Bars & Lounges
Andy's Bar 122 N Locust St
6 Reviews
$
122 N Locust St
Denton, TX 76201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails 🍸
3-Piece Bikini
$9.00
Absinthe
$10.00
Alamo
$10.00
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Aviation
$11.00
Bees Knees
$9.00
Bloody Maria
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Boulevardier
$10.00
Boulevardier Barrel Aged
$11.00
Box Car
$9.00
Brandy Alexander
$10.00
Bronze Bull
$10.00
Champagne Cocktail
$9.00
Chocolate Martini
$9.00
Cider
$8.00
Clover Club
$10.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$8.00
Daiquiri
$8.00
Death at Dusk
$11.00
Death in Afternoon
$10.00
Doomsayer
$12.00
Elder Fashioned
$10.00
Enzo
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$9.00
Final Ward
$11.00
Fleur Du Mal
$10.00
French 75
$9.00
French 77
$9.00
French Martini
$8.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Gin Fizz
$12.00
Gin Martini
$8.00
Harvest Pear
$11.00
Hemingway
$9.00
Hibiscus Sour
$11.00
House Bitter Cocktail
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Last Word
$11.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martinez
$9.00
Milk Punch
$10.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Narcissa
$10.00
Negroni
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Old World G&T
$9.00
Older Fashioned
$9.00
Paloma
$10.00
Paper Plane
$10.00
Paschalls Wager
$10.00
Pier's Plowman
$10.00
Pina Colada
$10.00
Pomegranate Martini
$8.00
Pulido Old Fashioned
$9.00
Pumpkin Martini
$9.00
Ransom Canyon
$10.00
Raspberry Beret
$10.00
Rusty Nail
$9.00
Sazerac
$10.00
Scottish Fog
$9.00
Sidecar
$8.00
Smoking Jacket
$15.00
SouthSide
$9.00
Spice Rack
$10.00
Strawberry Fields
$10.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Vieux Carre
$10.00
Vodka Martini
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
White Russian
$8.00
Seasonal 🌞
Even Lower
$10.00
Freedom From Want
$12.00
Honey Blitz
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Pevensie's Post
$10.00
Spice Rack
$10.00
Woodsman Negroni
$10.00
Writing a Novel
$12.00
Disco Cowboy
$12.00
New Year, New Roy
$10.00
Terry's Lombardo
$12.00
Hip Shot
$12.00
Mighty Low
$12.00
Little Lessons
$12.00
Red Bandana
$10.00
How Far We've Come
$12.00
Soda Jerk
$10.00
Day In, Day Out
$12.00
3:59AM
$17.00
Raise The Sun
$10.00
Leave Her, Johnny
$12.00
Faye Wild
$10.00
Dimorphous
$12.00
Forget The Now
$12.00
Liquor
Balcones BB
$6.50
Balcones BB DBL
$12.00
Balcones Bourbon
$6.50
Balcones Bourbon DBL
$12.00
Balcones Rye
$6.50
Balcones Rye DBL
$12.00
Beam
$4.50
Beam DBL
$8.00
Benchmark (Well)
$4.00
Benchmark DBL
$7.00
Blanton
$9.00
Blanton DBL
$17.00
Bookers
$12.00
Bookers DBL
$23.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.00
Buffalo Trace DBL
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$5.00
Bulliet Rye DBL
$9.00
Clyde Mays
$5.00
Clyde Mays DBL
$9.00
Crown Royal
$5.00
Crown Royal DBL
$9.00
Eagle Rare
$6.00
Eagle Rare DBL
$11.00
Hotel Tango
$5.00
Hotel Tango Dbl
$9.00
Hotel Tango Rye
$5.00
Hotel Tango Rye Dbl
$9.00
Iwai- Mars DBL
$12.00
Iwai-Mars
$6.50
Jack Daniels
$4.50
Jack Daniels DBL
$8.00
Johnny Drum
$5.00
Johnny Drum DBL
$9.00
Knob Creek Rye
$6.00
Knob Creek Rye DBL
$11.00
Makers Mark
$6.00
Makers Mark DBL
$11.00
Michter's Rye
$8.00
Michter's Rye DBL
$15.00
Nikka
$9.00
Nikka DBL
$17.00
Oak & Eden
$6.00
Oak & Eden DBL
$11.00
Old Grand-Dad B.I.B.
$5.00
Old Grand-Dad B.I.B. DBL
$9.00
Old Grandad
$5.00
Old Grandad DBL
$9.00
Old Overholt
$4.00
Old Overholt DBL
$7.00
Redemption
$5.00
Redemption DBL
$9.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$5.00
Rittenhouse Rye DBL
$9.00
Sazerac
$5.00
Sazerac 18
$25.00
Sazerac DBL
$9.00
Stagg Jr
$9.00
Stagg Jr DBL
$17.00
TX Whiskey
$6.00
TX Whiskey DBL
$11.00
Weller 107
$8.00
Weller 107 DBL
$15.00
Weller 12
$8.00
Weller 12 DBL
$15.00
Weller Special Reserve
$5.00
Weller Special Reserve DBL
$9.00
Writer's Tears
$7.00
Baller Single Malt
$7.50
Baller Single Malt DBL
$14.00
Yamazaki 12
$12.00
Basil Hayden Smoke
$10.00
Glendalough
$7.00
Hibiki
$15.00
Bookers
$15.00
Glenlivet
$7.00
Glenlivet DBL
$13.00
Green Spot
$8.00Out of stock
Green Spot DBL
$15.00Out of stock
Jameson
$5.00
Jameson DBL
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Red (Well)
$5.00
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
$9.00
Monkey Shoulder
$6.00
Monkey Shoulder DBL
$11.00
Presidente
$4.00
Presidente DBL
$7.00
Torres 10
$5.00
Torres 10 DBL
$9.00
Tulle
$5.00
Tulle DBL
$9.00
Wee-Beastie
$8.00
Wee-Beastie DBL
$15.00
Glendalough Dbl
$13.00
New Amsterdam (Well)
$4.00
New Amsterdam DBL
$7.00
Calamity
$6.00
Calamity DBL
$11.00
Drumshambo
$6.00
Drumshambo DBL
$11.00
Hendricks
$6.00
Hendricks DBL
$11.00
Waterloo Antique
$7.00
Waterloo Antique DBL
$13.00
Waterloo N9
$5.00
Waterloo N9 DBL
$9.00
Zephyr
$6.00
Zephyr DBL
$11.00
Centenario Plata
$6.00
Centenario Plata DBL
$11.00
Centenario Reposado
$6.00
Centenario Reposado DBL
$11.00
Mal Bien Alta
$8.00
Mal Bien
$5.00
Mal Bien DBL
$15.00
Mal Bien DBL
$9.00
Mezcal Union
$5.00
Mezcal Union DBL
$9.00
Milagro
$5.00
Milagro DBL
$9.00
Minero
$8.00
Minero DBL
$15.00
Monte Alban (Well)
$4.00
Monte Alban DBL
$7.00
Monte Alban Mezcal
$4.00
Monte Alban Mezcal DBL
$7.00
Sotol La Higuera
$4.50
Sotol La Higuera DBL
$8.00
Tapatio
$6.00
Tapatio DBL
$11.00
Teremana
$5.00
Teremana DBL
$9.00
Tres Anejo
$6.00
Tres Anejo DBL
$11.00
Urapan
$5.00
Urapan DBL
$9.00
Vago Elote
$7.50
Vago Elote DBL
$14.00
Verde
$4.00
Verde DBL
$7.00
Vida Mezcal
$5.00
Vida Mezcal DBL
$9.00
Espolon
$5.00
Espolon DBL
$9.00
Hornitos
$6.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$9.00
Hornitos Reposado
$11.00
Milagro
$9.00
Patron Silver
$13.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Bacardi DBL
$9.00
Cachaca
$5.00
Cachaca DBL
$9.00
Diplomatico Reserva
$6.00
Diplomatico Reserva DBL
$11.00
George Ocean (Well)
$4.00
George Ocean DBL
$7.00
Machu Pisco
$6.00
Machu Pisco DBL
$11.00
Plantation Aged Rum
$5.00
Plantation Aged Rum DBL
$9.00
Plantation XO 20 yr
$10.00
Pusser's
$5.00Out of stock
Pusser's DBL
$9.00Out of stock
Rum Haven Coconut Rum
$5.00
Rum Haven Coconut Rum DBL
$9.00
Sailor Jerry
$5.00
Sailor Jerry DBL
$9.00
Diplomatico Reserva
$11.00
Plantation aged rum
$9.00
Rum Haven coconut rum
$6.00
Monopolowa (Well)
$4.00
Monopolowa DBL
$7.00
Titos
$5.00
Titos DBL
$9.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$4.50
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
$8.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$4.50
Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL
$8.00
Svedka Vanilla
$4.50
Svedka Vanilla DBL
$8.09
Wheatley
$5.00
Wheatley DBL
$9.00
Grey Goose
$6.00
Grey Goose DBL
$11.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$7.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$7.00
Svedka Vanilla
$7.00
Titos
$9.00
Amaro Nonino
$8.00
Aperol
$5.00
Averna
$5.00
Campari
$5.00
Cardamaro
$5.00
Fernet Branca
$5.00
Amaretto
$5.00
Baileys
$5.00
Benedictine
$6.00
Cointreau
$5.00
Drambuie
$6.00
Green Chartreuse
$10.00
Jager
$5.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Malört
$4.00
Pimms
$5.00
St George Pear
$5.00
St George Raspberry
$5.00
St Germain
$5.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$10.00
Midori
$4.00
Amaretto
$7.00
Baileys
$8.00
Benedictine
$11.00
Campari
$9.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Fernet Branca
$7.00
Green Chartreuse
$19.00
Kahlua
$7.00
St George Pear
$9.00
St George Raspberry
$9.00
St Germain
$9.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$15.00
Malört
$7.00
Shots 🍾
Venue TallBoys
Bottle/Can Beer 🍺
LONE STAR
$4.00
805 Blonde
$5.00
Anchor Steam
$5.50
Apricot Hefeweizen
$5.50
Beer Lao
$5.00
Bel Air Sour
$5.50
Black Butte Porter
$5.00
Blood&Honey
$5.50
Blue Owl Sour
$5.00
Brooklyn Oktober
$5.00
Bud Lite
$4.00
Citra Slice IPA
$5.50
Coors
$4.50
DFH 90 min
$7.00
DFH SeaQuench Sour
$5.50
Einstock Icelandic White
$5.00
Funkadelicous
$5.00
Guava King
$12.00
Guiness
$6.00
Heineken N/A Lager
$4.00
High Life
$3.00
Jai Low
$6.00
Lagunitas Daytime Session IPA
$5.50
Curse Of The Scorpions
$5.00
Locust Cider Vanilla Bean
$6.00
Mango Kolsch
$6.00
MH True Love Sour
$5.50
Mich Ultra
$4.50
Miller Lite BTL
$3.75
Mirror Universe Hazy IPA
$7.50
Modelo
$5.00
Mosaic IPA
$5.50
North Coast Brother Thelonious
$11.00
Old Rasputin
$7.00
Ranch Water
$5.00
Rodeo Clown
$5.50
Shiner Bock
$6.00
Sierra Nevada
$5.50
Stiegl-Radler
$9.00
Taddy Porter
$9.50
Temptress
$8.50
White Claw
$5.00
Twisted
$3.50