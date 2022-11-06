A map showing the location of Andy's Bar 122 N Locust StView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Andy's Bar 122 N Locust St

6 Reviews

$

122 N Locust St

Denton, TX 76201

Cocktails 🍸

3-Piece Bikini

$9.00

Absinthe

$10.00

Alamo

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aviation

$11.00

Bees Knees

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Boulevardier Barrel Aged

$11.00

Box Car

$9.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Bronze Bull

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cider

$8.00

Clover Club

$10.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Death at Dusk

$11.00

Death in Afternoon

$10.00

Doomsayer

$12.00

Elder Fashioned

$10.00

Enzo

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Final Ward

$11.00

Fleur Du Mal

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

French 77

$9.00

French Martini

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Harvest Pear

$11.00

Hemingway

$9.00

Hibiscus Sour

$11.00

House Bitter Cocktail

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Last Word

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martinez

$9.00

Milk Punch

$10.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Narcissa

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Old World G&T

$9.00

Older Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Paschalls Wager

$10.00

Pier's Plowman

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$8.00

Pulido Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pumpkin Martini

$9.00

Ransom Canyon

$10.00

Raspberry Beret

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Scottish Fog

$9.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Smoking Jacket

$15.00

SouthSide

$9.00

Spice Rack

$10.00

Strawberry Fields

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vieux Carre

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Seasonal 🌞

Even Lower

$10.00

Freedom From Want

$12.00

Honey Blitz

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Pevensie's Post

$10.00

Woodsman Negroni

$10.00

Writing a Novel

$12.00

Disco Cowboy

$12.00

New Year, New Roy

$10.00

Terry's Lombardo

$12.00

Hip Shot

$12.00

Mighty Low

$12.00

Little Lessons

$12.00

Red Bandana

$10.00

How Far We've Come

$12.00

Soda Jerk

$10.00

Day In, Day Out

$12.00

3:59AM

$17.00

Raise The Sun

$10.00

Leave Her, Johnny

$12.00

Faye Wild

$10.00

Dimorphous

$12.00

Forget The Now

$12.00

Liquor

Balcones BB

$6.50

Balcones BB DBL

$12.00

Balcones Bourbon

$6.50

Balcones Bourbon DBL

$12.00

Balcones Rye

$6.50

Balcones Rye DBL

$12.00

Beam

$4.50

Beam DBL

$8.00

Benchmark (Well)

$4.00

Benchmark DBL

$7.00

Blanton

$9.00

Blanton DBL

$17.00

Bookers

$12.00

Bookers DBL

$23.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$5.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$9.00

Clyde Mays

$5.00

Clyde Mays DBL

$9.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal DBL

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$6.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$11.00

Hotel Tango

$5.00

Hotel Tango Dbl

$9.00

Hotel Tango Rye

$5.00

Hotel Tango Rye Dbl

$9.00

Iwai- Mars DBL

$12.00

Iwai-Mars

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jack Daniels DBL

$8.00

Johnny Drum

$5.00

Johnny Drum DBL

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$6.00

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$11.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Makers Mark DBL

$11.00

Michter's Rye

$8.00

Michter's Rye DBL

$15.00

Nikka

$9.00

Nikka DBL

$17.00

Oak & Eden

$6.00

Oak & Eden DBL

$11.00

Old Grand-Dad B.I.B.

$5.00

Old Grand-Dad B.I.B. DBL

$9.00

Old Grandad

$5.00

Old Grandad DBL

$9.00

Old Overholt

$4.00

Old Overholt DBL

$7.00

Redemption

$5.00

Redemption DBL

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$5.00

Rittenhouse Rye DBL

$9.00

Sazerac

$5.00

Sazerac 18

$25.00

Sazerac DBL

$9.00

Stagg Jr

$9.00

Stagg Jr DBL

$17.00

TX Whiskey

$6.00

TX Whiskey DBL

$11.00

Weller 107

$8.00

Weller 107 DBL

$15.00

Weller 12

$8.00

Weller 12 DBL

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$5.00

Weller Special Reserve DBL

$9.00

Writer's Tears

$7.00

Baller Single Malt

$7.50

Baller Single Malt DBL

$14.00

Yamazaki 12

$12.00

Basil Hayden Smoke

$10.00

Glendalough

$7.00

Hibiki

$15.00

Bookers

$15.00

Glenlivet

$7.00

Glenlivet DBL

$13.00

Green Spot

$8.00Out of stock

Green Spot DBL

$15.00Out of stock

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson DBL

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red (Well)

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder

$6.00

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$11.00

Presidente

$4.00

Presidente DBL

$7.00

Torres 10

$5.00

Torres 10 DBL

$9.00

Tulle

$5.00

Tulle DBL

$9.00

Wee-Beastie

$8.00

Wee-Beastie DBL

$15.00

Glendalough Dbl

$13.00

New Amsterdam (Well)

$4.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$7.00

Calamity

$6.00

Calamity DBL

$11.00

Drumshambo

$6.00

Drumshambo DBL

$11.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Hendricks DBL

$11.00

Waterloo Antique

$7.00

Waterloo Antique DBL

$13.00

Waterloo N9

$5.00

Waterloo N9 DBL

$9.00

Zephyr

$6.00

Zephyr DBL

$11.00

Centenario Plata

$6.00

Centenario Plata DBL

$11.00

Centenario Reposado

$6.00

Centenario Reposado DBL

$11.00

Mal Bien Alta

$8.00

Mal Bien

$5.00

Mal Bien DBL

$15.00

Mal Bien DBL

$9.00

Mezcal Union

$5.00

Mezcal Union DBL

$9.00

Milagro

$5.00

Milagro DBL

$9.00

Minero

$8.00

Minero DBL

$15.00

Monte Alban (Well)

$4.00

Monte Alban DBL

$7.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$4.00

Monte Alban Mezcal DBL

$7.00

Sotol La Higuera

$4.50

Sotol La Higuera DBL

$8.00

Tapatio

$6.00

Tapatio DBL

$11.00

Teremana

$5.00

Teremana DBL

$9.00

Tres Anejo

$6.00

Tres Anejo DBL

$11.00

Urapan

$5.00

Urapan DBL

$9.00

Vago Elote

$7.50

Vago Elote DBL

$14.00

Verde

$4.00

Verde DBL

$7.00

Vida Mezcal

$5.00

Vida Mezcal DBL

$9.00

Espolon

$5.00

Espolon DBL

$9.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi DBL

$9.00

Cachaca

$5.00

Cachaca DBL

$9.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$6.00

Diplomatico Reserva DBL

$11.00

George Ocean (Well)

$4.00

George Ocean DBL

$7.00

Machu Pisco

$6.00

Machu Pisco DBL

$11.00

Plantation Aged Rum

$5.00

Plantation Aged Rum DBL

$9.00

Plantation XO 20 yr

$10.00

Pusser's

$5.00Out of stock

Pusser's DBL

$9.00Out of stock

Rum Haven Coconut Rum

$5.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum DBL

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Sailor Jerry DBL

$9.00

Monopolowa (Well)

$4.00

Monopolowa DBL

$7.00

Titos

$5.00

Titos DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.50

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$4.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL

$8.00

Svedka Vanilla

$4.50

Svedka Vanilla DBL

$8.09

Wheatley

$5.00

Wheatley DBL

$9.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Grey Goose DBL

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$8.00

Aperol

$5.00

Averna

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Cardamaro

$5.00

Fernet Branca

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Benedictine

$6.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Jager

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Malört

$4.00

Pimms

$5.00

St George Pear

$5.00

St George Raspberry

$5.00

St Germain

$5.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$10.00

Midori

$4.00

Shots 🍾

Boilermaker

$7.50

Lemon Thing

$4.00

Grapefruit Thing

$4.00

Snakeries

$3.50

Green Tea

$4.00

Premium/Drop

$6.00

Jaeger

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Rumple

$4.00

Blastito

$4.00

Sweet Tart

$4.00

Venue TallBoys

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Guiness

$7.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Miller High Life 16oz

$4.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo 16oz

$6.00

Shiner

$6.00

Ranch Water

$7.00

Torpedo IPA

$7.00

Coors OG

$6.00

Bottle/Can Beer 🍺

LONE STAR

$4.00

805 Blonde

$5.00

Anchor Steam

$5.50

Apricot Hefeweizen

$5.50

Beer Lao

$5.00

Bel Air Sour

$5.50

Black Butte Porter

$5.00

Blood&Honey

$5.50

Blue Owl Sour

$5.00

Brooklyn Oktober

$5.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Citra Slice IPA

$5.50

Coors

$4.50

DFH 90 min

$7.00

DFH SeaQuench Sour

$5.50

Einstock Icelandic White

$5.00

Funkadelicous

$5.00

Guava King

$12.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken N/A Lager

$4.00

High Life

$3.00

Jai Low

$6.00

Lagunitas Daytime Session IPA

$5.50

Curse Of The Scorpions

$5.00

Locust Cider Vanilla Bean

$6.00

Mango Kolsch

$6.00

MH True Love Sour

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite BTL

$3.75

Mirror Universe Hazy IPA

$7.50

Modelo

$5.00

Mosaic IPA

$5.50

North Coast Brother Thelonious

$11.00

Old Rasputin

$7.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Rodeo Clown

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.50

Stiegl-Radler

$9.00

Taddy Porter

$9.50

Temptress

$8.50

White Claw

$5.00

Twisted

$3.50

Draft Beer 🍺

Shiner

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

True American

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Cat Fight Ipa

$5.00</