMP TEMPURA, ENOKI MUSHROOM, BOK CHOY, SCALLION, YUZU, SESAME SEED, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, AND NORI.

AHIRU RAMEN

AHIRU RAMEN

$25.00
MACKEREL RAMEN

MACKEREL RAMEN

$20.00

SOY SAUCE FLAVORED CHICKEN AND BONITO FISH BROTH, TOPPED WITH SABA FISH, SEASONED BOILED EGG, ASPARAGUS, TOMATO, MENMA, SESAME SEED, SCALLION AND NORI.

SHIO RAMEN

SHIO RAMEN

$17.00

SHIO (SEA SALT) FLAVORED CHICKEN AND BONITO FISH BROTH, TOPPED WITH CHASHU PORK, BOK CHOY, MENMA, YUZU, SESAME SEED, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, SCALLIONAND NORI.

KUMAMOTO RAMEN

KUMAMOTO RAMEN

$18.00

PORK BONE BASED NOODLE SOUP WITH MAYU (BLACK GARLIC OIL), TOPPED WITH CHASHU PORK, SHISHITO PEPPER, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, BOK CHOY, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

EBI RAMEN

EBI RAMEN

$19.00

SPICY SHRIMP BROTH, TOPPED WITH SHRIMP, ENOKI MUSHROOM, SCALLION, OSEN EGG, SESAME SEED AND NORI.

TONKOTSU RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$17.00

PORK BASED SOUP, TOPPED WITH CHASHU PORK, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, BOK CHOY, MENMA, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

SPICY TONKOTSU

SPICY TONKOTSU

$18.00

PORK BASED SOUP, TOPPED WITH CHASHU PORK, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, BOK CHOY, MENMA, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

MISO RAMEN

MISO RAMEN

$18.00

MISO BASED NOODLE SOUP WITH GROUND CHICKEN, SEASONED BOILED EGG, CABBAGE, CORN, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

SHOYU RAMEN

SHOYU RAMEN

$18.00

SOY SAUCE FLAVORED CHICKEN AND BONITO FISH BROTH, TOPPED WITH FRIED CHICKEN KARA-AGE, WONTON, SOFT BOILED MARINATED EGG, BOK CHOY, MENMA, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN

VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN

$17.00

SOY SAUCE FLAVORED VEGETABLE, VEGAN NOODLE, TOPPED WITH VEGETABLE ( CARROT, KIMPIRA, ENOKI MUSHROOM, ONION, CORN, TOFU), BENI SHOGA, SCALLION, SESAME SEED, AND NORI.

SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN

SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN

$20.00
VIGAN RAMEN

VIGAN RAMEN

$17.00

MISO BASED NOODLE SOUP WITH MIX VEGETABLE ( BOK CHOY, KIKURAGE MUSHROOM, CORN). SERVED WITH TOFU, KIM CHEE, BENI SHOGA, SESAME SEED, SCALLION AND NORI.

アペタイザー Appetizer

KARA - AGE

KARA - AGE

$8.00

Boneless marinated fried chicken. Served with slice of lemon and spicy mayo dipping sauce.

SHISHITO PEPPER

SHISHITO PEPPER

$7.00

Blistered and seasoned with yuzu salt.

CHASHU BUN

CHASHU BUN

$5.00

Comes with steamed buns, chashu, lettuce, scallions, sesame seed. Served with Japanese spicy mayo.

SEA SALT EDAMAME

SEA SALT EDAMAME

$6.00

Boiled green soy bean, sea salt.

CHAHAN (PORK FRIED RICE)

CHAHAN (PORK FRIED RICE)

$10.00

Fried rice with Japanese chop chashu pork, egg, scallion and carrot. Served with beneshoga,nori and sesame seed.

AGEDASHI TOFU

AGEDASHI TOFU

$7.00

Fried tofu in dashi broth with scallion, grated radish and ginger. Vegetarian.

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$6.00

SWEET POTATO TEMPURA

$8.00

KUROBUTA SAUSAGE

$8.00

DEEP-FRIED IKA GESO

$8.00

どんぶり Donburi

Donburi

CHICKEN CURRY RICE

CHICKEN CURRY RICE

$16.00
SHRIMP CURRY RICE

SHRIMP CURRY RICE

$17.00
SABA SHIOYAKI

SABA SHIOYAKI

$18.00
YAKINIKU DON

YAKINIKU DON

$18.00

やきとり Yakitori

やきとり Yakitori

TEBA (Chicken Wing) YAKITORI

TEBA (Chicken Wing) YAKITORI

$3.00
SALMON YAKITORI

SALMON YAKITORI

$4.00
BARA (Pork belly) YAKITORI

BARA (Pork belly) YAKITORI

$4.00
BEEF YAKITORI

BEEF YAKITORI

$4.00
EBI (Shrimp) YAKITORI

EBI (Shrimp) YAKITORI

$3.00
SABA YAKITORI

SABA YAKITORI

$4.00
TOFU YAKITORI

TOFU YAKITORI

$3.00
UZURA (Quail egg) YAKITORI

UZURA (Quail egg) YAKITORI

$3.00
ASPARA BACON YAKITORI

ASPARA BACON YAKITORI

$4.00
UZURA BACON YAKITORI

UZURA BACON YAKITORI

$4.00
ENOKI BACON YAKITORI

ENOKI BACON YAKITORI

$4.00
Sweet Corn YAKITORI

Sweet Corn YAKITORI

$3.00
NEGI ( Spring onion ) YAKITORI

NEGI ( Spring onion ) YAKITORI

$3.00
ASPARAGUS YAKITORI

ASPARAGUS YAKITORI

$3.00
SHISHITO (Green Pepper) YAKITORI

SHISHITO (Green Pepper) YAKITORI

$3.00
TOMATO YAKITORI

TOMATO YAKITORI

$3.00
NINNIKU (Garlic) YAKITORI

NINNIKU (Garlic) YAKITORI

$3.00
BEEF YAKITORI (Copy)

BEEF YAKITORI (Copy)

$4.00

Yakitori

TEBA (Chicken Wing)

$3.00

BARA (Pork belly)

$3.00

BEEF

$3.00

SALMOM

$4.00

SABA

$4.00

EBI (Shrimp)

$3.00

TOFU

$3.00

UZURA (Quail egg)

$3.00

ASPARA BACON

$3.50

UZURA BACON

$3.50

ENOKI BACON

$3.50

NEGI ( Spring onion )

$2.00

SHIITAKE ( Shiitake mushroom )

$2.00

SWEET CORN

$2.00

ASPARAGUS

$2.00

SHISHITO (Green Pepper)

$2.00

TOMATO

$2.00

NINNIKU (Garlic)

$2.00

おやつ Dessert

Dessert

VANILLA CUSTARD

VANILLA CUSTARD

$8.00
PANDAN LEAF

PANDAN LEAF

$8.00

いんりょうBeverages

SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SELTZER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

JAPANESE DRINK

CALPICO

$4.00

RAMUNE

$4.00

MELON CREAM SODA

$4.00

ICED HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.00

JUICE

JUFI APPLE JUICE

$6.00

つけあわせ Side order

Side order

ADD CHA SHU

ADD CHA SHU

$3.00
ADD OSEN EGG

ADD OSEN EGG

$2.00
ADD SEASONED BOILED EGG

ADD SEASONED BOILED EGG

$2.00
ADD GROUND CHICKEN

ADD GROUND CHICKEN

$3.00
ADD SHRIMP TEMPURA

ADD SHRIMP TEMPURA

$2.00
ADD TOFU

ADD TOFU

$2.00
ADD CORN

ADD CORN

$2.00
ADD BENI SHOGA

ADD BENI SHOGA

$2.00
ADD KIMCHEE

ADD KIMCHEE

$3.00
ADD ENOKI MUSHROOM

ADD ENOKI MUSHROOM

$2.00
ADD KIKURAGE MUSHROOM

ADD KIKURAGE MUSHROOM

$2.00
ADD MENMA

ADD MENMA

$2.00
ADD RICE

ADD RICE

$3.00
ADD THIN NOODLE

ADD THIN NOODLE

$3.00
ADD VEGAN NOODLE

ADD VEGAN NOODLE

$3.00
ADD SPICY CHILI OIL

ADD SPICY CHILI OIL

$2.00

ADD RAYU

$2.00
ADD KURO GARLIC

ADD KURO GARLIC

$2.00
ADD VOLCANO PASTE

ADD VOLCANO PASTE

$2.00

BROTH

$3.00

ランチ Lunch

CHASHU DONBURI ( LUNCH)

CHASHU DONBURI ( LUNCH)

$12.99

Braised Pork Belly slices served over rice with fried egg.

KARA-AGE DONBURI ( LUNCH)

KARA-AGE DONBURI ( LUNCH)

$12.99

Boneless fried chicken thighs sprinkled with togarashi and drizzled with spicy mayo.

YASAI ITAME (Stir Fry Vegetables) LUNCH

YASAI ITAME (Stir Fry Vegetables) LUNCH

$12.99

Stir fry vegetables (Enoki mushroom, carrot, cabbage, boy choy, scallion). served with white rice.

CHAHAN (Pork fried rice) LUNCH

CHAHAN (Pork fried rice) LUNCH

$12.99

Fried rice with Japanese chop pork belly, egg, garlic, onion, scallion. Served with beni shoga, nori and sesame seed.

CHICKEN CURRY RICE (LUNCH)

CHICKEN CURRY RICE (LUNCH)

$12.99

Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.

SHRIMP CURRY RICE (LUNCH)

SHRIMP CURRY RICE (LUNCH)

$12.99

Home made curry. Served with white rice, furikake, scallion, fried onion, beni shoga and sesame seed.

しょうしん Promotion

BEER

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
