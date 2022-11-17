Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angelicas 863 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

863 Main Street

Redwood City, CA 94063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side eggs
Side Country Potatoes

Pancakes & Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.50

Three Buttermilk Pancakes topped with light powdered sugar

Lechera Pancakes

$15.00

Two Cinnamon Buttermilk Pancakes topped with Lechera and Berry-Apple Compote

Belgian Waffle

$14.00

Served with Whipped Cream on the side

One Buttermilk Pancake

$4.00

Huevos

Veggie Omelet

$17.00

Spinach, Cherry Tomato, Onion, & Bell Pepper, and Pepper Jack Cheese. Served with Country Potatoes and Seasonal Fruit

Huevos Benedict

$17.50

Two Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, Topped with Homemade Hollandaise Sauce, country potatoes and Side of Fruit

Crepa Benedicto

$17.00

CornBeef Hash

$18.00

Two Poached Eggs over Certified Angus Beef Corned Beef, Hash brown, Bell Pepper, Onions & Homemade Hollandaise Sauce

Desayuno Americano

$18.00

Two Eggs (any style), Country Potatoes, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Seasonal Fruit and side of Bacon or Sausage

Chilaquiles

$16.50

Three crispy tortillas loaded with Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Green Tomatillo Salsa, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, and Pico De Gallo

Vegan Chilaquiles

$15.50

Three crispy tortillas loaded with Black Beans. Tofu, Pico De Gallo. Avocado, Arrabbiata Sauce, & Garnished with Radishes and Microgreens

Huevo Rancheros

$17.00

Two eggs (any style) on Crispy Tortillas with Mole, Black Beans, Salsa Fresca, Avocado, Sour Cream, & Queso Fresco

Burrito

$16.00

Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Salsa, and side of Fruit

Steak Ranchero

$25.00

Certified Angus NY Grilled Steak 8oz, Two Eggs (any style), Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno

Sides

Side Hashbrown

$4.00

Side Country Potatoes

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Chx Apple Sausage

$4.00

Fresh Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Side Fruit

$5.00

Toast

$2.50

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side eggs

$2.50+

Eggs cooked any style

Side Rice

$5.00

Apertivos

Soup

$7.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Homemade Corn Tortilla Chips Served with Salsa Fresca, Salsa Roja Picante, and Salsa Ranchera

Calamares Fritos

$17.00

Fried Calamari with Jalapenos, Artichokes, Cocktail Sauce, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon Wedges

Ceviche

$16.00

Peruvian Fish Ceviche Served with a side of Plantain Chips

Sliders

$15.00

Three Sliders with Cheddar Cheese. Latin Remoulade, Pickled Onions, Cabbage

Alitas de Pollo

$14.00

Chicken Wings tossed in a Tamarind Sauce

Ensaladas

Ahi Tuna Crudo

$18.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Romaine, Seared Ahi tuna (rare), Tomatoes, Jicama, Roasted Walnuts, and Cilantro Vinaigrette

Quinoa Protein Bowl

$16.50

Quinoa, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Spicy Tofu, Carrots, Kale, Romain, Garbanzo Beans, Corn, Red Onions, Green beans, Avocado, & Balsamic Dressing

Taco Salad

$17.00

Your choice of Chicken or Steak, Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Dressing & topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream

Sandwiches

ABLT

$15.00

Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes with Chipotle Aioli Sauce on Multi-Grain Bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Swiss cheese, Latin Remoulade coleslaw, jalapenos, served on Ciabatta

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Steak, Mozzarella cheese, bell pepper, red onions, and special sauce, Served on Dutch Crunch

Platos Especiales

Pimientos Rellenos

$19.00

Stuffed Bell Peppers with Mixed Vegetables, Black Beans, Fresh Corn, Onions, Avocado, and Arrabbiata Sauce

Salmon A la Plancha

$22.00

Grilled Salmon, Fresh Corn, Broccolini, Topped with Fresh Mango Salsa

Crepa De Mariscos

$25.00

Crab, Shrimp, Smoked Salmon, Saffron Rice, Baby Spinach, Swiss cheese, & Lobster Sauce

Black Angus Burger

$17.00

Certified Angus Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and French fries

Taco Trio

$17.00

3 Tacos, Chipotle Aioli, Salsa Fresca & Cabbage, Avocado, Homemade Corn Tortillas, Choice of Deep Fried Fish or Homemade Carnitas

Signature Brunch Cocktails

CAZUELA VOLADORA.

$26.00

BUENA VIBRA.

$12.00

ANGELICA'S MARGARITA B

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Pink Senorita

$14.00

French 75

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Carafe

$32.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$21.00

SANGRIA

$11.00

Sangria Carafe

$42.00

Bubbles On Main

$36.00

Kids menu

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

LRG Pellegrino

$6.50

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Hot Coco

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

Grape Fruit Juice

$3.75

Guava Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Kids Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Angelicas homemade bread pudding served with bourbon sauce

Crepa Con Lechera

$14.00

Crepe with creamy cream chees filling, topped with Lechera, Berry Apple Compote, and French Vanilla ice cream, Served Warm

Spanish Loop Churros

$14.00

Spanish Looped Churros, served with Nutella Chocolate Sauce, and Banana Dulce de Leche Gelato

Chocolate Indulgence

$14.00

Five-Layer moist chocolate cake with silky smooth chocolate filling, finished with chocolate ganache and served with French vanilla.

Mango and Raspberry Sorbet

$14.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake GF*

$14.00

Delicately rich and bursting with smooth, moist, & creamy texture.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Angelicas is a family-owned restaurant creating vibrant California cuisine dishes with Latin flair

Location

863 Main Street, Redwood City, CA 94063

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vesta
orange star4.6 • 1
2022 Broadway Street Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean
orange starNo Reviews
837 Jefferson Avenue Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Kasa Indian Eatery - Redwood City
orange star4.4 • 2,293
2086 Broadway St. Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen - Redwood City
orange starNo Reviews
865 Middlefield Road Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Zareen's - Redwood City
orange star4.7 • 2,076
2039 Broadway St. Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Cafe La Tartine - Redwood City - 830 Middlefield Road
orange starNo Reviews
830 Middlefield Road Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redwood City

Milagros Latin Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 13,002
1099 Middlefield Road Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Stacks - Redwood City
orange star4.5 • 6,597
314 EL CAMINO REAL REDWOOD CITY, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
The Village Pub
orange star4.7 • 3,559
2967 Woodside Rd. Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
The Village Bakery
orange star4.7 • 3,466
3052 Woodside Rd Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
Redwood Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,108
356 Woodside Plaza Redwood City, CA 94061
View restaurantnext
Kasa Indian Eatery - Redwood City
orange star4.4 • 2,293
2086 Broadway St. Redwood City, CA 94063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redwood City
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston