Restaurant info

Amato's Woodfired Pizza is located in historic downtown Delaware, on the Southwest corner of Sandusky and William Streets, and in Marion on the Southeast corner of W. Center and Prospect Streets. From the time you enter our doors, our goal is simple: to make you feel at home, while eating a delicious meal and enjoying yourself, surrounded by family and friends. We use only fresh, all natural ingredients in every meal we serve. Whether you choose one of our hand-crafted salads made fresh with local vegetables and topped with dressing made in house, or our hand-tossed wood fired pizza's, fire roasted subs, or one of our pasta dishes, you know you are getting a homemade meal made with all fresh ingredients.

